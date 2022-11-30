Moody's affirms Avnet's Baa3 senior unsecured ratings; outlook stable

New York, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Avnet, Inc.'s ("Avnet") Baa3 senior unsecured ratings. The outlook is stable.

The affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Avnet will continue to maintain a strong credit profile even amidst recessionary pressures with debt/EBITDA maintained below 2.5x (Moody's adjusted) over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's expects that the company's revenue growth will moderate to low-single digits with operating margins around 3.5% - 4% following a period of record revenue growth and operating margins.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Avnet, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Avnet, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Avnet's Baa3 rating is supported by the company's scale and geographic breadth as one of the leading global distributors of electronic components and embedded computing devices. Avnet benefits from countercyclical cash flow generation and a track record of rebounding from prior revenue losses and restoring leverage and other credit metrics. At the same time, the rating takes into consideration the company's exposure to the volatility in the semiconductor industry and the competitive nature of the business.

The company's operating results for the LTM October 1, 2022 reflect strong broad based demand across its core end markets and geographies. Avnet's revenue grew 25% while adjusted operating margin improved to 4.3% reflecting operating leverage and expansion of higher margin businesses such as Farnell, IP&E (interconnect, passive and electromechanical) and supply chain services. Despite an increase in funded debt balance as a result of working capital investments, adjusted leverage of 2.2x remained below historical levels.

Avnet has ample liquidity supported by $81 million of cash and a $1.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facility due August 2027, under which $563 million remains available at October 1, 2022. Working capital investments required to support topline growth over the past 12 months resulted in negative free cash flow of almost $1 billion. Moody's projects that Avnet will be able to generate moderately positive free cash flow in fiscal 2023 as revenue growth moderates. Other external sources of liquidity include a $450 million accounts receivable (A/R) securitization program in the U.S. expiring in August 2023 ($450 million outstanding as of October 1, 2022).

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Avnet will sustain operating profit margins as revenue growth, although moderated, continues into fiscal 2023 following a double digit growth in fiscal 2022 and 2021. Moody's also expects that Avnet will continue to maintain a disciplined financial policy with regards to managing leverage and liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Avnet demonstrates consistent organic revenue growth with operating margins sustained above 5% (Moody's adjusted), and if adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 1.5x for an extended period with consistent growth in free cash flow.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating margins deteriorate (Moody's adjusted) reflecting heightened competition or the inability to execute management's strategy for margin improvement. Ratings could also be downgraded if adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 3x due to debt financed acquisitions, distributions, or operating weakness.

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Avnet is one of the world's leading industrial distributors of electronic components and integrated subsystems with significant operations in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia/Pacific regions. Avnet also provides engineering design, materials management and logistics, system integration and configuration, as well as supply chain services. Clients include original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronics manufacturing service providers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and other IT end users. Avnet reported revenues of $25.5 billion for the LTM October 1, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mariya Moore

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

