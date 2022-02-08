Moody's affirms Açu Petroleo's Ba2 rating, stable outlook

New York, February 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the Ba2 rating of the senior secured notes issued by Açu
Petróleo Luxembourg S.À R.L. ("Issuer")
and guaranteed by Açu Petroleo S.A.'s ("Company",
"Açu Petroleo") in the amount of $600 million and final
legal amortization in 2035. The outlook is stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Acu Petroleo Luxembourg S.A R.L.
....Gtd Senior Secured Global Notes,
Affirmed Ba2
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating affirmation follows Açu Petroleo's proposal to
execute an additional Eligible Credit Instrument ("ECI") in
the amount of $250 million which, in addition to another
initial $350 million ECI.
In our view, the issuance of the proposed Eligible Credit Instrument
("ECI") does not materially impact the key credit drivers
and brings some cash flow gains leading to an average DSCR of 2.0x
above our 1.8x prior base case. Nonetheless, we recognize
the new structure is more complex and adds counterparty and currency risk
which is mitigated by the credit quality of the facilities providers as
well as the liquidity reserves embedded in the project finance structure.
Counterparty risk is also mitigated by (i) short-lived exposure
of about 3 days (between Guarantor´s transfer date and receivable
by the Issuer); (ii) The 6 months DSRA pre-funded cash reserve
within the project that would cover for a delay scenario; (iii) the
counterparties are local financial institutions rated by Moody´s
above the Note´s rating.
Açu Petroleo's Ba2 rating incorporates the port's strong
asset features, as the only private terminal of oil transshipment
in the country, which is strategically located near to pre-salt
reserves and mature fields in Campos and Santos Basin. Given the
favorable market position the company will benefit from future increases
in Brazil's offshore oil production. Moody's view is that Brazil's
exports of crude oil production will grow significantly over the medium-term
with oil prices in the range of $50-$70/barrel (bbl),
coupled with limited domestic refining capacity and no significant increase
in utilization rates forecasted. At the same time, Moody's
expects Brazil's oil production to grow even in a scenario of lower oil
prices (e.g. $40/bbl), given the relative lower
breakeven prices on pre-salt oil fields, as well as a slew
of projects under development.
The project finance debt structure provides additional protections to
creditors that further support the rating, such as a fully amortizing
debt structure that yields to an average DSCR of 2.0x over the
life of the transaction; 6-month DSRA and OMRA funded with
cash at closing (could be replaced by eligible letters of credit non-recourse
to the Company or subordinated to the senior rated debt); rights
on future receivables, pledge of the port's assets (primary physical
assets are the jetty, breakwater and related infrastructure) and
shares of the Açu Petroleo to ensure step-in rights under
an event of default. The structure also encompasses a clear cash
sweep mechanism for target amortization payments in the event of excess
cash generation, along with distribution tests and limitations on
the incurrence of additional debt. Nonetheless, the debt
structure allows for the issuance of additional debt and incorporation
of subsidiaries under certain scenarios that could constrain the rating
in the future. Still, any further leverage or acquisition
is subject to certain financial covenants and ratings affirmation.
Moody's Base Case rating scenario considers an additional debt issuance
of about $75 million for port expansion in connection with the
Company's "access channel" expansion, which could be triggered around
2028 once historical DSCR reaches the minimum threshold of 1.50x
and average volume levels of 800,000 barrels per day in the preceding
twelve-month period.
The rating is also constrained by the exposure to revenue volatility due
to the lack of long-term take-or-pay contracts and
partially contracted structure during the life of the transaction.
The port is exposed to re-contracting risk and ultimately to the
volatility in oil prices, as the majority of the existing transshipment
operations agreements will be expired by 2023. The longer contract
in the portfolio is with Shell Plc (Aa2 stable), but it is expected
to gradually decrease from 55% of total revenues in 2022 to 10%
by 2036 in Moody's Base Case scenario.
