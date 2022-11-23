Moody's affirms Aviation Capital Group's Baa2 issuer rating, outlook is stable

New York, November 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG). ACG's outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Aviation Capital Group LLC

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Aviation Capital Group LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmed ACG's Baa2 issuer rating considering the company's conservative recent-vintage narrow-body commercial aircraft fleet, its strong equity capital position, as well as its well-managed primary and alternate liquidity positions. With a fleet comprised primarily of recent vintage in-demand narrow-body aircraft, Moody's believes that ACG is well positioned to benefit from strengthened demand for leased aircraft as airlines globally add capacity to accommodate recovering air travel trends. ACG's ratings also reflect the company's stable long-term ownership by Tokyo Century Corporation, which Moody's expects will continue to be supportive of ACG's conservative financial posture.

ACG maintains a strong capital position, with a ratio of net debt to tangible net worth of 2.2x at 30 September 2022, the most favorable measure among Moody's rated investment grade aircraft leasing peers. The company's capital strength provides significant cushion for fleet and operating performance risks, particularly given that 96% of the company's fleet is narrow body aircraft, which have lower risk characteristics than the wide-body aircraft in which peers more frequently invest. Moody's expects that ACG's leverage will remain less than 2.5x.

ACG has strengthened its liquidity in recent years. As of 30 September 2022, the company reported that liquidity sources provide about 140% coverage of maturing debt and aircraft purchase commitments over the next 12 months. The company's liquidity is also aided by its $10.5 billion of unencumbered assets, providing opportunity to issue secured debt amid contraction in the unsecured debt markets. Moody's does expect that ACG's liquidity coverage will likely moderate as debt maturities and purchase commitments rise moderately in 2023, but that the company's liquidity coverage will remain above 120%.

ACG's operating performance is showing signs of recovery but profitability was weaker in the third quarter of 2022. ACG reported a third-quarter net loss of $7.2 million, though lease revenues increased and operating cash flow sharply improved. Higher SG&A expenses associated with efforts to redeploy aircraft into new leases accounted for the operating loss. Moody's expects that ACG's profitability will strengthen with further aviation sector recovery.

ACG's aircraft investment strategy is more narrowly focused, albeit lower risk than certain larger peers, which could limit the scope of its transaction opportunities with airlines, a potential credit challenge. However, Moody's expects that ACG will continue to be competitive in its core narrow body leasing market. A further challenge is airline industry cyclicality. The global airline industry is well-along in its performance recovery, which has spurred aircraft demand and lifted the profits of aircraft leasing companies. However, inflation, rising interest rates, a stronger US dollar and ongoing geopolitical strife could slow positive momentum in the industry.

ACG's stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that demand for leased aircraft will rise as air carriers rebuild capacity to serve strengthening air travel demand, helping to improve ACG's profitability and cash flow metrics over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that ACG will continue to maintain low debt-to-tangible net worth leverage and strong liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ACG's ratings could be upgraded if: 1) the company maintains liquidity coverage above the average of investment-grade peers; 2) air travel volumes and airline industry performance support continued strong demand for leased aircraft; 3) the company generates stable profits and cash flow at margins considerably stronger compared to historical levels while maintaining a conservative fleet composition; 3) fleet residual value risks and lease maturities are well-managed, and aircraft under committed purchase agreements are committed to leases well in advance of delivery; and 4) the company's management of capital remains strong, resulting in a debt-to-equity leverage ratio remaining less than 2.5x.

ACG's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) liquidity coverage of projected expenditures and debt maturities (one-year horizon) substantially declines to less than 120%; 2) the recovery in air travel volumes reverses course, weakening prospects for ACG's financial performance; 3) profitability and cash flow decline materially or fail to strengthen adequately during the aviation sector recovery; 4) debt-to-tangible equity leverage increases to more than 2.5x; or 5) fleet composition materially increases residual risks.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

