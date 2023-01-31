Moody's affirms B2 ratings to Sirona HoldCo (Seqens), stable outlook

Frankfurt am Main, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the B2 long term corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating on Sirona HoldCo (Seqens). Moody's also affirmed the B2 instrument ratings on Sirona BidCo France's €830 million senior secured term loan B (TLB), including the proposed €100 million fungible add-on and €130 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), both due 2028. Seqens will use proceeds to repay €87 million of drawings under the RCF issued by Sirona BidCo France and fund transactions fees, including an original issue discount. The outlook on both entities remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of ratings at B2 takes into account the gross debt-neutral refinancing and improvement in liquidity, balanced against the likelihood of a delayed deleveraging trajectory. Moody's expects that given the incremental term loan and a moderation in EBITDA in 2023 compared to the very strong level of 2022, Seqens' Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA will rise in 2023 from the 5.2x for 2022 (based on preliminary management reporting). Unlike RCF drawings, repayment of the term loan is unlikely. This higher debt load together with rising interest rates will weigh on free cash flow, particularly given that Seqens does not hedge against rising interest rates. Based on expectations for modestly negative free cash flow and leverage to go towards 6x in 2023, Seqens is weakly positioned relative to its B2 rating. However, Moody's expects deleveraging toward 5x in 2024, with the potential for further reduction absent acquisitions or sponsor returns.

Seqens' B2 rating reflects its strong global position for aspirin and paracetamol active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and the high barriers to entry because of regulatory requirements and financial support from government subsidies and customer advances to build out new paracetamol capacity in France, which lowers Seqens' own funding requirements. In addition to the high leverage and weak free cash flow, the company's improving but still moderate size relative to much larger and more diversified global competitors; exposure to pharmaceutical regulation and quality controls because production issues can have a significant effect on operating performance; and aggressive financial policy constrain the rating.

Moody's expects normalisation effects leading to lower EBITDA in 2023 to coincide with high negative free cash flow (FCF) after subsidies and advances of around €38 million. Seqens' main PAP competitor (Bayi) restarted production in 2022 and the phenol market will likely revert towards mid cycle conditions with lower volumes and less favourable supply demand conditions.

LIQUIDITY

Seqens' liquidity pro-forma the proposed refinancing is adequate. Seqens intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed €100 million add-on issued by Sirona BidCo France to repay approximately €87million RCF drawings, which the company drew over the course of 2022 to cover higher working capital requirements due to input cost inflation and higher investments, primarily for its new paracetamol facility. As part of government initiatives to re-shore strategically important production of APIs, Seqens receives non-reimbursable subsidies for the construction of this facility. In addition, the government provides refundable advances, related to other re-shoring projects, that Seqens starts repaying in 2025. Local debt facilities and the RCF provide sufficient external capacity to fund projected negative cash flow over the 12 to 18 months.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable and assumes that Seqens restores credit metrics over the course of 2024 in line with the B2 rating, namely debt/EBITDA below 6.0x and strengthening of EBITDA margins towards the high teens (%).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Seqens' rating, adjusted EBITDA margin remaining in the high teens in percentage terms; Moody's-adjusted leverage ratio declining below 5.0x; FCF/debt exceeding mid-single-digit percentages; and maintenance of adequate or better liquidity. An upgrade would also rely on expectations for the company to sustain these improved metrics.

Moody's could downgrade Seqens' rating with company-adjusted EBITDA margin declining toward the low teens in percentage terms; Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeding 6.0x on sustained basis; operational production issues re-emerging, potential cost overruns and further delays of its new paracetamol plant delaying the expected incremental increase of EBITDA beyond 2024; sustained negative FCF generation (before spending for its subsidised investment) or a significant deterioration in liquidity, such as EBITDA to interest expense sustainably below 2.0x.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's governance assessment for Seqens incorporates its leveraged capital structure, reflecting high risk tolerance of its private equity owner. The private equity business model typically involves an aggressive financial policy and a highly leveraged capital structure to extract value.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Ecully, France, Seqens is a producer of small molecules active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), solvents for pharmaceutical customers as well as chemicals for the cosmetics and electronic industries. Seqens in 2022 generated preliminary revenues of around €1.4 billion and company adjusted EBITDA or around €216 million. The company is majority-owned (76.9%) by funds of private equity sponsor SK Capital.

