Moody's affirms Ascension's Aa2, Aa2/VMIG 1, Aa3, Aa3/VMIG 1 & P-1 ratings; stable outlook

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service affirmed Ascension Health Alliance's (d/b/a Ascension) Aa2 and Aa2/VMIG 1 senior debt ratings, Aa3 and Aa3/VMIG 1 subordinated debt ratings, and P-1 commercial paper rating. We also affirmed the Aa2 rating for Presence Health's (IL) Series 2016C bonds, which are secured under Ascension's master trust indenture. We affirmed the Aa2 rating for Hospital de la Concepcion's Series 2017A and the Aa2/VMIG 1 rating for St. Vincent de Paul Center's Series 2000A bonds, both of which are guaranteed by Ascension. These actions affect approximately $7.4 billion of outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM906816793 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 affirmation reflects Moody's view that Ascension's large, diversified portfolio of sizable hospitals as one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare systems in the US, centralized management model, and strong liquidity will allow it to manage pandemic challenges while driving margin improvement. Further, investments in key markets and growth opportunities in non-acute care business lines will position the system to resume its pre-COVID trend of cashflow growth. The system's centralized governance and operating model, along with greater focus on consolidating certain outpatient clinical service lines, will provide a strong platform for further efficiencies and accelerated growth strategies. Liquidity will remain strong even after repaying the Medicare advances. Capital spending will increase to fund strategic initiatives, but we expect the system will align spending with cashflow generation as it has done in the past. Modest near-term margins from the material impact of COVID will elevate the system's operating leverage, but steady cashflow growth will improve this metric. The pace of operating improvement will be challenged by a potentially prolonged volume recovery due to new outbreaks and a likely increase in Medicaid amid the economic downturn. The Aa3 long-term subordinated rating reflects the contractual subordination of the related bonds.

The Aa2 affirmations and stable outlooks for St. Vincent de Paul Center and Hospital De La Conception are based on Ascension's legal guarantee of each entity's bonds. Ascension provides an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee covering full and timely payment of all scheduled payments of principal and interest on related bonds.

The P-1 commercial paper rating and VMIG 1 short-term bond ratings are based on the system's strong debt and treasury management and strong liquidity to pay maturing commercial paper notes or unremarketed bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expected improvement in margins in FY 2021, which will be driven by volume recovery, cost management and already received federal relief grants. Accelerated growth strategies will drive further improvement beyond 2021. Strong liquidity will provide sufficient resources to repay Medicare advances. The stable outlook anticipates no new material debt outside of acquisitions and that any acquisitions or mergers will not be significantly dilutive to key credit measures nor present high execution risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significant and sustained improvement in operating margins

-Reduction in leverage and improved debt metrics

-Continued diversification of non-acute care revenues

-Short-term ratings: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Inability to progressively improve margins

-Significant increase in leverage

-Materially dilutive merger or acquisition

-Notable sustained decline in liquidity

-Prolonged recovery from or significant resurgence of COVID

-Short-term ratings: downgrade of long-term rating or material reduction of liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

Security for the senior bondholders is a revenue pledge of the senior credit group. Security for the subordinated bondholders is an unsecured general obligation of Ascension and the bonds are subordinate to all outstanding senior bonds. No debt service reserve funds are in place. Replacement of the master indenture is allowed without bondholder consent if certain conditions are met, including rating agency confirmations of no rating impact. Members of the subordinate credit group are identical to those in the senior credit group.

PROFILE

Ascension is one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare systems in the U.S. with $25 billion in revenue, operating 150 hospitals in 20 states and D.C.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these long term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontent page.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in these short term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. The principal methodology used in the long-term term ratings for entities guaranteed by Ascension was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

