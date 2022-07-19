Moody's affirms Aveanna Healthcare LLC's B3 CFR, changes outlook to negative

New York, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed all of its ratings assigned to Aveanna Healthcare LLC ("Aveanna") including the B3 Corporate Family Rating, B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, B2 ratings on the senior secured revolving credit facility, term loan and delayed term loan, and the Caa2 rating on the senior secured second lien term loan. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2. Moody's changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The rating action follows the company's announcement on July 19, 2022 that it will be cutting its fiscal year 2022 EBITDA guidance to no less than $150 million from previously a range of $190 million to $205 million. As a result, Moody's expects Aveanna's financial leverage to be in excess of 10 times for fiscal year 2022.

The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation that labor issues including wage inflation and recruitment challenges will continue to pressure the company's earnings and cash flow, resulting in very high financial leverage and a weaker liquidity position.

The affirmation of Aveanna's B3 Corporate Family Rating reflects Aveanna's role as a provider of critical pediatric services and Moody's expectation that demand for the company's private duty nursing services will remain solid.

The downgrade of the Speculative Grade Liquidity rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2 reflects the material decline in earnings that will hinder cash flows over the next 12 to 18 months, but Moody's view that liquidity will remain adequate due in part to significant availability under the $200 million revolving credit facility.

Social risk considerations related to human capital are relevant to the rating action. Aveanna faces operational headwinds stemming from labor shortages, specifically with the recruitment and retainment of nurses in a highly competitive market, resulting in substantial increased costs via wage inflation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Aveanna's B3 CFR reflects its very high pro forma financial leverage with debt/EBITDA that Moody's anticipates increasing to approximately 10 times in fiscal year 2022 (using Moody's standard adjustments) but declining to approximately 9 times in fiscal year 2023. Moody's anticipates ongoing nursing labor shortages resulting in upward wage inflation that will pressure Aveanna's earnings. Moody's believes that the company could continue to pursue an aggressive acquisition growth strategy, including acquisitions that are likely to be funded with incremental debt, as evidenced by the presence of a $200 million delayed draw term loan in the capital structure. The rating also reflects Aveanna's highly concentrated payor mix with significant Medicaid exposure, and meaningful geographic concentration in the states of California, Texas, and Pennsylvania.

The rating benefits from Aveanna's leading niche position in the otherwise fragmented market of pediatric home health services, where it provides critical services to children and families, as well as its expanding presence in the home health and hospice segment. Moody's believes that the company's strategy to grow its home health and hospice businesses will benefit the credit profile through greater scale, increased service line, payor diversity and faster growth.

Social and governance considerations are material to Aveanna's credit profile. Aveanna will remain exposed to the social risks of providing health care and related services in private duty nursing and therapy to a highly vulnerable patient base often comprised of sick and disabled children who need near around-the-clock care. There is ongoing legislative, political, media and regulatory focus on ensuring the delivery of medically appropriate care to this patient base. Private duty nursing, home health and hospice companies that bill Medicare and Medicaid are subject to a significant number of complex regulations. Any weakness in providing healthcare services - real or perceived - can negatively affect Aveanna's reputation and ability to attract and sustain clients at profitable rates.

With respect to governance, Aveanna's private equity investors' significant ownership interest will result in meaningful governance risk related to financial strategy and risk management. Moody's anticipates the strategy to supplement organic growth with material debt-funded acquisitions could persist, given the very fragmented nature of the market.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-3 reflects Moody's expectation that Aveanna will maintain adequate liquidity, demonstrated by low cash balances and negative free cash flow that is offset by majority availability under its $200 million revolving credit facility that does not expire until 2026. Moody's expects Aveanna will generate negative $45 to $55 million of free cash flow over the next 12 months. However, excluding repayment of deferred payroll taxes of approximately $25 million to the government, Moody's estimates normalized free cash flow of negative $20 to $30 million. Moody's expects Aveanna to maintain sufficient covenant cushion of at least 30 percent with the springing first lien net leverage covenant on the revolver, if triggered.

Aveanna's senior secured first lien credit facility, comprised of a $200 million revolving credit facility expiring 2026, $860 million term loan due 2028, and $200 million delayed draw term loan due 2028, is rated B2, one notch above the B3 Corporate Family Rating. This reflects the benefit of a layer of loss absorption provided by the $415 million second lien term loan due 2029, which is rated Caa2.

The outlook is negative, reflecting the potential for a downgrade if labor challenges continue to result in deterioration of operating performance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Aveanna experiences significant reimbursement reductions and/or further wage pressures. Ratings could be downgraded if Aveanna pursues more aggressive financial policies including significant debt-funded acquisitions. Further weakening of liquidity or sustained negative free cash flow could also lead to a downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if Aveanna successfully grow its home health and hospice business, thereby further diversifying its geographic and payor mix. Quantitatively, debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.0x could support an upgrade. The company would also need to materially improve its liquidity position to support an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aveanna Healthcare LLC, is a leading provider of pediatric skilled nursing and therapy services, home health and hospice services, as well as medical solutions, such as enteral nutrition, respiratory therapy, and medical supply procurement. Aveanna completed an initial public offering in April 2021. As of March 31, 2022, private equity investors Bain Capital and J. H. Whitney retain a significant ownership interest in the company. Aveanna generated revenues of approximately $1.7 billion for the last twelve month period ended April 2, 2022.

