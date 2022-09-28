Moody's affirms Ascension Health Alliance's Aa2, Aa2/VMIG 1, Aa3, Aa3/VMIG 1 & P-1 ratings; stable outlook

New York, September 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service affirmed Ascension Health Alliance's (d/b/a Ascension) Aa2 and Aa2/VMIG 1 senior debt ratings, Aa3 and Aa3/VMIG 1 subordinated debt ratings, and P-1 commercial paper rating. Moody's also affirmed the Aa2 rating for Presence Health's (IL) Series 2016C bonds, which are secured under Ascension's master trust indenture. Moody's affirmed the Aa2 rating for Hospital de la Concepcion's Series 2017A and the Aa2/VMIG 1 rating for St. Vincent de Paul Center's (IL) Series 2000A bonds, both of which are guaranteed by Ascension. The outlook is stable. The system had $7.2 billion of debt outstanding at fiscal year-end 2022.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907871673 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Aa2 reflects Moody's view that Ascension's large, diversified portfolio of sizable hospitals, making it one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare systems in the US, and centralized management model will allow it to execute very meaningful initiatives to improve weak margins from fiscal 2022. Further, investments in key markets, outpatient service lines, and growth opportunities in non-acute care business lines will position the system to grow cashflow and eventually return to pre-pandemic margin targets. We expect liquidity will remain strong as the system aligns capital spending with cashflow generation and takes advantage of commercialization opportunities, such as the recent recapitalization and partial monetization of its interest in a clinical engineering company. A relatively moderate and declining debt level will help the system maintain historically strong balance sheet metrics and drive a reduction in currently high debt-to-cashflow as operations improve. The most significant challenge over the next couple of years will be returning to pre-pandemic margins. These challenges are largely related to the pandemic and include less than full volume recovery to date and managing down labor costs. The Aa3 long-term subordinated rating reflects the contractual subordination of the related bonds.

The Aa2 affirmations and stable outlooks for St. Vincent de Paul Center and Hospital de la Concepcion are based on Ascension's legal guarantee of each entity's bonds. Ascension provides an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee covering full and timely payment of all scheduled payments of principal and interest on related bonds.

The P-1 commercial paper rating and VMIG 1 short-term bond ratings are based on the system's strong debt and treasury management and strong liquidity to pay maturing commercial paper notes or unremarketed bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expected maintenance of strong liquidity, which would provide cushion for a period of modest margins. The outlook assumes that the system's substantial and very comprehensive revenue and expense initiatives will drive margin improvement in 2023 and additionally in 2024. The stable outlook anticipates no new material debt outside of acquisitions and that any acquisitions or mergers will neither be significantly dilutive to key credit measures nor present high execution risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement in operating margins and cash metrics

- Reduction in leverage and improved debt metrics - Continued diversification of non-acute care revenues - Short-term ratings: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to show continued improvement in margins in fiscal 2023 and 2024

- Unanticipated increase in debt or weakening of leverage metrics - Materially dilutive merger or acquisition - Notable sustained decline in liquidity - Short-term ratings: downgrade of long-term rating or material reduction of liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

Security for the senior bondholders is a revenue pledge of the senior credit group. Security for the subordinated bondholders is an unsecured general obligation of Ascension and the bonds are subordinate to all outstanding senior bonds. No debt service reserve funds are in place. Replacement of the master indenture is allowed without bondholder consent if certain conditions are met, including rating agency confirmations of no rating impact. Members of the subordinate credit group are identical to those in the senior credit group.

PROFILE

Ascension is one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare systems in the U.S. with $27.6 billion in revenue, operating 144 hospitals in 19 states.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70886. The principal methodology used in these short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/67339. The principal methodology used in the long-term term ratings for entities guaranteed by Ascension was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907871673 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation - Participation: Access to Management - Participation: Access to Internal Documents - Endorsement

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lisa Martin

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

