Moody's affirms Augusta (City of) GA Airport Enterprise's Baa2; outlook stable

New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa2 rating on Augusta (City of) GA Airport Enterprise's (AGS) $9.6 million outstanding Airport General Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2015 A and B. The rating outlook is stable.

RATING RATIONALE

The Baa2 rating affirmation primarily reflects the airport's well-diversified revenue stream that includes revenues from Jet-A sales, which represents the largest single source of revenues, equivalent to approximately 33% of total operating revenues in fiscal 2019. Net revenues from fuel sales provide AGS a reliable revenue stream since the airport maintains its monopoly position of fuel provider by local ordinance, and also offer further flexibility to the airport's overall operating expenses structure as costs associated with fuel sold vary with air service activity, and thus, can be reduced during periods of lower demand. The affirmation also considers AGS strong liquidity position, mainly supported by the $19.4 million granted from the CARES Act Fund, which will partially offset the severe revenue loss during the coronavirus-driven downturn in travel demand.

The rating also considers the airport's strong financial position, and manageable adjusted debt per origin and destination (O&D) enplaned passenger ratio of approximately $52.8 in 2019, which includes Moody's adjusted net pension liability. Debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) increased to over 3.6x during 2016 through 2018 due to strengthened operating margins and declining debt service. In fiscal 2019, the DSCR improved to approximately 5.2x owing to higher enplanement volumes, which achieved its peak during 2019.

The Baa2 rating acknowledges the airport's small and niche market position as it serves a primarily leisure oriented market and an economy closely tied to federal spending. The rating is tempered by the highly competitive market that AGS operates, including two large-hubs, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International and Charlotte Douglas International, both located in a reasonable driving distance, and by AGS's concentrated air carrier base. The largest two carriers, Delta Air Lines, Inc (Baa3 negative) and American Airlines, Inc (Ba3 negative) represent approximately 99% of enplanements, and both carriers have hubs at nearby competing airports.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak and severe global economic shock are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The airports sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for AGS. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the airport changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the strong liquidity available to withstand significant lower passenger traffic levels over the next 12-18 months, further supported by the airport's fuel sales activity, which provides stability to its revenue stream as well as flexibility to its overall cost structure during periods of lower air travel demand.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Continued and sustainable enplanement growth as a result of increased market share for O&D enplanements

-Air carrier diversification

-Liquidity above 600 days cash on hand on a sustained basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Declining net revenue from fuel sales also reducing revenue diversity

-Net revenue debt service coverage ratio below 1.5x and liquidity position below 150 days cash on hand on a sustained basis.

-Sustained significant increase in cost per enplanement reducing airport competitiveness

-Expectation of a slower than average recovery of air traffic activity

LEGAL SECURITY

Net General Revenues of the airport secure both the Series 2015 Bonds A and B; the Series 2015A bonds additionally benefit from a pledge of PFC revenues. There is a rate covenant of 1.25 times annual debt service with amount available in the revenue credit account cannot exceed 0.25% of that year's debt service requirement. Additional revenue bonds must pass a 1.25 times test on the two previous audited fiscal years and three projected fiscal years. All bond holders benefit from a debt service reserve fund which is fully cash funded at the level of the traditional three pronged test.

PROFILE

Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) is a non-hub O&D airport located approximately seven miles south of downtown Augusta, Georgia, on the site of a former military facility. The airport's primary service area incorporates the Augusta-Richmond County GA-SC MSA and the surrounding counties including Richmond and Columbia counties in GA and Aiken County in SC. Airport facilities include two runways, a passenger terminal with six gates, and 1,589 parking spaces.

The airport uses a hybrid rate-setting framework in its use and lease agreements with the airlines. Airfield operations are subject to a residual rate making methodology which covers O&M expenses, annual debt service requirements and other expenses. The terminal spaces are managed under a compensatory framework.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

