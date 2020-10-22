Moody's affirms B2 CFR rating for NSO Group; changes outlook to negative from stable

Frankfurt am Main, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default rating of NorthPole Newco S.a r.l. (NSO), the top entity of the restricted group of Israeli-based cyber security and intelligence software provider NSO Group. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 rating of the $300 million and €176.96 million senior secured first lien term loan B facilities maturing in March 2025 and the $30 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in March 2024. The outlook on all ratings has changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook reflects the slowdown of new licence sales driven by the strict lockdowns that were implemented in Israel and restrict the company's global sales activities. As a result, EBITDA and liquidity deteriorated in the first half of 2020 and the second lockdown in Israel which has been announced in September further increases uncertainty of a swift recovery.

More general, NSO's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects the group's solid performance in the past few years, characterised by EBITDA growth and consistently high margins. Earnings growth has led to a step-up in NSO's cash flow generation, which we believe the company will maintain at least at $60 million per year in a normal business environment. The large addressable market in which the group operates, the limited known competition and the material barriers to entry also support NSO's credit quality. The affirmation of the B2 rating reflects Moody's expectation of a visible recovery of operating performance and free cash flow generation over the next quarters.

NSO's credit profile is weakened by its high Moody's-adjusted leverage of around 4.6x (LTM June 2020) which we expect to increase above 5x in 2020, its product and customer concentration, and susceptibility to cyberattacks as well as ongoing lawsuits. In addition, the recurring revenue base is lower than that of its enterprise software peers and remains dependent upon the conversion to and renewal of maintenance contracts with a comparably low duration of 12 months, although we acknowledge its high renewal rates of over 90%.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on NSO's rating takes into consideration the facts that (1) the strict lockdowns in Israel led to severe revenue and EBITDA decline which corresponds to a EBITDA margin below historical levels of mid-40s, (2) its Moody's-adjusted leverage is likely to remain above 4.0x for the next 12 months, (3) its free cash flow (FCF)/debt is likely to be below 10%, and (4) liquidity depends on significant working capital collection and a recovery of non-recurring sales. The outlook reflects uncertainties regarding a recovery of operating performance and free cash flow generation over the next quarters.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given NSO's high product and customer concentration and focus on a niche market with political sensitivity and high business confidentiality, upward pressure is unlikely in the near future. However, Moody's could consider a positive rating action should NSO demonstrate a prudent financial policy and absence of dividend recapitalisations in the next 18 months and (1) continue to reduce its customer concentration, (2) further increase the proportion and improve the quality of recurring revenue streams with EBITDA margin levels in the 40 percentages, (3) decrease Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA sustainably below 2.5x, and (4) maintain FCF to debt at least around 20% on a sustainable basis.

Conversely, NSO's ratings could come under negative pressure if the criteria for a negative outlook were not to be met with Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA not moving below 4.0x in the next 12-18 months and if business risk increased or if the group's liquidity position deteriorated. With regard to the very narrow customer base in a niche market and complemented by high event risks, NSO is currently weakly positioned in the B2 rating category.

LIQUIDITY ANALYSIS

We view NSO's liquidity as adequate, based on the expectation of a recovery of business activity in the second half supporting a robust positive free cash flow generation. As per June 2020, unrestricted cash was around $28 million. The company has a fully drawn $30 million RCF and has received additional funds from the sponsor in form of a shareholder loan of $14 million. Cash weakened in 1H 2020 due to the upstream of $35 million to partners outside the restricted group, mandatory debt repayments on the TLB as well as higher than expected working capital build up and significantly weaker EBITDA in Q2 2020. We expect working capital collection in line with 2019 levels of around $30 million in the second half of 2020.

The group has one net leverage based covenant, with headroom of 32% per June 2020. However there will be sequential step downs to 4.5x at year end 2020 and 4.0x at year end 2021. We understand that the company has several levers to avoid a covenant breach, e.g. conversion of the shareholder loan to equity, higher working capital release, reduction of operating costs and the increase of capitalized development costs. The $14 million in Q2 from the shareholder provides comfort that the sponsor would be willing to inject further capital if NSO is close to a covenant breach.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the current weak economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Additionally, Governance considerations include the track record of the company being owned by a private equity company with a tolerance for high leverage.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATION

The senior secured first-lien term loan and RCF are the only financial debt instruments in the capital structure; hence, they are rated in line with the CFR. The temporary shareholder loan of $14 million that has been granted in Q2 2020 is treated as 100% debt and ranks pari passu with the TLB and RCF in the absence of the documentation.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

NorthPole Newco S.a r.l. is a provider of cybersecurity and intelligence software solutions to government agencies. Its offering is focused on mobile end point and location capabilities, as well as tactical or field solutions and lawful interception for high-value targets. NSO operates primarily out of Israel, Bulgaria and Cyprus, with close to 750 employees who serve more than 60 customers in over 35 countries. In the 12 months ended June 2020, NSO reported revenue of $269 million and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of €117 million. NSO is majority owned by funds ultimately controlled and managed by Novalpina Capital.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

