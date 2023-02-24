Moody's affirms Austria's Aa1 ratings; outlook remains stable

Frankfurt am Main, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Austria's local and foreign currency long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at Aa1. Moody's has also affirmed the local- and foreign-currency senior unsecured MTN programme ratings at (P)Aa1, the short-term local- and foreign-currency commercial paper ratings at Prime-1, and the local- and foreign-currency other short-term ratings at (P)Prime-1. The outlook remains stable.

The rating affirmation reflects:

(1) Austria's resilience to the energy crisis in light of the measures taken, supported by a competitive economy and institutional capacity to manage shocks;

(2) Moody's expectation of an improvement in Austria's government debt burden indicators back to pre-pandemic levels.

The stable outlook is based on Moody's view that the Austrian government will continue to effectively address the effects of the energy crisis, and that the economy faces limited risk of permanent scarring. Austria's strong debt affordability will largely be preserved, as the increase in government financing costs as a result of the ECB's monetary tightening is mitigated by Austria's favourable debt structure, which is marked by a comparatively long average term to maturity. In addition, Austria faces limited susceptibility to event risk.

Austria's local and foreign currency country ceilings remain unchanged at Aaa. For euro-area countries, a six-notch gap between the local-currency ceiling and the local-currency rating (in Austria's case, a one-notch gap applies, which brings the ceiling to the maximum level of Aaa) as well as a zero-notch gap between the local-currency ceiling and foreign-currency ceiling is typical, reflecting benefits from the euro area's strong common institutional, legal and regulatory framework, as well as liquidity support and other crisis management mechanisms. It is also in line with Moody's view of de minimis exit risk from the euro area.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Aa1 RATINGS

FIRST DRIVER: Austria's resilience to the energy crisis, supported by a competitive economy and institutional capacity to manage shocks

In Moody's view the Austrian economy has shown resilience to the ongoing energy crisis and faces limited risk from long-run economic scarring. Austria has shown robust growth of 4.7% in 2022, the highest within its peer group of Aaa- and Aa1-rated sovereigns, and slightly up from 4.6% in 2021.

The Austrian government has helped to ensure ample gas storage levels, including a strategic gas reserve which covers about 20% of annual consumption, which together with gas consumption savings in Moody's view will limit the risk of gas rationing in the coming winter. In addition, the implementation of various support measures for households and companies has helped to mitigate the immediate negative impact from the energy price shock, and highlights Austria's institutional capacity to manage shocks.

Resilience is supported by Austria's high wealth levels and the competitive economy. With per-capita GDP of $59,759 on a purchasing power parity (PPP) basis in 2021, Austria ranks in the top 15% of Moody's-rated sovereigns. The economy is diversified and benefits from a high value-added industrial base (mostly small and medium-sized enterprises), as well as Austria's location at the heart of Central Europe and high level of integration into German and Central European supply chains.

Moody's projects that by 2026 Austria's real GDP will be 8% above the 2019 level, in line with peers like Canada (Aaa stable), Finland (Aa1 stable), the Netherlands (Aaa stable) and Switzerland (Aaa stable), signaling only very limited economic scarring. This is also reflected in stable potential growth projections by the Austrian National Bank, of around 1.3% per year until 2032, which are above the European Commission's projections for Germany (Aaa stable) and the Netherlands.

While adverse demographics will weigh on growth potential over the long-term, Austria faces less severe demographic challenges up to 2040 than the European Union (EU, Aaa stable) as a whole, as well as other highly rated European countries such as Germany, as measured by the average change in the working-age population over 2020-40.

SECOND DRIVER: Expected improvement in Austria's government debt burden indicators back to pre-pandemic levels

Moody's forecasts a general government deficit of 2.3% of GDP in 2023 down from 3.2% expected in 2022, and 1.9% in 2024, slightly better than official projections from the medium-term budgetary plan, mainly because of higher growth forecasts. Significantly decreased coronavirus-related spending will help offset expenditure increases like energy-crisis support measures, higher defence spending and government spending for the green transition of the economy.

Austria's government debt-to-GDP ratio will continue to decline in 2023 to around 75%, from an estimated 77.3% in 2022, and Moody's expects it to fall further to 70% by 2026, back to its 2019 level. However, Austria's government debt burden remains elevated compared to the median of 43% of GDP for Aaa- and Aa1-rated peers, with debt-to-GDP levels only higher in Canada (Aaa stable) and the United States of America (Aaa stable).

