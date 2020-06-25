Moody's affirms Avery Dennison Corporation Baa2 senior unsecured rating, stable outlook

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured rating of Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery), the P-2 short term ratings and instrument ratings. The rating outlook remains stable. The affirmation of the Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects our expectations that the company will maintain strong credit metrics and excellent liquidity despite the anticipated negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its retail branding and information solutions and industrial and healthcare materials segments.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Avery Dennison Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Avery Dennison Treasury Management B.V.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper , Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Avery Dennison Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Avery Dennison Treasury Management B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Avery's Baa2 rating balances a good set of businesses and solid credit metrics for the rating category with a set of medium-term growth targets that are expected to be supplemented by acquisitions. Avery's more stable business, such as pressure sensitive labels for consumer non-durable goods or variable information labels for e-commerce, generate the bulk of revenue and will help cushion the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its retail branding and information solutions (RBIS) segment (23% of sales) and industrial and healthcare materials (IHM) segment (10%). The credit profile reflects historically conservative financial policy with the updated net debt leverage target of 2.3-2.6 times to fund termination of the US pension plan, consistent cash allocation strategy and excellent liquidity.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Avery's exposure to apparel manufacturing and retail as well as auto manufacturing and industrial markets through its RBIS and IHM businesses has left its vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's anticipates at least a 15% decline in Q2 sales driven by weakness in RBIS and IHM segments. Label and graphic materials (LGM) segment, which generates 67% of sales, will see only a modest impact. In LGM, surging demand for consumer non-durable labels has increased with customer pantry restocking will be somewhat offset by weaker graphic materials sales which are driven by promotional materials and commercial print volumes. We project high single digit decline in sales for the full year and a recovery in 2021. The earnings decline will be lower than sales decline as management has identified and implemented a number of cost saving measures and lowered projected capex.

As a result, we do not anticipate a significant deterioration in credit metrics and expect the company to continue to generate free cash flow. Avery's debt/EBITDA as adjusted by Moody's stood at 2.9x in the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, reflecting a $500 million revolver draw at the start of the pandemic in North America and a typical working capital build in the first quarter. The company has subsequently repaid its revolver draw. We do not expect further deterioration in credit metrics in 2020, with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA around 2.8x declining to 2.6x in 2021, as the economy recovers. The company decided not to increase its dividend and has paused share repurchases, although it is projected to continue to generate free cash flow. We expect the company would continue to deploy cash within its stated leverage target, eventually resuming share repurchases, and will continue to supplement organic growth with debt-funded acquisitions.

Avery Dennison has excellent liquidity. The company had $742 million of cash on hand as of March 31, 2020, including a $500 million revolver draw, which it has subsequently repaid and reentered the commercial paper market. The commercial paper program is backstopped by an amended $800 million committed revolving credit facility maturing in February 2025. The revolver's maturity date can be extended by one year under certain circumstances and can be increased by $400 million, subject to lender approval. The company also has uncommitted short-term lines of credit available in various countries of approximately $330 million. The revolver has a maximum leverage covenant (debt/EBITDA ratio) of 3.5x, subject to an adjustments to 4x for four quarters after a material acquisition as defined by the credit agreement. The company has a significant cushion under the covenant, which increased to 4.0x after it completed the Smartrac acquisition in the spring of 2020. The company is in compliance with its covenant. The $800 million facility contains no material adverse change (MAC) representation requirements at time of borrowing. The next maturity is $250 million of notes due in 2023.

As a manufacturing company, Avery is moderately exposed to environmental risks such as air and water emissions, and social risks such as labor relations and health and safety issues. The company has established expertise in complying with these risks, and has incorporated procedures to address them in their operational planning and business models. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety, as well as the associated economic impact. Avery's end market exposure leaves it vulnerable to the effects of the pandemic. Avery is a public company with well-established governance structures and historically balanced capital allocation approach within its stated leverage target. Management has historically balanced M&A and share buybacks with maintaining conservative financial metrics and we expect this to continue.

The stable rating outlook assumes that credit metrics will remain within the range appropriate for the rating despite the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The rating and outlook incorporate, some flexibility for acquisitions, as long as the company adheres to its financial policy and tempers share repurchases if it also pursues sizeable acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We could upgrade the ratings with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained below 2.0x (Debt/EBITDA) and retained cash flow-to-debt sustained above 30% (RCF/Debt). An upgrade would be challenging in the near-term given the projected negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the company's ongoing willingness to pursue acquisitions and share repurchases.

We could downgrade the ratings with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained above 3.0x (Debt/EBITDA) or retained cash flow-to-debt sustained below 20% (RCF/Debt).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Glendale, Cal., Avery Dennison Corporation is the largest global producer of pressure-sensitive and printable labels and other products such as tapes and tags, with $7.1 billion of revenue for the twelve months ended March 2020. The company operates about 180 manufacturing and distribution facilities globally.

