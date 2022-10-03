Moody's affirms B1 corporate family rating of Spirit Airlines; changes outlook to stable

New York, October 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed its B1 corporate family rating ("CFR") and B1-PD probability of default rating ("PDR") of Spirit Airlines, Inc. ("Spirit"). Moody's also affirmed the Ba2 senior secured rating assigned to Spirit IP Cayman Ltd.'s 8% senior notes secured by its loyalty program ("Notes"). Moody's downgraded the speculative grade liquidity rating ("SGL") to SGL-2 from SGL-1 and changed the ratings outlook to stable from positive.

"Changing the outlook to stable reflects the delays in restoring operating metrics towards pre-pandemic levels that Spirit will realize because of higher costs and constraints in the commercial aviation ecosystem," said Moody's Lead Analyst, Jonathan Root. Spirit will continue to grow its capacity more than any other US airline relative to its pre-pandemic level in upcoming years. However, the constraints in the industry, including the amount of capacity that can flow through the US Federal Aviation Administration's Jacksonville Florida Air Route Control Center, will cause the company's operations to remain sub-optimal until they are relieved. About 35% of Spirit's daily flights pass through the Jacksonville control center.

The affirmation of the B1 corporate family rating reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will strengthen, albeit at a slower pace than it expected heading into 2022.

The downgrade of the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-2 reflects lower expected free cash flow due to the operating challenges discussed above and higher fuel costs. Moody's now expects free cash flow to be negative in 2022, but it will be positive in 2023 despite investments in capacity. However, amortization on term loans will likely exceed free cash flow in 2023. Nonetheless, Moody's expects cash to remain above $850 million. The company has an undrawn $240 million revolver that expires in March 2024.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Spirit Airlines, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

..Issuer: Spirit IP Cayman Ltd.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Spirit Airlines, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Spirit Airlines, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: Spirit IP Cayman Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 corporate family rating reflects Spirit's solid market position as a leading low-cost provider of passenger air transportation in the US domestic market and its good liquidity. The rating also reflects the expectation that the company will maintain its historically conservative financial policy, with no dividends or share repurchases. Additionally, reducing financial leverage will remain a priority. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to dip below six times by the end of 2023, with an additional decline of at least one time through 2024. The B1 rating is constrained by the potential for leverage to remain higher than Moody's projections if the company chooses to debt-fund or lease all deliveries of new aircraft in upcoming years. Additionally, there is the potential for pressure on margins and operating cash flow, if fares do not sufficiently cover fuel, labor and other costs. There is also execution risk around maintaining its operating margins as it enters new markets or increases service on existing routes.

The ratings are based on Spirit Airlines as a stand-alone company. The ratings do not consider any impacts of merging with JetBlue. The agreed merger remains subject to Spirit shareholder (October 2022) and the US Department of Justice (Q4 2023 or later) approval. Merging with JetBlue would be a credit positive for Spirit and strengthen its credit profile relative to it remaining a standalone company.

The Ba2 rating on the Notes reflects the strategic importance of the Spirit brand and related intellectual property ("IP") to the company and the benefits of the loyalty program to Spirit's day-to-day operations and cash flows. These positives are balanced by an expected relatively low recovery if the collateral ever needed to be monetized to pay off the Notes. The Ba2 Notes rating results from a one-notch positive override to the LGD model reflecting Moody's opinion that the importance of the collateral to the company's daily operations lowers the probability of default of the notes relative to that of the company's other secured debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to approach 4x and funds from operations + interest-to-interest to be above 3.5x. The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens, with cash and short-term investments being sustained below $800 million or if debt-to-EBITDA will be sustained above 5.5x beyond 2023.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74345. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Spirit Airlines, Inc., headquartered in Miramar, Florida, is a leading low-cost US airline providing service to destinations throughout the US, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's fleet numbered 180 aircraft on June 30, 2022. Revenue was $4.2 billion for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

