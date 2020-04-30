Moody's affirms Autopista Amozoc-Perote's ratings; outlook negative

Mexico, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's de México, ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Baa1/Aa1.mx
(Global Scale, local currency/ Mexico National Scale) of the Certificados
Bursátiles GANACB 11U issued by Autopista Amozoc-Perote
HSBC F/300861 toll-road ("Amozoc-Perote"). The outlook
remains negative.
RATINGS
Affirmation:
..Issuer: Autopista Amozoc-Perote HSBC F/300861
....Senior Secured Certificados Bursátiles
GANACB 11U due 2031, Affirmed Baa1/Aa1.mx
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Autopista Amozoc-Perote HSBC F/300861
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Amozoc-Perote's ratings affirmation at Baa1/Aa1.mx
reflects that despite unprecedented public health measures aimed to contain
the wider spread of coronavirus, which will be in place for an unknown
period of time, the toll road benefits of a current strong liquidity
profile. As of December 2019, the toll road had liquidity
available equivalent to roughly 70% of the outstanding debt reflecting
its strong traffic and revenue performance of previous years. Additionally,
it benefits from a Debt Service Reserve Fund of 9 months, which
provides a strong cushion against debt service payment delays.
The restrictions on movements and weak economic prospects for Mexico will
result in sharp declines in traffic on Amozoc-Perote toll road.
Whilst this is expected to result in weaker credit metrics in 2020 compared
with those in 2019, and potentially below the levels considered
commensurate with the Baa1/Aa1.mx ratings, Moody's expects
the toll road to firmly rebound to within ratio guidance following the
lifting of travel restrictions. These considerations support Amozoc-Perote's
Baa1/Aa1.mx ratings.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, the weaker outlook for Mexico's economy,
falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe
and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.
The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
In particular, the toll road sector has been significantly affected
by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity
to consumer demand.
Moody's current base case assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic
will lead to a period of severe cuts in traffic over the upcoming weeks,
but that there will be a gradual recovery in traffic volumes in the second
half of 2020. Moody's expects that the decline in traffic reported
by Mexican toll road operators will be at least 20-30% in
2020 compared to the previous year, driven by significant declines
in the first half of the year and a recovery starting by the third or
fourth quarter 2020. Moody's still considers Mexican toll roads
to be key infrastructure providers, with a potential for traffic
recovery once the coronavirus outbreak and its effects have been contained.
However, unlike previous negative shocks, the prospects for
traffic rebound is more uncertain because (1) the government may choose
to keep some form of restrictions even if the spread of the virus seems
contained; and (2) the deteriorating economic conditions could slow
down the recovery in traffic and consumer spending, even if travel
restrictions are eased. As events continue to unfold rapidly,
there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around the duration
of travel restrictions and drop in consumer demand. Hence,
it is difficult to predict the overall traffic volumes for 2020.
Moody´s regards the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. As a result of the epidemic, already existing
trends of lifestyle changes may accelerate, such as increase in
remote working and teleconferences that could negatively impact traffic
volumes and reduce profits for toll road operators.
The negative outlook reflects our perception of a less supportive political
environment that could have a negative impact on the terms of the existing
concession for the Autopista Amozoc- Perote. This perception
is based on the recommendation that Mexico´s Secretaría de
la Función Pública (SFP, the Executive´s Ministry
for Accountability) made to the granting authority, the Ministry
of Communications and Transportation (SCT), to cancel the existing
concession.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
In light of the current negative outlook, upward rating pressure
on Autopista Amozoc-Perote's ratings is unlikely. The outlook
could be returned to stable if there is clarity in respect of the consequences
of the recommendation to revoke the concession, which would not
result in any negative impact on the concession's credit profile.
Negative pressure on the ratings would result from (1) a material change
in the terms and conditions of the concession agreement that could negatively
affect the financial risk profile; (2) increased likelihood that
the coronavirus outbreak had medium to longer term impact on the toll
roads traffic performance, either because of extended travel restrictions
or a significant weaknesses in the macroeconomic environment; or
(3) a weakening in the toll road's financial profile such that funds
from operations Moody's Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) would likely
remain below 2.0x on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed
Toll Roads published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096736.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of this methodology.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
Autopista Amozoc-Perote HSBC F/300861's rating is between 01/01/2014
and 30/09/2019 (source: Issuer's Financial Statements).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities prior to public
dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 13/03/2020.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Roxana Munoz
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Project & Infrastructure Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Alejandro Olivo
Associate Managing Director
Project & Infrastructure Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653