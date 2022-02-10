Moody's affirms Azalea TopCo's B3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, February 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Azalea TopCo, Inc.'s (dba Press Ganey) B3 Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating.
Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the company's proposed
incremental $400 million senior secured first lien term loan and
affirmed the B2 ratings on the company's existing $250 million
revolver due 2024 and $1,186 million senior secured first
lien term loan. The B2 rating on the first lien debt reflects their
priority position relative to second-lien debt of $444 million
(unrated) in the capital structure. The outlook is stable.
Proceeds from the incremental debt issuance, combined with a sizeable
equity commitment will be used to fund the acquisition of Forsta,
a market research firm and pay related fees and expenses. The acquisition
will contribute approximately $150 million of revenue to Press
Ganey and expand the company's customer base and service capabilities.
The ratings actions are based on expectations of the company's continued
high financial leverage in the context of the rating category and integration
risk from frequent acquisitions. These factors are mitigated by
a solid fundamental business profile that benefits from exposure to a
stable healthcare sector, strong margins and expected deleveraging
in the absence of any additional debt. Governance was a consideration
in the rating action, specifically the tolerance for high leverage
that is used to fund growth.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: Azalea TopCo, Inc.
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: Azalea TopCo, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Azalea TopCo, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Press Ganey's B3 CFR is constrained by the company's high financial leverage,
modest scale and risk associated with private equity ownership.
The company's entrenched market position, extensive survey data
and benchmarking capabilities support strong profitability margins.
Moody's believes the company will continue to benefit from the increasing
complexity of the healthcare system that requires data and information
to drive allocation of resources. In addition, the government
mandated patient experience surveys ensure demand for services that are
provided by Press Ganey. Good operating track record, high
client retention rate, diverse customer base and long-standing
relationships with leading healthcare providers are other favorable rating
considerations. The company, via its acquisitions,
recently entered new markets such as the payor vertical and online information
platforms for patients, which Moody's believes is necessary
to maintain market presence in an increasingly crowded market.
The rating also incorporates the company's exposure to legislative risk
inherent in its relationship with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services ("CMS").
Pro forma leverage (Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA) for the transaction
is over 10.0x for LTM September 2021. Moody's expects leverage
to moderate to 8.0x over the next 12-18 months driven by
revenue growth and sustained strong margins. Revenue growth in
the base business (excluding acquisitions) is expected to be in the low
to mid-teen area. Over the course of the next 12-18
months revenue will be boosted as revenues from SPH Analytics, which
was acquired in 2021 and Forsta are annualized. The company's ability
to cross-sell the company's other high value products will drive
earnings and above-average margin growth. However,
Moody's anticipates Press Ganey will continue to augment growth with acquisitions,
limiting the reduction in leverage on a sustainable basis.
Press Ganey has good liquidity, supported by the company's free
cash flow generation and availability under its $250 million revolving
credit facility. Moody's expects the company to generate $27
million in free cash flow over this year, with FCF-to-debt
of close to 1%. Cash flow this year includes some one-time
expenses. Reliance on the revolving credit facility is expected
to be limited to funding acquisitions. Alternate liquidity is limited
as all assets are encumbered.
The B2 ratings assigned to Press Ganey's incremental $400
million first lien senior secured term loan and existing approximately
$1.2 billion first lien senior secured term loan due July
2026 are one notch above the company's B3 CFR, reflecting the priority
position in the capital structure and the benefit from the loss absorption
provided by the $444 million senior second lien term loan (unrated).
The company has a $250 million senior secured first lien revolver
that is rated B2 and is pari passu to the first lien term loan.
The capital structure also includes $182 million of perpetual preferred
equity.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the various
players within healthcare sector will continue to demand and require patient
experience measurement and related information and analytics. The
stable outlook also assumes that there will not be any significant changes
in law or regulation that would cause demand for services provided by
Press Ganey to decline. Moody's expects that revenue will
continue to grow organically and via acquisitions as the company adds
revenue sources. Moody's expects leverage will moderate towards
8.0x by the end of 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider a ratings upgrade if (all metrics Moody's
adjusted): i) Press Ganey continues to grow scale and revenue while
maintaining strong margins; ii) Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA
will be sustained below 7.0x, iii) free cash flow as a percentage
of debt will be sustained above 5%, and (iv) good liquidity
is maintained.
Moody's would consider a downgrade if (all metrics Moody's adjusted):
i) revenue, client retention or liquidity materially deteriorate
that would indicate declining market share or demand for services provided
by the company, (ii) EBITA to interest is sustained below 1.0x
and (iii) free cash flow to debt approaches break-even.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and South Bend, Indiana,
Azalea TopCo, Inc. (dba Press Ganey) is a leading provider
of performance measurement and improvement services to U.S.
healthcare providers including hospitals, medical practices and
alternate-site providers. Press Ganey is owned by private
equity sponsors Ares Management and Leonard Green & Partners.
The company generated approximately $515 million revenue in LTM
period ending September 2021.
