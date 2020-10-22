Moody's affirms B2 CFR rating for NSO Group; changes outlook to negative from stable

Frankfurt am Main, October 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability
of Default rating of NorthPole Newco S.a r.l. (NSO),
the top entity of the restricted group of Israeli-based cyber security
and intelligence software provider NSO Group. Concurrently,
Moody's has affirmed the B2 rating of the $300 million and
€176.96 million senior secured first lien term loan B facilities
maturing in March 2025 and the $30 million senior secured revolving
credit facility (RCF) maturing in March 2024. The outlook on all
ratings has changed to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in outlook reflects the slowdown of new licence sales driven
by the strict lockdowns that were implemented in Israel and restrict the
company's global sales activities. As a result, EBITDA
and liquidity deteriorated in the first half of 2020 and the second lockdown
in Israel which has been announced in September further increases uncertainty
of a swift recovery.
More general, NSO's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) reflects
the group's solid performance in the past few years, characterised
by EBITDA growth and consistently high margins. Earnings growth
has led to a step-up in NSO's cash flow generation, which
we believe the company will maintain at least at $60 million per
year in a normal business environment. The large addressable market
in which the group operates, the limited known competition and the
material barriers to entry also support NSO's credit quality.
The affirmation of the B2 rating reflects Moody's expectation of
a visible recovery of operating performance and free cash flow generation
over the next quarters.
NSO's credit profile is weakened by its high Moody's-adjusted
leverage of around 4.6x (LTM June 2020) which we expect to increase
above 5x in 2020, its product and customer concentration,
and susceptibility to cyberattacks as well as ongoing lawsuits.
In addition, the recurring revenue base is lower than that of its
enterprise software peers and remains dependent upon the conversion to
and renewal of maintenance contracts with a comparably low duration of
12 months, although we acknowledge its high renewal rates of over
90%.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on NSO's rating takes into consideration the
facts that (1) the strict lockdowns in Israel led to severe revenue and
EBITDA decline which corresponds to a EBITDA margin below historical levels
of mid-40s, (2) its Moody's-adjusted leverage
is likely to remain above 4.0x for the next 12 months, (3)
its free cash flow (FCF)/debt is likely to be below 10%,
and (4) liquidity depends on significant working capital collection and
a recovery of non-recurring sales. The outlook reflects
uncertainties regarding a recovery of operating performance and free cash
flow generation over the next quarters.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given NSO's high product and customer concentration and focus on
a niche market with political sensitivity and high business confidentiality,
upward pressure is unlikely in the near future. However,
Moody's could consider a positive rating action should NSO demonstrate
a prudent financial policy and absence of dividend recapitalisations in
the next 18 months and (1) continue to reduce its customer concentration,
(2) further increase the proportion and improve the quality of recurring
revenue streams with EBITDA margin levels in the 40 percentages,
(3) decrease Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA sustainably below
2.5x, and (4) maintain FCF to debt at least around 20%
on a sustainable basis.
Conversely, NSO's ratings could come under negative pressure
if the criteria for a negative outlook were not to be met with Moody's
adjusted gross debt to EBITDA not moving below 4.0x in the next
12-18 months and if business risk increased or if the group's
liquidity position deteriorated. With regard to the very narrow
customer base in a niche market and complemented by high event risks,
NSO is currently weakly positioned in the B2 rating category.
LIQUIDITY ANALYSIS
We view NSO's liquidity as adequate, based on the expectation of
a recovery of business activity in the second half supporting a robust
positive free cash flow generation. As per June 2020, unrestricted
cash was around $28 million. The company has a fully drawn
$30 million RCF and has received additional funds from the sponsor
in form of a shareholder loan of $14 million. Cash weakened
in 1H 2020 due to the upstream of $35 million to partners outside
the restricted group, mandatory debt repayments on the TLB as well
as higher than expected working capital build up and significantly weaker
EBITDA in Q2 2020. We expect working capital collection in line
with 2019 levels of around $30 million in the second half of 2020.
The group has one net leverage based covenant, with headroom of
32% per June 2020. However there will be sequential step
downs to 4.5x at year end 2020 and 4.0x at year end 2021.
We understand that the company has several levers to avoid a covenant
breach, e.g. conversion of the shareholder loan to
equity, higher working capital release, reduction of operating
costs and the increase of capitalized development costs. The $14
million in Q2 from the shareholder provides comfort that the sponsor would
be willing to inject further capital if NSO is close to a covenant breach.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from
the current weak economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our
forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Additionally, Governance considerations include the track record
of the company being owned by a private equity company with a tolerance
for high leverage.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATION
The senior secured first-lien term loan and RCF are the only financial
debt instruments in the capital structure; hence, they are
rated in line with the CFR. The temporary shareholder loan of $14
million that has been granted in Q2 2020 is treated as 100% debt
and ranks pari passu with the TLB and RCF in the absence of the documentation.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PROFILE
NorthPole Newco S.a r.l. is a provider of cybersecurity
and intelligence software solutions to government agencies. Its
offering is focused on mobile end point and location capabilities,
as well as tactical or field solutions and lawful interception for high-value
targets. NSO operates primarily out of Israel, Bulgaria and
Cyprus, with close to 750 employees who serve more than 60 customers
in over 35 countries. In the 12 months ended June 2020, NSO
reported revenue of $269 million and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA
of €117 million. NSO is majority owned by funds ultimately
controlled and managed by Novalpina Capital.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Dirk Goedde
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
