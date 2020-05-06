Moody's affirms B1 on Chicago Board of Education's (IL); revises outlook to stable

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the B1 rating on Chicago Board of Education, IL's (Chicago Public Schools; CPS; the district) general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt. The outlook has been revised to stable from positive. The rating applies to $3 billion in debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The revision of the outlook to stable from positive reflects our changed view of the district's likely revenue trajectory. State and local revenue is unlikely to continue to grow as previously expected, which will make meaningful improvement in the district's financial profile more difficult to achieve over the next 12-18 months.

The affirmation of the B1 rating is based on the district's large tax base and improved but still narrow financial position that is unlikely to materially improve as costs may begin to outpace revenue growth. Still, a slowdown in revenue growth would have to be substantial and prolonged before the district would return to its previous financial lows. The B1 rating also considers an average socioeconomic profile and very high direct and overlapping leverage from bonded debt and post retirement liabilities.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The revision of the outlook to stable from positive reflects the impact of the crisis on Chicago Public Schools. The revenue environment at the state level is weakening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which may cause the State of Illinois (Baa3 negative) to pull back on annual increases in state funding. Additionally, potential declines in assessed valuation may reduce collections from a district property tax levy dedicated to pension costs.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the district's adequate liquidity position going into the crisis, as well as some opportunities for cost containment to offset potential revenue impacts. The district's financial position is unlikely to materially weaken over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Steady revenue growth, which will likely require the state continuing to meet funding targets of the evidence-based formula

- Continued and sustained growth in operating liquidity

- Ongoing expenditure adjustments

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Declines in operating liquidity or increased reliance on cash flow borrowing or other sources of nonrecurring revenue

- Stagnant revenue trends that are outpaced by the district's growing costs

LEGAL SECURITY

All of the district's rated debt is secured by its GOULT pledge. The majority of the district's debt is GO alternate revenue debt, which is secured primarily by pledged state aid revenues. An unlimited tax levy is filed with the county at the time of issuance. The property tax is abated only after sufficient alternate revenues are deposited with the trustee into a debt service fund. If the deposit is not made with the trustee, the levy is extended.

PROFILE

CPS is coterminous with the City of Chicago. As of 2020, the district operates 642 schools with an enrollment of about 355,000 students. The Chicago Board of Education is responsible for the governance, organizational and financial oversight of CPS.

