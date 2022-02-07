Moody's affirms B2 CFR of BCP V Modular Services Holdings III Limited and affiliated ratings; outlook remains stable

The rating action follows EUR250 million add-on Term Loan B to the existing EUR1.26 billion

London, 07 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) of BCP V Modular Services Holdings III Limited (Modular), the top entity in the company's restricted group. Concurrently, the Agency affirmed the B2 ratings of i) the EUR750 million plus GBP250 million backed senior secured notes issued by BCP V Modular Services Finance II PLC, ii) the EUR350 million backed Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) and the EUR1.26 billion backed Term Loan B for which BCP V Modular Services Holdings IV Limited is the borrower, and iii) the Caa1 rating of the EUR435 million backed senior unsecured note issued by BCP V Modular Services Finance PLC, which are subsidiaries of Modular. The outlook on these issuers remains stable.

On 7 February 2022, Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (Brookfield) shareholder of Modular announced that Modular was seeking to raise EUR250m via a fungible Term Loan B add-on to the existing EUR1.26 billion. The proceeds from the add-on along with existing cash from the balance sheet will be used to repay existing holding company Payment-in-Kind (PIK) notes placed outside of the restricted group, repay the partially drawn Revolving Credit Facility, fund the signed merger and acquisition, and pay transaction fees and expenses.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CFR

The affirmation of Modular's B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that Modular's revenue generation will continue to improve, supported by the growing cash flow generation from its growing fleet, and a higher than historical utilization rate, as well as the much-improved operating environment. On the back of improved revenues, Moody's expects Modular's earnings generation to improve further during 2022, offsetting the impact on leverage from a higher volume of debt.

Moody's continues to view Modular as having a track record characterised by weak and fluctuating profitability, albeit improving, due to the impact of numerous past acquisitions and associated investment costs. Additionally, Modular has a high reliance on secured financing resulting in high asset encumbrance and high gross leverage, which Moody's expects to remain elevated. However, Modular has low refinancing risk due to the long-term maturities of the outstanding debt and access to liquidity via the RCF.

The B2 CFR also reflects the company's franchise strength given that the company is the largest operator by large margins in most markets in which it operates, with no competitor having a similar geographic footprint.

AFFIRMATION OF DEBT RATINGS

The increase in the Term Loan B amount does not result in a material change in expected loss of the rated debt, according to the priorities of claims and asset coverage within the proposed liability structure, per Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology.

As a result, Moody's affirmed the B2 backed senior secured note ratings issued by BCP V Modular Services Finance II PLC, the B2 backed RCF and the backed Term Loan B ratings for which BCP V Modular Services Holdings IV Limited is the borrower, and the Caa1 backed senior unsecured note ratings issued by BCP V Modular Services Finance PLC. In Moody's LGD analysis, the senior secured notes are pari-passu amongst themselves and with the Term Loan B and the RCF, and they continue to benefit from the presence of a senior unsecured note that is structurally subordinated to them. In accordance with Moody's LGD analysis, the backed senior unsecured note is affirmed at Caa1 due to its subordinated position within the liability structure and higher expected loss.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlooks reflect Moody's expectation that Modular's credit fundamentals will largely remain in line with the B2 CFR over the outlook period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Modular's CFR, if Modular improves (i) its cashflow generation, the level and stability of its profitability and debt servicing capacity, (ii) deleverages so that debt / EBITDA is maintained below 4x; and/or (iii) improves its liquidity profile with lower secured debt reliance and higher cashflow generation relative to its debt. An upgrade of the CFR would likely result in an upgrade of all ratings.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Modular's CFR if the company (i) is unable to maintain its cash flow generation; (ii) fails to maintain a sustainable profitability; and/or (iii) is unable to deleverage, maintaining gross leverage above 6.5x for a prolonged time while consuming its cash balances.

Moody's could also change the debt ratings if there are material changes to the liability structure that increase or decrease expected recoveries in a default scenario.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: BCP V Modular Services Holdings III Limited

.. Affirmation:

....Long-term Corporate Family Rating, affirmed B2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: BCP V Modular Services Holdings IV Limited

..Affirmations:

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, affirmed B2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: BCP V Modular Services Finance II PLC

..Affirmations:

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed B2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: BCP V Modular Services Finance PLC

..Affirmation:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Caa1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

