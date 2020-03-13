Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Autopista Amozoc-Perote HSBC F/300861 Rating Action: Moody's upgrades Autopista Amozoc-Perote's ratings to Baa1/Aa1.mx; outlook stable Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Autopista Amozoc-Perote HSBC F/300861 Rating Action: Moody's upgrades Autopista Amozoc-Perote's ratings to Baa2/Aa2.mx; outlook stable Announcement: Moody's comments on Autopista Amozoc-Perote's substitution of trustee Rating Action: Moody's affirms Autopista Amozoc-Perote's ratings; and changes outlook to negative 13 Mar 2020 Mexico, March 13, 2020 -- Moody's de México, ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa1 (Global Scale, local currency) and Aa1.mx (Mexico National Scale) ratings of Certificados Bursátiles GANACB 11U issued by Autopista Amozoc-Perote HSBC F/300861 toll-road ("Amozoc-Perote") and changed the outlook to negative from stable. RATINGS Affirmation: ..Issuer: Autopista Amozoc-Perote HSBC F/300861 ....Senior Secured Certificados Bursátiles GANACB 11U due 2031, Affirmed Baa1/Aa1.mx Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Autopista Amozoc-Perote HSBC F/300861 ....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable RATINGS RATIONALE RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects our perception of a less supportive political environment that could have a negative impact on the terms of the existing concession for the Autopista Amozoc- Perote. This perception is based on the recent recommendation that Mexico´s Secretaría de la Función Pública (SFP, the Executive´s Ministry for Accountability) made to the granting authority, the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT), to cancel the existing concession. On February, SFP published its annual report whereby it recommended the cancellation of the concession. The SFP included 25 additional irregularities on the concession. The findings are not publicly available. RATINGS Affirmation: ..Issuer: Autopista Amozoc-Perote HSBC F/300861 ....Senior Secured Certificados Bursátiles GANACB 11U due 2031, Affirmed Baa1/Aa1.mx Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Autopista Amozoc-Perote HSBC F/300861 ....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable RATINGS RATIONALE RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects our perception of a less supportive political environment that could have a negative impact on the terms of the existing concession for the Autopista Amozoc- Perote. This perception is based on the recent recommendation that Mexico´s Secretaría de la Función Pública (SFP, the Executive´s Ministry for Accountability) made to the granting authority, the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT), to cancel the existing concession. On February, SFP published its annual report whereby it recommended the cancellation of the concession. The SFP included 25 additional irregularities on the concession. The findings are not publicly available. We understand that SFP lacks the direct authority to modify the concession or undertake any direct action against the concessionaire. Moody´s is not aware of any process started by SCT to review the concession. Notwithstanding, our rating action reflects the seriousness of SFP´s recommendation that undermines the visibility on an otherwise solidly performing concession. RATIONALE FOR THE RATINGS AFFIRMATION Absent the initiation of any formal process by Mexico´s government against this concession, the Baa1/Aa1.mx ratings will continue to primarily capture Amozoc-Perote's robust traffic and revenue performance and strong financial metrics. Amozoc-Perote traffic performance is strong. During 2019, total traffic continued registering growth equivalent to 3.4% with respect to 2018. While we anticipate a lower growth in 2020, it will remain in the 1-3% range reflecting the recent conclusion of Veracruz Port's expansion and the installment of electronic tolling mechanisms that have bolstered truck traffic growth. Also, we expect commuters to continue using the toll road given the lack of security in the Orizaba-Mexico toll road. Traffic growth and tariff increases, which consider inflation and an extraordinary 6% tariff increase since 2016, have led to a stronger-than-expected revenue growth equaled to 19.3% in 2019 and 24% in 2018. Per our traffic expectations and given that the extraordinary 6% tariff increase will remain until 2021, we estimate that revenue will continue increasing between 5-10% in 2020 and 2021. As a result, key financial metrics have improved. Moody's estimates debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) increased to 2.5x in 2019 from 2.2x, and we expect it will remain above 2.0x in 2020 and 2021. Autopista Amozoc-Perote is owned and operated under a concession agreement granted to Grupo Autopistas Nacionales, S.A. The project consists of two operating assets - a 105 km toll road from the city of Amozoc (State of Puebla; Baa3/Aa3.mx stable) to the city of Perote (State of Veracruz; B1/Baa2.mx stable) and a 17.6 km bypass around the city of Perote - for which the concession was granted by the Secretary of Communications and Transportation (SCT) of the federal Government of Mexico (A3 negative) in 2003, in one single package to build, exploit, operate and maintain the assets. In 2016, the government amended the concession of the Autopista Puebla Perote and the Libramiento Perote, doubling life of the concession by adding 30 years to Puebla -- Perote (from 2033 to 2063) and 20 years to Libramiento Perote (from 2023 to 2043) to recognize additional investments in the tunnel and walls. In addition, the government granted an extraordinary tariff increase of 36% spread out over six years. These changes increased the tail of the concession and its cash generation capacity. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN In light of the current negative outlook, upward rating pressure on Autopista Amozoc-Perote's ratings is unlikely. The outlook could be returned to stable if there is clarity in respect of the consequences of the recommendation to revoke the concession, which would not result in any negative impact on the concession's credit profile. The ratings could experience negative pressure if the concession is amended or revoked having a negative impact or if vehicle traffic falls notably far from the projections and is not at a level that produces at least an average DSCR of 2.0x. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads published in October 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology. The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Autopista Amozoc-Perote HSBC F/300861's rating is between 01/01/2014 and 31/12/2018 (source: Financial Statements from Grupo de Autopistas Nacionales - GANA). Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination. A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx. The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 02/10/2019. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating. Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process. Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery. Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information. Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer. Roxana Munoz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Project Finance Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Michael J. Mulvaney

MD - Project Finance

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

