Moody's affirms Aspirus, Inc. Obligated Group's (WI) A1; outlook stable

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Aspirus, Inc. Obligated Group (Aspirus), WI's A1 bond rating. This action affects approximately $223 million of rated debt. The outlook remains stable. The financial results discussed in this report reflect Aspirus System, including all obligated and non-obligated group members.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A1 acknowledges Aspirus' long-term credit strengths, including a leading and growing market position, strong operating performance, and robust liquidity metrics, all of which we expect will be maintained going forward. Despite a loss in elective volumes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the organization will maintain double digit cash flow margins in fiscal 2020 owing to good financial momentum prior to the shutdown and, in part, CARES Act funding. Margins will temper in 2021 as volumes are not expected to return to pre-COVID levels for a period of time and there will be less CARES Act funding. In spite of expectations that margins will temper they will remain at solid levels providing ample debt service coverage and cash flow to support extensive capital plans over the next five years. Offsetting considerations include the system's competitive broader market, the modest size of the majority of its operating entities, an above average reliance on government payors, and the ownership of a small health plan which could place some pressure on margins.

The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which has resulted in volume and short-term operating losses. Though the organization's robust margins prior to COVID-19 and relief funding from the CARES Act will mitigate margin pressures in fiscal 2020, the ability to return volumes and financial performance to pre COVID-19 levels remains uncertain. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, lower oil prices, and financial market declines may impact the local economy and result in an adverse shift in the payor composition.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our view that Aspirus will sustain strong levels of operating performance which will support capital spending needs and provide for continued liquidity growth and good debt coverage metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Capture of distinct competitive advantage or material enterprise growth

- Maintenance of favorable operating performance, liquidity and debt metrics

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial and prolonged decline in financial performance or liquidity ratios

- Outbreaks from COVID-19 that weakens the local economy and results in an adverse shift in the payor mix and in a new level of lower operating performance

- Materially weakened debt coverage ratios or measurably higher financial leverage

- Material market share loss

LEGAL SECURITY

All of the outstanding bonds are an unlimited, joint and several obligation of the obligated group, and are secured by a security interest in the Unrestricted Receivables of the obligated group. On June 29, 2020, Aspirus refinanced the debt of Divine Savior, Inc. which brought the new entity under the obligated group. The obligated group is now comprised of Aspirus, Inc. (AI), Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Inc. (AWH), Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital, Inc. (AOH), Aspirus Ironwood Hospital & Clinics (AIW), Aspirus Clinics, Inc. (ACI), Aspirus Extended Services, Inc. (AES), Aspirus VNA Home Health, Inc., Aspirus VNA Extended Care, Inc. (AVNA), Aspirus Buildings, Inc. (ABI), Aspirus Health Foundation, Inc. (AHF), Aspirus Iron River Hospital & Clinics, Inc. (AIR), Aspirus Medford Hospital & Clinics, Inc. (AMHC), Langlade Hospital - Hotel - Dieu of St. Joseph of Antigo Wisconsin (ALH), Aspirus Keweenaw (AKH), Aspirus Riverview Hospital & Clinics, Inc. (ARH), and Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare, Inc. (ADS) The outstanding bonds are not secured by any liens on real property or other assets of any Obligated Group members.

PROFILE

Aspirus operates in north central Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Aspirus is an integrated delivery system comprised of nine acute care hospitals, primary and specialty physician care in more than 30 communities, 11 facilities offering long term care and senior living, as well as community based health services, home care, medical education, managed care programs and an health plan.

