Moody's affirms B2 CFR of Vida Capital; outlook stable

New York, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the B2 corporate family and senior secured debt ratings of Vida Capital, Inc. (Vida). The outlook on the ratings is stable.

The following rating actions were taken:

..Issuer: Vida Capital, Inc.

.Corporate Family Rating, affirmed at B2

.Probability of Default Rating, affirmed at B2-PD

.Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2024 affirmed at B2

.Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan due 2026, affirmed at B2

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Vida Capital, Inc.

.Outlook is stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation reflects the rebound in the investment performance of Vida's flagship fund, a reversal of its revenue declines and improving net client outflow trends. The combination of these factors continue to support credit metrics that are consistent with a B2 rating. Despite the company's improved operating performance last year, its key credit metrics remain impacted by a significant write-down of its flagship fund's net asset value in 2020. The write-down was related to a revision of the valuation of the life settlement policies underlying the Vida Longevity Fund (VLF). Pre-pandemic, VLF accounted for about half of the company's AUM but with asset declines and client redemptions, it now accounts for less than 40% of company AUM.

Improved VLF performance and a more positive capital raising outlook should drive more revenue gains. Net revenue for the last twelve months ended 30 September 2021 is up 5% from the prior year period to about $75 million but remains well below pre-pandemic annual revenue of $90 million. Gross leverage, as adjusted by Moody's, also improved by a turn to 5 times debt-to-EBITDA. Additionally, with a new executive team in place, we expect continued fund raising and capital deployment to initiatives focused on more esoteric asset classes within insurance or special situations that deliver non-correlated risk-adjusted returns.

We note, however, that Vida faces several challenges that could weigh on its credit profile given its modest size and limited balance sheet liquidity. Looming litigation related to the revaluation and subsequent weak performance of VLF could be a distraction for the new management team that is trying to diversify the business. There is also execution risk in the company's strategy to grow into adjacent capabilities that have a short albeit successful track record. To date, the company's special situations initiative has attracted less than $500 million in capital but boasts high gross returns. Although Vida has less room to maneuver, it has time to address these lingering risks before refinancing risk comes to the fore in 2026 when its term loan matures.

The stable outlook on Vida's ratings reflects a rebound in VLF's investment performance, a significant reduction in the risk of further valuation-related impairments in the company's life settlements portfolio and an improved capital raising outlook.

Vida's B2 CFR reflects the company's integrated business model and leading position as a provider of longevity based investments. Constraining its ratings are its very small scale, concentrated AUM mix, and high financial leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Vida's ratings could be upgraded if: 1) financial leverage is sustained below 4x debt-to-EBITDA as adjusted by Moody's; or 2) meaningful expansion into areas outside of life settlements that diversify Vida's product suite; or 3) outflows are stemmed such that asset resiliency scores stabilize to historical levels; or 4) reduced balance sheet investment to self-managed investments improve the company's SMI ratio.

Conversely, Vida's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) leverage is sustained above 5x debt-to-EBITDA as adjusted by Moody's; or 2) AUM levels continue to decay further weakening asset resiliency scores; or 3) reputational risk from the company's life settlement underwriting or investment practices or other firm behavior negatively impacts consumers or clients.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

