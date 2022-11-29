info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Atkore Inc.'s Ba1 CFR; downgrades Atkore International's secured term loan to Ba1 due to an error correction

29 Nov 2022

New York, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Atkore Inc.'s (Atkore) Ba1 corporate family rating, its Ba1-PD probability of default rating and the Ba2 rating on its $400 million senior unsecured notes. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the rating on the senior secured term loan B issued by Atkore International, Inc. to Ba1 from Baa3 due to the correction of an error in our prior analysis. The ratings outlook remains stable.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Atkore International, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ba1 (LGD3) from Baa3 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Atkore Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Atkore Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Atkore International, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's affirmation of Atkore's Ba1 corporate family rating reflects the company's low leverage, robust interest coverage, high profit margins, large market share in key products, attractive position in certain end markets, its focus on core product categories, pricing discipline and operational efficiencies, and its very good liquidity profile. The rating also reflects Atkore's moderate scale and limited diversity versus higher rated companies in the manufacturing sector and its reliance on non-residential construction activity, which is expected to soften in the near term due to higher interest rates and weaker economic growth. The rating also considers the highly competitive market in which the company operates, its limited product differentiation, its acquisitive history and plans to use its free cash flow to fund organic growth, acquisitions and share repurchases and not to pay down debt.

Today's downgrade of the rating on Atkore's senior secured term loan results from the correction of an error in our prior analysis. The LGD model waterfall used in the May 25, 2022 rating action incorporated an incorrect estimate for the lease rejection claim. This has been corrected, and the Ba1 rating assigned today to the senior secured term loan is in line with Atkore's Ba1 corporate family rating since this loan has a second lien on the ABL collateral, and benefits from a first priority lien on the tangible and intangible assets not securing the ABL revolver. It is also supported by the loss absorbing buffer provided by other unsecured claims and by the unsecured notes, which are rated Ba2 due to their junior ranking position in relation to the term loan and the ABL facility.

Atkore's operating performance has materially strengthened over the past two fiscal years and is expected to remain historically robust in the near-term due to significantly improved product pricing driven by the company's ability to meet demand despite raw material and product shortages, particularly in PVC electrical conduit and fittings and to a lesser extent metal electrical conduit and fittings. This has enabled the company to substantially widen the spreads between the cost of its raw materials and its finished products prices, while also benefitting from the contributions from acquired companies, strategic pricing initiatives, productivity improvements and continued steady demand in certain nonresidential end markets. As a result, Atkore generated adjusted EBITDA of $1.33 billion in fiscal 2022 (ended September 2022) and $904 million in fiscal 2021 versus $320 million - $340 million in fiscal years 2019-2020. We anticipate the company will continue to produce historically strong operating results in fiscal 2023, even as it gives back a portion of its recent pricing benefits and demand softens in certain residential and nonresidential end markets, and will generate adjusted EBITDA in the range of $800 - $900 million.

The recent strong operating performance along with effective working capital management has enabled the company to generate free cash flow of $508 in fiscal 2021 and $651 million in fiscal 2022 and to raise its cash balance to $389 million while repaying about $40 million of debt, repurchasing $635 million of its common stock and completing $351 million of acquisitions. We expect fiscal 2023 free cash flow to remain historically strong and anticipate the company will continue to focus on using this cash to fund organic growth, acquisitions and share repurchases while maintaining relatively conservative financial policies.

Atkore's substantially improved operating performance and its debt paydowns in fiscal years 2019-2021 has resulted in materially stronger credit metrics. Atkore's adjusted leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) declined to 0.6x in September 2022 from 2.6x in September 2020 while its interest coverage (EBITA/Interest) rose to 37.5x from 6.6x. We expect these metrics to weaken along with its operating performance in fiscal 2023 as raw material and product availability improves, product pricing declines and higher interest rates and inflationary cost pressures weigh on construction spending. However, its credit metrics are likely to remain strong for its Ba1 corporate family rating. Further upside ratings potential is possible if the company's credit profile remains strong during this economic downturn, it maintains relatively conservative financial policies and indicates an intention to modify its capital structure and predominantly issue unsecured debt.

Atkore's speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-1 reflects its very good liquidity profile and its consistent free cash generation. The company had $389 million of cash and $313 million of borrowing availability on its $325 million asset based revolving credit facility as of September 2022. Atkore had $12 million of letters of credit issued and no outstanding borrowings on the revolver which has historically been used for seasonal and cyclical working capital support and to fund acquisitions, but it is unlikely to be used in the near term considering the company's sizeable cash balance and strong free cash flow. The ABL matures in May 2026.

Atkore's stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that its operating results will materially weaken but remain historically robust in fiscal 2023, and that its credit metrics will continue to support its rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Atkore's moderate scale, somewhat limited end market diversification versus other higher rated companies in the manufacturing sector and the secured debt in its capital structure all act as a headwind and raise the bar for a ratings upgrade. However, the company's rating could be upgraded if its leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) is sustained at less than 2.0x, EBITA margins above 16%, its credit profile remains strong during this economic downturn, it maintains relatively conservative financial policies and indicates an intention to modify its capital structure and predominantly issue unsecured debt.

Atkore's rating could be downgraded if Debt/EBITDA exceeds 3.25x or EBITA margins fall below 12% on a sustained basis. A material contraction in liquidity could also result in a downgrade.

Atkore Inc., headquartered in Harvey, Illinois is a manufacturer of Electrical products primarily for the non-residential construction and renovation markets and to a lesser extent the residential construction market, and Safety & Infrastructure solutions for the construction and industrial markets. These products include steel and PVC electrical conduit and fittings, armored and metal-clad cable and metal framing and support structures such as cable trays, ladders and wire baskets, as well as galvanized mechanical tubes. The company operated 47 manufacturing facilities as of September 30, 2022 and has two reportable segments: Electrical (about 75% of sales) and Safety & Infrastructure Solutions (25%). Atkore's revenues for the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022 were approximately $3.9 billion. Atkore International, Inc. (Atkore) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atkore International Holdings Inc., which in turn is 100% owned by Atkore Inc.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Corelli, CFA
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

