Moody's affirms Atlantic Health System's (NJ) Aa3; outlook stable

New York, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Atlantic Health System's (NJ) Aa3 revenue bond rating. The outlook is stable. The system has approximately $1.3 billion of debt outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the Aa3 reflects Atlantic Health System's (AHS) fundamental credit strengths including strong operating performance and liquidity metrics which will continue to support solid leverage metrics. Financial strength will be maintained even when considering the modestly dilutive impact AHS' 51% acquisition of CentraState Healthcare System, NJ (CentraState) will have on system margins and balance sheet metrics once consolidated in fiscal 2022. Longer-term, we believe management's financial discipline and analytical prowess will allow for successful execution of performance improvement strategies at CentraState and will lend to restoration of strong financial momentum at the consolidated system. Capital spending will be funded with cash flow which will allow for maintenance of strong liquidity metrics and gradual improvement in leverage metrics. The system's position as a leading provider of high acuity services within northern New Jersey and economically favorable service areas, as well as its focus on outpatient care and clinical partnerships, including the expansion into neighboring counties through the CentraState acquisition, will lend to solid demand trends. That said, the system will continue to contend with longer term pressure to maintain and grow market share given the highly competitive northern New Jersey market. In addition, similar to others in the industry, the most significant operating challenge will likely be managing workforce needs, given national shortages in clinical staff amid burnout from the pandemic.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes solid operating performance will be sustained to support capital spending, maintenance of strong liquidity, and ongoing improvement in leverage metrics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Maintenance of double digit cash flow margins and continued strengthening of balance sheet metrics

- Material diversification of market reach resulting in improved payor mix

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Multi-year trend of significantly weaker operating performance or material weakening of liquidity levels

- Further increase in debt without commensurate increase in cash and cash flow- Strategic action that materially dilutes margins below medians and peers

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are secured by a gross revenue pledge of the AHS Hospital Corp. which comprises approximately 94% of the total revenue of AHS and 91% of total System assets. AHS Hospital Corp. is comprised of five acute hospitals which include, Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Medical Center, Newton Medical Center, Chilton Medical Center and Hackettstown Medical Center.

PROFILE

Atlantic Health System is a large multi-hospital (5 acute sites) system with numerous ambulatory and physician practice sites with $3.7 billion in revenue. The System provides a broad range of adult and pediatric services over an eleven county service area, including services to Pike County in Pennsylvania and Orange County in New York. The flagship hospital, Morristown Medical Center, includes a Level III NICU, a cardiac surgery center and a children's hospital. Effective January 1, 2022, AHS acquired 51% membership in CentraState Healthcare System (NJ). AHS plans to contribute capital to fund projects and certain services and also has reserved powers over certain corporate actions, including budgets and strategic plans. The co-membership agreement is expected to help AHS grow additional market share and patient referral streams outside of its core market.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rita Strauss

Lead Analyst

PF Healthcare

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Susan Fitzgerald

Additional Contact

Higher Education

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