Over the long term Austria's ageing population will put pressure on public finances. According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, the total cost of ageing (taking into account pensions, healthcare, long-term care and other determinants such as education spending and unemployment benefits) will increase to 33.6% of GDP by 2040 (and almost 35% of GDP by 2060) from 29.8% in 2019. This is already one of the highest in the EU, but also reflects the fact that the public pension system in Austria covers a wider group of employees than in many other countries. According to the official projections, if left unaddressed, this will lead to rising fiscal deficits over the coming decades, which would increase to 4% of GDP by 2040, and a rise in the general government debt burden to above 80% of GDP by 2040 and 120% by 2060.

Moody's expects that future governments will take further steps, in addition to the gradual increase of the pension entry age for women to 65 years from 60 years, which will start in 2024.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

In Moody's view the combination of Austria's economic resilience and improving fiscal capacity provide a strong foundation to manage shocks, address long-term challenges and mitigate downside risks to Austria's credit profile.

Austria's strong debt affordability also supports the stable outlook. The favourable debt structure, with an average term to maturity of more than 11 years at the end of 2022, which is among the highest compared to Aaa- and Aa1-rated peers, will keep funding costs low and supporting very strong government liquidity. Moody's projects interest payments-to-revenue of 2.6% on average over 2022-24, compared with an average 4.4% between 2010 and 2020.

In addition, Austria faces limited susceptibility to event risk from the banking system, while continued current account surpluses will support its strong external liquidity position.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Austria's ESG Credit Impact Score is positive (CIS-1) reflecting low exposure to environmental and social risks as well as strong governance. Moreover, Austria's capacity to respond to costly environmental hazards or social demands is very high based on the high-income levels, its fiscal capacity and quality of governance.

The E issuer profile score is neutral to low (E-2), reflecting low exposure to environmental risks across all categories. Exposure to climate risks is low overall, but rising average temperatures are affecting winter tourism particularly in lower-lying ski resorts. However, potential benefits for the tourism sector include an extended summer season and relatively cooler temperatures than in parts of key source countries. Warmer and dryer weather conditions also affect hydropower generation, which forms a significant part of Austria's energy mix, requiring changes to energy supply and demand.

Austria's S issuer profile score is neutral to low (S-2) reflecting low exposure to social risks across most categories and with particularly strong scorings in health & safety and access to basic service. Like many advanced economies, Austria faces long-term economic and fiscal pressures from unfavorable demographic trends as highlighted by a decreasing working-age population and a relatively high dependency ratio.

However, labor immigration and a further increase of the participation rate of older workers will soften the negative impact of demographic trends on Austria's credit profile. Incentives of the government aim at leveling the actual retirement age to the statutory one. Currently, the statutory pension entry age for men is 65 years and 60 years for women. The latter will be gradually increased by six months per year to 65 years over 2024-33.

Austria's G issuer profile score is positive (G-1). This is underpinned by the government's high credibility, transparency and consensus on key fiscal policy goals and macroeconomic policies. It also reflects the professional and well-staffed public administration and the country's strong scores in global surveys assessing rule of law, voice and accountability, and the control of corruption.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 59,759 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 4.6% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 3.8% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -5.9% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 0.4% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: aa3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 21 February 2023, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of Austria, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP

Austria's rating could come under upward pressure in case of a successful implementation of economic reforms that would increase potential growth via addressing the structural constraints resulting from an ageing population. Fiscal measures that would increase the prospects of a faster decline in Austria's elevated government debt burden, sustainably narrowing the gap to the peer group median, would also be positive for the rating. The implementation of structural reforms addressing constraints related to certain aspects of Austria's governance and institutions would be credit-positive, too.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS DOWN

Austria's rating could come under downward pressure if the medium-term growth prospects would weaken materially and particularly if this would also translate in significantly weaker fiscal metrics including an additional sizable and sustained increase of the government's debt burden over the next three to five years, accompanied by worsening debt affordability. An escalation in the geopolitical situation in Europe would also likely lead to a negative rating action. Although Austria is not a NATO member, such a very low probability – very high impact scenario would severely affect Austria's economy, fiscal metrics and further increase event risk.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereigns published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/395819. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

