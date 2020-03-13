Moody's affirms Autopista Amozoc-Perote's ratings; and changes outlook to negative

Mexico, March 13, 2020 -- Moody's de México, ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa1 (Global
Scale, local currency) and Aa1.mx (Mexico National Scale)
ratings of Certificados Bursátiles GANACB 11U issued by Autopista
Amozoc-Perote HSBC F/300861 toll-road ("Amozoc-Perote")
and changed the outlook to negative from stable.
RATINGS
Affirmation:
..Issuer: Autopista Amozoc-Perote HSBC F/300861
....Senior Secured Certificados Bursátiles
GANACB 11U due 2031, Affirmed Baa1/Aa1.mx
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Autopista Amozoc-Perote HSBC F/300861
....Outlook, Changed to Negative from
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects our perception of a less supportive political
environment that could have a negative impact on the terms of the existing
concession for the Autopista Amozoc- Perote. This perception
is based on the recent recommendation that Mexico´s Secretaría
de la Función Pública (SFP, the Executive´s
Ministry for Accountability) made to the granting authority, the
Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT), to cancel the
existing concession.
On February, SFP published its annual report whereby it recommended
the cancellation of the concession. The SFP included 25 additional
irregularities on the concession. The findings are not publicly
available.
We understand that SFP lacks the direct authority to modify the concession
or undertake any direct action against the concessionaire. Moody´s
is not aware of any process started by SCT to review the concession.
Notwithstanding, our rating action reflects the seriousness of SFP´s
recommendation that undermines the visibility on an otherwise solidly
performing concession.
RATIONALE FOR THE RATINGS AFFIRMATION
Absent the initiation of any formal process by Mexico´s government
against this concession, the Baa1/Aa1.mx ratings will continue
to primarily capture Amozoc-Perote's robust traffic and revenue
performance and strong financial metrics.
Amozoc-Perote traffic performance is strong. During 2019,
total traffic continued registering growth equivalent to 3.4%
with respect to 2018. While we anticipate a lower growth in 2020,
it will remain in the 1-3% range reflecting the recent conclusion
of Veracruz Port's expansion and the installment of electronic tolling
mechanisms that have bolstered truck traffic growth. Also,
we expect commuters to continue using the toll road given the lack of
security in the Orizaba-Mexico toll road.
Traffic growth and tariff increases, which consider inflation and
an extraordinary 6% tariff increase since 2016, have led
to a stronger-than-expected revenue growth equaled to 19.3%
in 2019 and 24% in 2018. Per our traffic expectations and
given that the extraordinary 6% tariff increase will remain until
2021, we estimate that revenue will continue increasing between
5-10% in 2020 and 2021. As a result, key financial
metrics have improved. Moody's estimates debt service coverage
ratio (DSCR) increased to 2.5x in 2019 from 2.2x,
and we expect it will remain above 2.0x in 2020 and 2021.
Autopista Amozoc-Perote is owned and operated under a concession
agreement granted to Grupo Autopistas Nacionales, S.A.
The project consists of two operating assets - a 105 km toll road
from the city of Amozoc (State of Puebla; Baa3/Aa3.mx stable)
to the city of Perote (State of Veracruz; B1/Baa2.mx stable)
and a 17.6 km bypass around the city of Perote - for which
the concession was granted by the Secretary of Communications and Transportation
(SCT) of the federal Government of Mexico (A3 negative) in 2003,
in one single package to build, exploit, operate and maintain
the assets.
In 2016, the government amended the concession of the Autopista
Puebla Perote and the Libramiento Perote, doubling life of the concession
by adding 30 years to Puebla -- Perote (from 2033 to 2063)
and 20 years to Libramiento Perote (from 2023 to 2043) to recognize additional
investments in the tunnel and walls. In addition, the government
granted an extraordinary tariff increase of 36% spread out over
six years. These changes increased the tail of the concession and
its cash generation capacity.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
In light of the current negative outlook, upward rating pressure
on Autopista Amozoc-Perote's ratings is unlikely.
The outlook could be returned to stable if there is clarity in respect
of the consequences of the recommendation to revoke the concession,
which would not result in any negative impact on the concession's
credit profile.
The ratings could experience negative pressure if the concession is amended
or revoked having a negative impact or if vehicle traffic falls notably
far from the projections and is not at a level that produces at least
an average DSCR of 2.0x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Toll Roads published in October 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Autopista Amozoc-Perote HSBC F/300861's rating is between 01/01/2014
and 31/12/2018 (source: Financial Statements from Grupo de Autopistas
Nacionales - GANA).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 02/10/2019.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
