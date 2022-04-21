Moody's affirms Axiata's Baa2 ratings; outlook stable

Singapore, April 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Axiata Group Berhad's (Axiata) Baa2 issuer rating and baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

Moody's has also affirmed the provisional (P)Baa2 senior unsecured ratings on the sukuk issuance programme established by Axiata SPV2 Berhad and the medium-term note programme established by Axiata SPV5 (Labuan) Limited, as well as the Baa2 rating on all backed senior unsecured notes issued by the two entities, which are wholly owned subsidiaries of Axiata.

The rating outlook remains stable.

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's view that Axiata's recently announced acquisition of 2,973 towers from PLDT Inc. (Baa2 stable), for PHP42 billion ($800 million) can be accommodated within its credit profile.

"However, the debt-funded acquisition comes close on the heels of Axiata's acquisition of Link Net and towers from Mindscape. As such, the acquisition of PLDT's towers will push the leverage higher to 2.7x-2.8x over the next 1-2 years, giving the company limited flexibility for further large debt-funded acquisitions at the current rating level," says Nidhi Dhruv, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Nonetheless, the tower acquisition gives Axiata's 63%-owned tower company, edotco, an early mover advantage in the nascent and growing independent tower market in the Philippines. With its total holding of over 3,000 towers, edotco will be the leading tower operator in the Philippines," adds Dhruv, also Moody's Lead Analyst for Axiata.

The company has also signed a master lease agreement with PLDT Inc. (Baa2 stable) as the anchor tenant. The lease rental of PHP100,000 per tower per month comprises the base rental and operating and maintenance costs, with the latter subject to an annual escalation of 3%.

Axiata believes the collocation potential on these towers will be high, given their strategic location in Southern Philippines, where the telecom operators are looking to expand coverage.

edotco will fund the acquisition of towers from PLDT with a combination of short-term and long-term debt. The short-term debt will be termed out over the next 12 months. The company is also considering bringing in a strategic partner to its Philippine tower business.

In June 2021, Axiata had signed definitive transaction agreements for the merger of its Malaysian operations with Telenor ASA. The companies plan to merge Axiata's wholly-owned subsidiary, Celcom, and Telenor's 49%-owned but consolidated company, Digi.Com Berhad (Digi).

As a holding company, Axiata relies on dividends from its subsidiaries and associates for servicing its debt. Axiata and Telenor will maximize dividend payouts from Celcom Digi Berhad, subject to free cash flows and leverage considerations at the merged company. Based on this, Moody's expects dividends from Celcom Digi Berhad to broadly offset the loss of dividends from Celcom.

However, Moody's will also evaluate the extent to which Axiata supports debt of the merged company when details become available. Meaningful support of debt at the merged entity would be credit negative for Axiata and elevate its leverage.

In addition, post the merger of Celcom and Digi, a greater proportion of Axiata's consolidated cash flows will come from emerging and frontier markets, which enhance Axiata's growth prospects but present risks such as uncertain regulatory regimes and political instability. However, the breadth of Axiata's holdings and financial discipline at the subsidiary level help mitigate volatility, and regulatory and operational uncertainties in any one country.

Axiata's Baa2 ratings continue to incorporate the extraordinary support that Moody's believes the Government of Malaysia (A3 stable) is likely to provide should the company face distress, which results in a one-notch uplift from the company's BCA of baa3.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Axiata will maintain its solid operating and financial profiles, given the increasing dividend contributions from its international subsidiaries. Moody's expects dividends from Celcom Digi Berhad to broadly offset the loss of dividends from Celcom, and that Axiata will not guarantee any debt at the merged company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Axiata's fundamental credit profile continues to strengthen, with consolidated adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.0x and retained cash flow/debt above 35% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if competition intensifies further in any of Axiata's key markets, such that the company's key subsidiaries report material contractions in margins or borrow aggressively to fund capital spending, resulting in Axiata's consolidated adjusted debt/EBITDA rising above 3.0x. More aggressive shareholder returns, such that retained cash flow/debt falls below 20% on a sustained basis, would also be negative for the ratings, as would an unexpected rise in regulatory risk in any of the markets in which Axiata operates.

The ratings would also come under pressure if there are delays in terming out the bridge funding for the acquisition of Link Net or PLDT towers, or delays in repaying the facilities through cash proceeds from the merger of Celcom and Digi.

The ratings would also be under pressure if dividends from Celcom Digi Berhad are insufficient to broadly offset the loss of dividends from Celcom, or if Axiata extends support to debt of the merged company through financial guarantees.

Given the ratings incorporate a one-notch uplift to reflect majority ownership by government-related entities, any reduction in these shareholdings or any perceived scale back in operational involvement could result in a reassessment of the support level incorporated in the ratings.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Axiata Group Berhad is one of Asia's largest regional cellular telecommunications providers with approximately 155 million subscribers across 11 countries.

The company's key mobile operating subsidiaries include (1) Celcom in Malaysia (wholly owned), (2) XL Axiata in Indonesia (61.5% stake), (3) Robi Axiata Limited in Bangladesh (61.8%), (4) Dialog Axiata PLC in Sri Lanka (82.7%), (5) Smart Axiata Company Limited in Cambodia (72.5%), and (6) Ncell Axiata Limited in Nepal (80.0%). Axiata also holds a 63% stake in edotco Group Sdn. Bhd., its regional tower subsidiary that owns a portfolio of over 25,000 towers in South and Southeast Asia.

Axiata demerged from Telekom Malaysia Berhad (A3 stable) in April 2008. As of 28 February 2022, the company was approximately 72% directly and indirectly owned by entities related to the Government of Malaysia, including a 36.45% stake held by Khazanah Nasional Berhad.

