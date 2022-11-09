Moody's affirms B1 CFR of Spirit Airlines; assigns Ba2 rating to tap of existing senior secured loyalty program notes; changes outlook to negative

New York, November 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed its B1 corporate family rating ("CFR") and B1-PD probability of default ratings of Spirit Airlines, Inc. ("Spirit"). Moody's also affirmed the Ba2 senior secured rating assigned to Spirit IP Cayman Ltd.'s 8% senior notes, which are secured by the company's loyalty program ("Notes") and assigned a Ba2 rating to the announced issuance of additional notes under this financing's indenture. Spirit IP Cayman Ltd. will use a portion of the proceeds for any required funding of the Notes Reserve Account. The remainder will be loaned to Spirit on an intercompany basis. Spirit will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the retirement at the respective maturities of the Class Cs of its two outstanding equipment trust certificate financings ("EETCs"). There was $155 million outstanding on these two obligations at September 30, 2022. The first maturity is on February 15, 2023 and the second on April 1, 2023. Moody's changed the ratings outlook to negative from stable.

"Tapping the indenture of the existing notes will increase financial leverage for an extended period compared to our prior expectations," said Moody's Lead Analyst, Jonathan Root. "While the additional cash will enhance liquidity, the decision to issue additional notes may indicate the potential for operating challenges which could result in additional cash burn," continued Root. Spirit had cash on hand of $1.061 billion on September 30, 2022. Spirit's recovery has somewhat lagged peers as it has been particularly impacted by continuing constraints in the aviation eco-system. For example, a shortage of air traffic controllers in the US Federal Aviation Administration's Jacksonville Florida Air Route Control Center has limited the company's capacity growth. About 35% of Spirit's daily flights pass through the Jacksonville control center. Additionally, Spirit's capacity growth plans will be slowed by delays in scheduled deliveries from Airbus. These system constraints will cause the company's operations to remain sub-optimal, pressuring profit margins until the constraints are relieved.

The negative outlook reflects the potential of these operational challenges to delay the expected recovery of earnings and higher financial leverage for longer through 2024. Further, although Moody's expects demand for air travel will remain strong over the next 12-18 months, there is risk that a recession would reduce passenger demand or make it difficult to cover higher costs through higher ticket prices.

The affirmation of the B1 corporate family rating reflects the company's good liquidity, which will be strengthened from the issuance of the additional notes. The affirmation also reflects Moody's forecasts that Spirit's credit metrics will be solidly positioned at the B1 rating by the end of 2024, absent any further operating setbacks.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Spirit Airlines, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

..Issuer: Spirit IP Cayman Ltd.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Spirit IP Cayman Ltd.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Ba2 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Spirit Airlines, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Spirit IP Cayman Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 corporate family rating reflects Spirit's solid market position as a leading low-cost provider of passenger air transportation in the US domestic market and its good liquidity. The rating also reflects the expectation that the company will maintain its historically conservative financial policy, with no dividends or share repurchases. Additionally, reducing financial leverage will remain a priority, albeit this will be delayed given the issuance of additional notes. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA near the mid-six times by the end of 2023, declining towards 5.0x by the end of 2024. The B1 rating is constrained by the company's aggressive expansion plans, with a significant number of new aircraft on order. These will be either leased or debt-funded, which will keep leverage elevated. Additionally, there is the potential for pressure on margins and operating cash flow, if fares do not sufficiently cover expected increases in jet fuel, labor and other costs.

The ratings are based on Spirit Airlines as a stand-alone company. The ratings do not consider any impacts of merging with JetBlue. The agreed merger remains subject to US Department of Justice (Q4 2023 or later) approval. Merging with JetBlue would be a credit positive for Spirit and strengthen its credit profile relative to it remaining a standalone company.

The Ba2 rating on the Notes reflects the strategic importance of the Spirit brand and related intellectual property ("IP") to the company and the benefits of the loyalty program to Spirit's day-to-day operations and cash flows. These positives are balanced by an expected relatively low recovery if the collateral ever needed to be monetized to pay off the Notes. The Ba2 Notes rating results from a one-notch positive override to the LGD model reflecting Moody's opinion that the importance of the collateral to the company's daily operations lowers the probability of default of the notes relative to that of the company's other secured debt.

Liquidity will remain good, as signified by the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating of SGL-2. Moody's expects cash to remain above $1.1 billion with the additional notes issuance. The company also has a $240 million revolver due in March 2024. This facility has been undrawn since the middle of 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens, with cash and short-term investments being sustained below $750 million, or if Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA will be sustained above 5.5x or funds from operations + interest-to-interest to be below 3.0x through 2024. The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to fall below 4.0x and funds from operations + interest-to-interest to be above 4.5x. Maintaining very good liquidity, with cash and short-term investments remaining above $1.25 billion accompanied by a strong earnings recovery could also support a ratings upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74345. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Spirit Airlines, Inc., headquartered in Miramar, Florida, is a leading low-cost US airline providing service to destinations throughout the US, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's fleet numbered 184 aircraft on September 30, 2022. Moody's projects revenue of $5.0 billion in 2022, up from $3.8 billion in 2019.

