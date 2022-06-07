Moody's affirms B1 CFR of BROWN BIDCO LIMITED; outlook stable

London, June 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings of BROWN BIDCO LIMITED and its subsidiaries. These comprise the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating of BROWN BIDCO LIMITED, the B1 instrument ratings of the $1.894 billion currently outstanding backed senior secured first lien term loan due 2028 and the $350 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2026, which will be upsized to $400 million, borrowed by Brown Group Holding LLC and Signature Aviation US Holdings, Inc. (Signature), and the B1 rating of the $114 million currently outstanding backed senior secured notes due 2028 issued by Signature Aviation US Holdings, Inc.

Moody's has also assigned a B1 rating to the proposed $1.1 billion backed senior secured first lien term loan due 2029 to be borrowed by Brown Group Holding LLC and Signature Aviation US Holdings, Inc.. The outlook on all of the company's ratings is stable.

The new debt of $1.1 billion will finance the purchase of the announced acquisition of fixed-base operator, Truman Arnold Corporation (TAC), and to pay associated fees and expenses.

Today's rating actions reflect:

• The company's strong trading performance since March 2021, with the business and general aviation market in the US recovering to above 2019 levels

• The potential for a sustained increase in the revenues for the fixed-based operations ("FBO") sector, from higher adoption rates compared to before the pandemic

• Substantial re-leveraging as a result of the transaction to 7.3x at December 2021 pro forma for the new financing, with leverage expected to reduce to around 6.6x by December 2022

• Risks of declining demand given the highly cyclical nature of the industry and potential that recent growth in the market may not be sustained

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR reflects the company's (1) strong position as the leading fixed base operator in the US; (2) flexible cost structure, allowing the company to manage periods of decreased revenue; (3) substantial and profitable lease revenue stream from provision of hangarage (parking) for general aviation aircraft; (4) strong history of organic revenue growth in its core business from 2010-19; (5) resilient performance during the coronavirus pandemic and strong market recovery thereafter.

The ratings also reflect: (1) high financial leverage of 7.3x on a Moody's-adjusted basis as at December 2021, pro forma for the acquisition of TAC and the additional financing; (2) exposure to the highly-cyclical business and general aviation markets, which may also challenge the company's ability to pass on non-fuel cost inflation; (3) risks that the recent growth in demand is not sustained; (4) potential for more debt-funded acquisitions which would limit the pace of deleveraging; and (5) limitations in the quality of financial disclosure in relation to both Signature and TAC.

Signature experienced a short-lived impact of the pandemic, which the company well managed with effective cost control and efficiency gains. The company has benefitted from a strong recovery in demand since March 2021, including expansion of the customer base as more leisure travelers adopted private air travel. According to the company, more travelers are committing to longer-term private aviation through fractional ownership, supporting higher volumes in that segment of the customer base. There has been substantial growth in demand for business and general aviation in the US, with flight movements exceeding 20% of 2019 levels since June 2021 [1]. This has been driven by several factors including changes in working patterns since the pandemic, a rebound in US domestic business travel, and changes in wealth distribution with significant growth in the number of high net worth individuals.

The sector is also highly cyclical, with flight volumes strongly correlated with changes in GDP. Weakening economic conditions could not only reduce demand but also complicate passing higher costs to customers. Currently, buoyant demand supports cost pass through. The company is protected contractually from oil price increases and has a long track record of margin stability.

The transaction leaves the rating relatively weakly positioned given increased leverage, low cash flows relative to debt and potential for a more challenging market environment. As a result of the acquisition of TAC, which follows the acquisition of Vail Valley Jet Center in October 2021, Moody's-adjusted pro forma leverage increases to 7.3x at December 31, 2021, compared to 5.9x before the transaction. Moody's expects further market growth and cost savings to reduce leverage to around 6.6x in 2022. Further deleveraging will rely on earnings expansion. The outstanding term debt does not begin to mature until 2028 and Moody's does not expect early repayments. Leverage metrics will be pressured during periods of declining demand and if more debt-funded acquisitions occur. In addition, Moody's expects sustained low free cash flow to debt, in the low to mid-single digit percentages, although this reflects a relatively high degree of discretionary capital expenditure enhancing hangar capacity.

The company's financial reporting is relatively limited with low granularity, extended periods prior to delivery of accounts, and no separate quarterly results provided at year end. In addition, limited financial information is available in relation to TAC, although this is partially mitigated by its relatively simple business model. Moody's has reviewed 2021 consolidated audited accounts for parent company Brown Topco Limited and intermediate holding company Signature Aviation Limited which provide an adequate degree of financial information on the group.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The existing backed senior secured first lien term loan, and the backed senior secured notes both due 2028, the RCF due 2026 and the new backed senior secured first lien term loan due 2029 are rated B1, in line with the CFR, reflecting the first lien only capital structure and pari passu ranking of the debt instruments. The facilities are guaranteed by material subsidiaries with substantial guarantor coverage (88% at December 2020 by revenues) and security is provided over substantially all the assets of the borrowers and material subsidiaries. The backed senior secured notes due 2028 were previously unsecured but received substantially the same security and rank equally with the first lien term debt on closing of the take-private transaction.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is good, supported by cash of $247 million at the end of March 2022 and access to an undrawn RCF to be upsized to $400 million from $350 million. The RCF contains a springing leverage covenant set at 40% headroom which applies when the facility is at least 40% drawn. Moody's expects the company to continue to generate positive free cash flow.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Signature will continue to grow its net revenues and EBITDA at least in line with the market, leading to Moody's adjusted leverage reducing below 6.5x within the next 12-18 months. Moody's also assumes that to the extent further debt-financed acquisitions are undertaken, the company will be able to delever to below 6.5x within a 12-18 month period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects:

- Moody's-adjusted leverage to reduce sustainably towards the low 5x

- Moody's-adjusted EBITA / interest to increase sustainably above 3x

- Free cash flow / debt to increase to at least mid-single digit percentages

An upgrade would also require positive organic revenue growth at or above the market, and for the company to maintain financial policies consistent with the above metrics.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if:

- Moody's-adjusted leverage is expected to remain sustainably above 6.5x

- Moody's-adjusted EBITA / interest reduces consistently below 2x

- Free cash flow / debt reduces to low single digit percentages

The ratings could also be downgraded if there is a material weakness in the market which is likely to delay or prevent deleveraging, if there is a material weakening in the company's liquidity position, or if organic revenue growth is sustained materially below market rates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

BROWN BIDCO LIMITED is an intermediate holding company of the Signature Aviation group, which has 190 FBO locations on a pro forma basis (excluding 104 EPIC locations and 13 Signature Select locations) providing business and general aviation flight support services at airports, with the US being its largest market followed by Europe. An FBO is a commercial business granted the right by an airport owner/operator to provide aeronautical services to general aviation aircraft on the airport's property. In June 2021 the company was acquired by entities controlled by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Core Equity, Global Infrastructure Partners and Cascade Investment, L.L.C.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Federal Aviation Administration Business Jet Report

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Martin Robert Hallmark

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

