Moody's affirms Atrium European Real Estate's Baa3 ratings, outlook stable, Ba2 rating assigned to hybrid notes

Frankfurt am Main, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa3
long-term issuer rating and the Baa3 senior unsecured ratings of
Atrium European Real Estate Limited (Atrium). It has also affirmed
the Baa3 long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating of
Atrium Finance Issuer B.V., both backed by Atrium.
Subsequently, it has assigned a Ba2 rating to the new subordinated
(hybrid) notes to be issued by Atrium. The outlook on the ratings
of both entities has been changed to stable from negative.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Atrium's Baa3 long-term issuer rating confirmation reflects
the company's leading market position as shopping centre operator in Central
and Eastern Europe (CEE) focused on the economically dynamic cities of
Warsaw and Prague (55% of portfolio value). The company
operational track record is solid characterized by positive like-for-like
rental evolution and capital value accretion through an active portfolio
management and redevelopment activities. Other key strengths underpinning
the rating include an ample unencumbered asset base of more than 70%,
its moderate leverage, a solid fixed-charge coverage and
a long-dated debt-maturity profile with no material refinance
needs in the next 18 months.
Over the next 3-5 years the company targets a diversification into
the residential segment, which we view as credit enhancing considering
its defensive nature and solid long-term fundamentals, driven
by noncyclical factors like urbanisation, shrinking household size
and lagging supply in Poland, notably in Warsaw. We understand
that Atrium will fund its expansion into the build-to-rent
residential segment in line with its financial policy and with a substantial
share of own capital.
Credit challenges to the rating are the still difficult operating environment
for retail landlords across Europe with demand for space remaining subdued
next to prevailing bankruptcies' risk in the retail sector.
Both could erode occupancy in the next 12-18 months or make Atriums
to offer further concessions to keep or attract tenants. Other
rating challenges are the company's Russia (Baa3 stable) exposure,
representing around 10% of asset value and about 20% of
net rental income, which is earmarked for disposal in the medium
term but in the meanwhile could potentially introduce some earnings and
valuations volatility.
The Ba2 rating assigned to the subordinated (hybrid) notes to be issued
by Atrium reflects the deeply subordinated nature of the hybrid notes.
The subordinate hybrid notes qualify for a Basket C or 50% equity
treatment under Moody's methodology. The hybrid issue is a perpetual
deeply subordinated debt instrument that is treated as a preferred equivalent
under Moody's methodology. If preferred shares begin to be issued
in the same jurisdiction by similar issuers -- the equity
credit assigned would be revisited. The Interest rate has resettable
fixed interest rate periods over time but there is no step up in interest
rate beyond 1% over the initial credit spread and no step up before
year ten. There is optional deferral, which is cumulative.
Any deferred interest must be paid if there is a payment on junior or
parity instruments. There is also a 5% step up upon a Change
of Control and a rating downgrade to a non-investment grade rating
in respect of that Change of Control.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The outlook change to stable from negative reflects our view that the
company's bolstered balance sheet and ample liquidity will allow
Atrium to successfully navigate through the prevailing coronavirus-driven
business disruptions while preserving credit ratios commensurate with
its current Baa3 guidance. We also note the group's commitment
to a financial policy of maintaining its reported loan-to-value
LTV at below 40%.
As of today, the company has undertaken several measures to protect
credit metrics including the announced placement of new hybrid notes and
the introduction of a scrip dividend which was subscribed by the company's
main shareholder Gazit in 2020. Atrium has also successfully concluded
and plans further non-core assets disposals with the bulk of proceeds
being earmarked to reduce financial leverage. As of 31 December
2020, Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets stood at 40.1%,
with a Moody's-adjusted Net debt/EBITDA of 10.7x and a Moody's-adjusted
fixed charge coverage of 2.5X.
Once the health crisis has been brought under control, we expect
the recovery of the sales and footfall at Atrium's shopping centres
to be fuelled by strong long term economic and property market fundamentals
of its core markets Poland (A2 stable) and the Czech Republic (Aa3 stable).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade could materialize under a stabilized operating environment
for retail real estate in CEE and if Atrium:
- Maintains a large-scale and diversified portfolio of high-quality
and dominant shopping centres in major cities of highly rated countries
while showing a strong operational performance as measured by like-for-like
rental growth, footfall, overall retail sales, retail
sales per square meter and occupancy cost ratio for retailers
- Maintains a Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets below
40%, with financial policies that support that level and
limit the payment of special dividends, together with a declining
trend of Moody's-adjusted net debt to EBITDA towards the levels
reported before the coronavirus pandemic
- Maintains a Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage
sustained above 3.5x
- Maintains a Moody's-adjusted unencumbered assets / gross
assets around their current levels
- Conservative funding of the company diversification strategy
into the residential segment
Negative rating pressure could develop if contrary to our expectations
a return to more normal operating conditions with a large part of Atrium's
gross leasable area (GLA) back into operations doesn't occur by
the summer, resulting in a high level of retailer distress,
sustained weakening of occupancy and pressure on cash flows due to rent
concessions. Other factors that could lead to a downgrade include:
- Structural deterioration of operating environment for retail
landlords in CEE translating into sustained decline of like-for-like
rental growth, footfall and retail sales with rising vacancy
- Moody's-adjusted leverage sustained above 45% with
an increasing trend of net debt to EBITDA from current levels or Moody's-adjusted
fixed-charge coverage sustained below 2.5x
- A sharp and persistent deterioration in local currencies against
the euro, which would force the company to heavily discount rents
on a long-term basis
- If material execution risks would arise as the company diversifies
into the residential segment or if these investments are funded substantially
with debt
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Governance risks that we consider in Atrium's credit profile include the
company's concentrated ownership in its key shareholder Gazit, who
controls around 72% of the shares and could eventually limit a
broader access to equity capital. This risk is partially mitigated
by the company's track record of good corporate governance and its public
listing on the Vienna and Amsterdam stock exchanges.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Affirmations:
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
Assignments:
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ba2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
..Issuer: Atrium Finance Issuer B.V.
Affirmations:
.... BACKED LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed
Baa3
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Atrium owns a €2.5 billion portfolio of 26 shopping centres
totalling around 809,000 thousand square metres (sqm). In
2020, the company generated around €139 million of annual rent
after a €26 million negative rental income impact from Covid-19-related
rent relief and tenant support. The company is focused on the more
stable CEE countries of Poland and Czech Republic where 85% of
its centres by value are located. The average value of the company's
shopping centres is €94 million, with an average size of around
31,100 sqm.
Atrium is based in Jersey, Channel Islands, and has a dual
public listing on the Vienna and Amsterdam stock exchanges, with
a market capitalization of around €1.1 billion as of 19 April
2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ana Luz Silva Robles
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454