Moody's affirms Axactor's B1 CFR, maintains positive outlook

Frankfurt am Main, September 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed Axactor ASA's (Axactor) B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3 senior unsecured debt rating. The outlook remains positive.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Axactor's B1 CFR takes into account positive developments in Axactor's financial performance over the past year, i.e. improved debt maturity coverage, following the refinancing in August 2021; stronger profitability, helped by the absence of revaluations and impairments and reflects Moody's expectations for the continued improvement in Axactor's credit profile. In the first half of 2022, the company's Debt/EBITDA leverage ratio improved to 4.0x from 4.9x at YE 2021, while the profitability measured as net income to average managed assets improved to 3.0% from being negative at YE 2021. At the same time, the B1 CFR takes into account the company's high nominal borrowing, concentrated maturities profile, volatile earnings as well as the current unfavorable macro-economic environment with rising interest rates and inflationary pressure on households' disposable income.

The affirmation of the B3 senior unsecured debt rating reflects the company's capital structure and particularly the priorities of claims and asset coverage in its current liability structure and the B1 CFR. The size of Axactor's secured revolving credit facility (RCF) indicates higher loss given default for senior unsecured creditors, leading to an issuer rating two notches lower than the company's B1 CFR.

The positive outlook reflects the expectation that Axactor will maintain a sustainable profitability level over the outlook period while the company continues to reduce leverage and maintain its solid equity buffer.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Axactor's CFR could be upgraded if it demonstrates strong financial performance over the next 12-18 months, including further sustainable reduction in leverage, and maintains a strong equity buffer while it continues to increase its scale and establish a longer track record.

An upgrade of Axactor's CFR would likely result in an upgrade of the issuer ratings. The company's issuer ratings could also be upgraded following a positive change in its debt capital structure, which would increase the recovery rate for the senior unsecured debt class.

Axactor's CFR could be downgraded if the company's financial performance, particularly leverage and EBITDA coverage, deteriorates to below our expectations over the next 12-18 months. A downgrade of Axactor's CFR would likely result in a downgrade of the issuer ratings. The issuer ratings could also be downgraded if the company were to significantly increase its secured RCF, which ranks structurally above the senior unsecured liabilities.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Axactor ASA

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Corporate Family Rating, affirmed B1

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed B3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed B3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

