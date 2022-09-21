Moody's affirms Autokiniton's CFR and senior secured rating at B2, changes outlook to stable

New York, September 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Autokiniton US Holdings, Inc.'s (Autokiniton) B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating and B2 senior secured rating. The rating outlook was changed to stable from positive.

The action reflects Moody's expectation that operating momentum will resume over the next several quarters, however improvement in key credit metrics will be protracted due to continued uneven new vehicle production and an elevated cost environment. Additionally, mounting macroeconomic concerns threaten currently resilient demand for new vehicles beyond the near term. Accordingly, debt-to-EBITDA is anticipated to remain above 4.5x through 2023 with free cash flow higher than in 2022 but still constrained by higher interest expense and capital expenditures.

Moody's took the following actions on Autokiniton US Holdings, Inc.:

- Corporate Family Rating, affirmed at B2

- Probability of Default Rating, affirmed at B2-PD

- Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, affirmed at B2 (LGD4)

- Outlook, changed to Stable from Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Autokiniton's ratings reflect a strong competitive position as a supplier of structural components/assemblies and chassis/frame components that favorably position it to capitalize on the automotive industry's accelerating vehicle light-weighting, safety and electrification trends. Over 90% of revenue is generated on top-selling light trucks and SUVs/CUVs with growing penetration into alternative propulsion vehicles. Modest capital expenditure needs and a largely variable cost structure should boost returns over the next several years, resulting in improved financial flexibility. While customer concentration is high with about 70% of revenue derived from the top three customers, product focus on more profitable, top selling light trucks/SUVs/CUVs helps offset this concern.

Moody's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is expected to fall below 5x by year-end 2023 largely due to stronger earnings. Increasing free cash flow should provide flexibility to maintain a solid cash position and fund organic revenue growth and margin accretive opportunities.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for modest improvement in key credit metrics, including solid free cash flow as light vehicle production volumes continue to recover, although unevenly, through 2023. The outlook also considers the company's prospects to capture growing light-weighting and electrification opportunities across all platforms, including electric vehicles, as it gains market share in these increasingly important industry movements.

Autokiniton is expected to maintain good liquidity, supported by cash in the $50 million - $100 million range and near full availability, limited to an eligible borrowing base, under the $250 million asset based revolving credit facility (ABL). Moody's expects free cash flow to remain solid through 2023 despite production disruptions and elevated inventory levels. Moody's projects 2023 free cash flow to approach $100 million as new vehicle production steadily rises and margins improve. The ABL is subject to a springing fixed charge covenant of 1x when excess availability falls below the greater of approximately $17 million or 10% of the borrowing base in effect. This test is not expected to trigger over the near-to-intermediate term given the good liquidity and improving cash generation prospects.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if margin expansion accelerates from the prolonged rebound in new vehicle production, leading to stronger than expected earnings and free cash flow. Debt-to-EBITDA approaching 4x, EBITA-to-interest in excess of 2.5x and a strengthening liquidity position, namely a more robust cash position, would be important factors to positive rating actions. Ratings could be downgraded if margins decline, debt-to-EBITDA is expected to exceed 5.5x or EBITA-to-interest falls below 1.5x. A deteriorating liquidity profile, including meaningful reliance on the ABL, large debt-funded acquisitions or additional shareholder returns could also warrant a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Autokiniton Global Group is a supplier of powertrain-agnostic, safety-critical metal-formed structural automotive components and complex assemblies. The company manufactures body structures, interiors, closures, thermal management components and chassis components that position it to capitalize on trends toward light-weighting and electrification. Revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was approximately $1.9 billion.

Autokiniton has been owned by affiliates of KPS Capital Partners, L.P. since May 2018.

