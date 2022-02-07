Moody's affirms B2 CFR of BCP V Modular Services Holdings III Limited and affiliated ratings; outlook remains stable

The rating action follows EUR250 million add-on Term Loan B to the existing EUR1.26 billion
London, 07 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the B2 corporate family
rating (CFR) of BCP V Modular Services Holdings III Limited (Modular),
the top entity in the company's restricted group. Concurrently,
the Agency affirmed the B2 ratings of i) the EUR750 million plus GBP250
million backed senior secured notes issued by BCP V Modular Services Finance
II PLC, ii) the EUR350 million backed Revolving Credit Facility
(RCF) and the EUR1.26 billion backed Term Loan B for which BCP
V Modular Services Holdings IV Limited is the borrower, and iii)
the Caa1 rating of the EUR435 million backed senior unsecured note issued
by BCP V Modular Services Finance PLC, which are subsidiaries of
Modular. The outlook on these issuers remains stable.
On 7 February 2022, Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
(Brookfield) shareholder of Modular announced that Modular was seeking
to raise EUR250m via a fungible Term Loan B add-on to the existing
EUR1.26 billion. The proceeds from the add-on along
with existing cash from the balance sheet will be used to repay existing
holding company Payment-in-Kind (PIK) notes placed outside
of the restricted group, repay the partially drawn Revolving Credit
Facility, fund the signed merger and acquisition, and pay
transaction fees and expenses.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
CFR
The affirmation of Modular's B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation
that Modular's revenue generation will continue to improve,
supported by the growing cash flow generation from its growing fleet,
and a higher than historical utilization rate, as well as the much-improved
operating environment. On the back of improved revenues,
Moody's expects Modular's earnings generation to improve further
during 2022, offsetting the impact on leverage from a higher volume
of debt.
Moody's continues to view Modular as having a track record characterised
by weak and fluctuating profitability, albeit improving, due
to the impact of numerous past acquisitions and associated investment
costs. Additionally, Modular has a high reliance on secured
financing resulting in high asset encumbrance and high gross leverage,
which Moody's expects to remain elevated. However, Modular
has low refinancing risk due to the long-term maturities of the
outstanding debt and access to liquidity via the RCF.
The B2 CFR also reflects the company's franchise strength given that the
company is the largest operator by large margins in most markets in which
it operates, with no competitor having a similar geographic footprint.
AFFIRMATION OF DEBT RATINGS
The increase in the Term Loan B amount does not result in a material change
in expected loss of the rated debt, according to the priorities
of claims and asset coverage within the proposed liability structure,
per Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) for Speculative-Grade Companies
methodology.
As a result, Moody's affirmed the B2 backed senior secured
note ratings issued by BCP V Modular Services Finance II PLC, the
B2 backed RCF and the backed Term Loan B ratings for which BCP V Modular
Services Holdings IV Limited is the borrower, and the Caa1 backed
senior unsecured note ratings issued by BCP V Modular Services Finance
PLC. In Moody's LGD analysis, the senior secured notes are
pari-passu amongst themselves and with the Term Loan B and the
RCF, and they continue to benefit from the presence of a senior
unsecured note that is structurally subordinated to them. In accordance
with Moody's LGD analysis, the backed senior unsecured note is affirmed
at Caa1 due to its subordinated position within the liability structure
and higher expected loss.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlooks reflect Moody's expectation that Modular's credit
fundamentals will largely remain in line with the B2 CFR over the outlook
period.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade Modular's CFR, if Modular improves (i) its
cashflow generation, the level and stability of its profitability
and debt servicing capacity, (ii) deleverages so that debt / EBITDA
is maintained below 4x; and/or (iii) improves its liquidity profile
with lower secured debt reliance and higher cashflow generation relative
to its debt. An upgrade of the CFR would likely result in an upgrade
of all ratings.
Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Modular's CFR if the company
(i) is unable to maintain its cash flow generation; (ii) fails to
maintain a sustainable profitability; and/or (iii) is unable to deleverage,
maintaining gross leverage above 6.5x for a prolonged time while
consuming its cash balances.
Moody's could also change the debt ratings if there are material changes
to the liability structure that increase or decrease expected recoveries
in a default scenario.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: BCP V Modular Services Holdings III Limited
.. Affirmation:
....Long-term Corporate Family Rating,
affirmed B2
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
Issuer: BCP V Modular Services Holdings IV Limited
..Affirmations:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
affirmed B2
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
Issuer: BCP V Modular Services Finance II PLC
..Affirmations:
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed B2
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
Issuer: BCP V Modular Services Finance PLC
..Affirmation:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Caa1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
