Moody's affirms Autovia del Mayab's ratings; outlook stable

Mexico, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's de México, ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Baa2/Aa2.mx (Global Scale, local currency/ Mexico National Scale) of the Certificados Bursátiles MAYACB 12 and MAYACB 12U issued by Autovia del Mayab Deutsche Bank F/1585 toll road ("Autovia del Mayab"). The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS

Affirmation:

..Issuer: Autovia del Mayab Deutsche Bank F/1585

....Senior Secured Certificados Bursátiles MAYACB 12 and MAYACB 12U, Affirmed Baa2/Aa2.mx

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Autovia del Mayab Deutsche Bank F/1585

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Autovia del Mayab's ratings affirmation at Baa2/Aa2.mx with stable outlook reflects that despite unprecedented public health measures aimed to contain the wider spread of coronavirus, which will be in place for an unknown period of time, the bypass benefits of a current strong liquidity profile. The toll road benefits by a 12-month debt service reserve fund, which provides a strong cushion against debt service payment delays.

The restrictions on movements and weak economic prospects for Mexico will result in sharp declines in traffic on Autovia del Mayab given its high dependence on tourism. Whilst this is expected to result in weaker credit metrics in 2020 compared with those in 2019, and potentially below the levels considered commensurate with the Baa2/Aa2.mx ratings, Moody's expects the toll road to firmly rebound to within ratio guidance following the lifting of travel restrictions. These considerations support Autovia del Mayab's Baa2/Aa2.mx ratings.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, the weaker outlook for Mexico's economy, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. In particular, the toll road sector has been significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand.

Moody's current base case assumption is that the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a period of severe cuts in traffic over the upcoming weeks, but that there will be a gradual recovery in traffic volumes in the second half of 2020. Moody's expects that the decline in traffic reported by Mexican toll road operators will be at least 20-30% in 2020 compared to the previous year, driven by significant declines in the first half of the year and a recovery starting by the third or fourth quarter 2020. Moody's still considers Mexican toll roads to be key infrastructure providers, with a potential for traffic recovery once the coronavirus outbreak and its effects have been contained.

However, unlike previous negative shocks, the prospects for traffic rebound is more uncertain because (1) the government may choose to keep some form of restrictions even if the spread of the virus seems contained; and (2) the deteriorating economic conditions could slow down the recovery in traffic and consumer spending, even if travel restrictions are eased. As events continue to unfold rapidly, there is a higher than usual degree of uncertainty around the duration of travel restrictions and drop in consumer demand. Hence, it is difficult to predict the overall traffic volumes for 2020.

Moody´s regards the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. As a result of the epidemic, already existing trends of lifestyle changes may accelerate, such as increase in remote working and teleconferences that could negatively impact traffic volumes and reduce profits for toll road operators.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In light of the current restrictions linked to the COVID-19 outbreak, upward rating pressure on Autovia del Mayab's rating is unlikely in the near future. Following a return to normal traffic performance, positive rating pressure could develop if Autovia del Mayab's credit profile exhibited robustness even under downside scenarios, as evidenced by a DSCR remaining comfortably positioned above 2.2x on a sustainable basis.

Negative pressure on the ratings would result from (1) a material change in the terms and conditions of the concession agreement that could negatively affect the financial risk profile; (2) increased likelihood that the coronavirus outbreak had medium to longer term impact on the toll roads traffic performance, either because of extended travel restrictions or a significant weaknesses in the macroeconomic environment; or (3) a weakening in the toll road's financial profile such that funds from operations Moody's Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) would likely remain below 1.2x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096736. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Autovia del Mayab Deutsche Bank F/1585's rating is between 01 January 2014 and 30 September 2019 (source: Issuer's Financial Statements).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities prior to public dissemination.

A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 02/08/2018.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information.

Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Roxana Munoz

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Project & Infrastructure Group

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alejandro Olivo

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infrastructure Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V

Ave. Paseo de las Palmas

No. 405 - 502

Col. Lomas de Chapultepec

Mexico, DF 11000

Mexico

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