Also, the port's ownership structure encompass contractual arrangements
under which Açu Petroleo is subject to a Port Access Contract with
rights to use of port facilities held by Ferroport Logistica Comercial
Exportadora S.A. ("Ferroport") subject to a fee payment.
Both companies share the dredging costs. Still, the priority
of use of port facilities remains with Ferroport, which apply exclusively
for the vessel traffic on the access channel (i.e, iron ore
vessels have priority over oil tankers to inbound/outbound maneuvers).
Under certain conditions, Anglo American Minerio de Ferro Brasil
("AAMFB"), 50% owner of Ferroport iron ore terminal,
has the right to obtain an injunctive relief in aid of an arbitration
procedure to require Açu Petroleo to modify or suspend shipments
activities. Despite this contractual weakness, Moody's views
the likelihood of this happening is reduced given the economic incentives
in the contractual relationship between the two companies and comprehensive
contractual features that mitigate the risk of AAMFB from taking an unreasonable
action to halt Açu Petroleo's activities.
Moody's does not consider ESG risks as key drivers of this rating action.
Environmental risks are mitigated by the licenses and the complexity of
the ports operation at the same time Brazilian oil production remains
attractive in the medium-term due to the low breakeven cost of
the pre-salt exploration. At the same time, the off
-- takers profile and exportation diversification minimizes exposure
to social risks. Finally, governance considerations represent
a low risk, given the underlying contractual features and the overall
protections embedded in the proposed project finance structure.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our view of steady growth of oil transshipment
volumes handled by the port supporting an average legal DSCR of 2.0x
for the life of the transaction, as well as the maintenance of all
licenses and of the long-term O&M Agreement with Oiltanking.
The stable outlook also incorporates the assumption of continuing degree
of the current level of commitment from the ultimate shareholders to the
Company and from AAMFB to the port of Açu´s operations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
While we do not expect a rating upgrade in the short to medium term given
the stable outlook, higher transshipment volumes for a prolonged
period or revenue stability supported by a larger portion of long-term
take-or-pay contracts could trigger upward pressure on the
rating. An upgrade would also require lower leverage profile,
consistent with a higher rating category, such as DSCR above 2.5x.
The rating could be downgraded if there is a sustained deterioration in
the Company´s operating performance such that legal DSCR remains
below 1.5x on sustained basis. Negative rating pressure
could arise if (i) the expected proportion of long-term ToP volume
declines, (ii) re-contracting the excess capacity at less
favorable terms, or (iii) if there is a deterioration in the shareholder's
or AAMFB commitment to the port operations that is detrimental to the
credit quality of the Company. Also, negative pressure on
the Notes rating would increase with Moody's perception of structural
subordination arising from non-recourse debt issuance at permitted
project finance subsidiaries of Açu Petroleo. Deterioration
in Brazil´s sovereign credit quality Government of Brazil (Ba2 stable)
could place also downward pressure on the rating as well as deterioration
in the credit quality of the Eligible Credit Instrument "ECI"
providers, which are local financial institutions or reversal of
the anticipated cash flow benefits.
COMPANY PROFILE
The Issuer is a private limited liability company incorporated and existing
under Luxembourg, which is fully owned by Açu Petroleo.
Since 2016, Açu owns and operates the largest private crude
oil transshipment terminal in Brazil, the oil terminal (T-OIL)
of the Port of Açu, which currently is the only private infrastructure
in Brazil capable of receiving VLCC class ships -- with
a cargo capacity of up to two million barrels. Açu Petroleo
is part of the Port of Açu, a complex built and operated
by Prumo Logística S.A. (not rated), located
in the State of Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil. Its port license
allows the movement of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) and the
depth of the terminal is 25 meters. For the nine-month period
ended September 30, 2021, Açu Petroleo handled 325,000
bpd in 93 operations.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Privately Managed Ports
Methodology published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1129671.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Aneliza Crnugelj
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Infra Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Cristiane Spercel
Senior Vice President/Manager
Infra Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653