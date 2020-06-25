Moody's affirms Avery Dennison Corporation Baa2 senior unsecured rating, stable outlook

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
the Baa2 senior unsecured rating of Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery),
the P-2 short term ratings and instrument ratings. The rating
outlook remains stable. The affirmation of the Baa2 senior unsecured
rating reflects our expectations that the company will maintain strong
credit metrics and excellent liquidity despite the anticipated negative
impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its retail branding and information
solutions and industrial and healthcare materials segments.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Avery Dennison Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: Avery Dennison Treasury Management B.V.
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper ,
Affirmed P-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Avery Dennison Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Avery Dennison Treasury Management B.V.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Avery's Baa2 rating balances a good set of businesses and solid
credit metrics for the rating category with a set of medium-term
growth targets that are expected to be supplemented by acquisitions.
Avery's more stable business, such as pressure sensitive labels
for consumer non-durable goods or variable information labels for
e-commerce, generate the bulk of revenue and will help cushion
the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its retail branding
and information solutions (RBIS) segment (23% of sales) and industrial
and healthcare materials (IHM) segment (10%). The credit
profile reflects historically conservative financial policy with the updated
net debt leverage target of 2.3-2.6 times to fund
termination of the US pension plan, consistent cash allocation strategy
and excellent liquidity.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Avery's exposure to apparel manufacturing and
retail as well as auto manufacturing and industrial markets through its
RBIS and IHM businesses has left its vulnerable to shifts in market demand
and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's
anticipates at least a 15% decline in Q2 sales driven by weakness
in RBIS and IHM segments. Label and graphic materials (LGM) segment,
which generates 67% of sales, will see only a modest impact.
In LGM, surging demand for consumer non-durable labels has
increased with customer pantry restocking will be somewhat offset by weaker
graphic materials sales which are driven by promotional materials and
commercial print volumes. We project high single digit decline
in sales for the full year and a recovery in 2021. The earnings
decline will be lower than sales decline as management has identified
and implemented a number of cost saving measures and lowered projected
capex.
As a result, we do not anticipate a significant deterioration in
credit metrics and expect the company to continue to generate free cash
flow. Avery's debt/EBITDA as adjusted by Moody's stood at 2.9x
in the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, reflecting a $500
million revolver draw at the start of the pandemic in North America and
a typical working capital build in the first quarter. The company
has subsequently repaid its revolver draw. We do not expect further
deterioration in credit metrics in 2020, with Moody's adjusted
debt/EBITDA around 2.8x declining to 2.6x in 2021,
as the economy recovers. The company decided not to increase its
dividend and has paused share repurchases, although it is projected
to continue to generate free cash flow. We expect the company would
continue to deploy cash within its stated leverage target, eventually
resuming share repurchases, and will continue to supplement organic
growth with debt-funded acquisitions.
Avery Dennison has excellent liquidity. The company had $742
million of cash on hand as of March 31, 2020, including a
$500 million revolver draw, which it has subsequently repaid
and reentered the commercial paper market. The commercial paper
program is backstopped by an amended $800 million committed revolving
credit facility maturing in February 2025. The revolver's maturity
date can be extended by one year under certain circumstances and can be
increased by $400 million, subject to lender approval.
The company also has uncommitted short-term lines of credit available
in various countries of approximately $330 million. The
revolver has a maximum leverage covenant (debt/EBITDA ratio) of 3.5x,
subject to an adjustments to 4x for four quarters after a material acquisition
as defined by the credit agreement. The company has a significant
cushion under the covenant, which increased to 4.0x after
it completed the Smartrac acquisition in the spring of 2020. The
company is in compliance with its covenant. The $800 million
facility contains no material adverse change (MAC) representation requirements
at time of borrowing. The next maturity is $250 million
of notes due in 2023.
As a manufacturing company, Avery is moderately exposed to environmental
risks such as air and water emissions, and social risks such as
labor relations and health and safety issues. The company has established
expertise in complying with these risks, and has incorporated procedures
to address them in their operational planning and business models.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety, as well as the associated economic impact. Avery's
end market exposure leaves it vulnerable to the effects of the pandemic.
Avery is a public company with well-established governance structures
and historically balanced capital allocation approach within its stated
leverage target. Management has historically balanced M&A and
share buybacks with maintaining conservative financial metrics and we
expect this to continue.
The stable rating outlook assumes that credit metrics will remain within
the range appropriate for the rating despite the negative impacts of the
coronavirus pandemic. The rating and outlook incorporate,
some flexibility for acquisitions, as long as the company adheres
to its financial policy and tempers share repurchases if it also pursues
sizeable acquisitions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
We could upgrade the ratings with expectations for adjusted financial
leverage sustained below 2.0x (Debt/EBITDA) and retained cash flow-to-debt
sustained above 30% (RCF/Debt). An upgrade would be challenging
in the near-term given the projected negative impacts of the coronavirus
pandemic and the company's ongoing willingness to pursue acquisitions
and share repurchases.
We could downgrade the ratings with expectations for adjusted financial
leverage sustained above 3.0x (Debt/EBITDA) or retained cash flow-to-debt
sustained below 20% (RCF/Debt).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Glendale, Cal., Avery Dennison Corporation
is the largest global producer of pressure-sensitive and printable
labels and other products such as tapes and tags, with $7.1
billion of revenue for the twelve months ended March 2020. The
company operates about 180 manufacturing and distribution facilities globally.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Anastasija Johnson
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
