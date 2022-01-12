Moody's affirms B2 sr. secured debt ratings of Williams Scotsman International, Inc., assigns a Ba3 corporate family rating to WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.; outlook stable

New York, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
a Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) to WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.
(WillScot). Concurrently, Moody's withdrew the Ba3
CFR and affirmed the B2 senior secured debt rating of WillScot's
indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Williams Scotsman
International Inc. (WS International), following the completion
of its merger into Williams Scotsman, Inc. WillScot's
outlook is stable.
WS International was merged with and into its direct wholly-owned
subsidiary, Williams Scotsman, Inc. on 23 December
2021. As a result of the merger the rated debt obligations of WS
International. were assumed by Williams Scotsman, Inc.
The merger of the two indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of WillScot,
a publicly traded entity, occurred as part of a tax-related
corporate re-organization, as well as to reduce administrative
costs and to simplify WillScot's subsidiary structure.
Assignments:
..Issuer: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned
Ba3
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Williams Scotsman International Inc.
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B2
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Williams Scotsman International Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn
, previously rated Ba3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Williams Scotsman International Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To No Outlook From
Stable
..Issuer: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.
....Outlook, Assigned Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's said that since the rated senior secured debt was previously
guaranteed by Williams Scotsman, Inc., the internal
merger has no impact on the credit profile of the rated debt and is the
reason for the affirmation of the senior secured debt ratings.
The rating agency withdrew WS International's CFR and assigned a CFR at
the same Ba3 level to WillScot to reflect the corporate reorganization.
The Ba3 CFR reflects WillScot's solid and improving profitability
and leverage. It also reflects the company's strong franchise
position as the largest lessor for modular space and portable solutions
in North America.
Moody's also assesses WillScot's asset quality as solid, with
its fleet of modular space and portable storage units being long-lived
assets with transparent contractual cash flows, and with limited
technological obsolescence over time.
WillScot's liquidity profile benefits from the absence of near-term
maturities, including for its asset-backed lending (ABL)
credit facility and senior secured notes.
WS International's B2 senior secured notes' rating is two notches below
WillScot's Ba3 CFR, because the preponderance of the group's
borrowings are derived from its ABL credit facility, and this credit
facility has first lien priority over its assets.
WillScot's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that WillScot
will maintain its solid profitability and likely will modestly improve
its leverage over the next 12-18 months as the it pays-down
debt and increases its EBITDA.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's said the ratings could be upgraded if WillScot continues to demonstrate
strong financial performance, including profitability (measured
by net income to average assets) maintained through the cycle at an average
of 4.0%. An upgrade would also likely be dependent
upon the company improving and maintaining at below 3.0x its debt/EBITDA
leverage and improving its liquidity and financial flexibility by diversifying
its funding sources and reducing its reliance on secured debt, including
through the issuance of senior unsecured debt.
Moody's said the ratings could be downgraded if the company's financial
performance substantially deteriorates, such that its profitability
(measured by net income to average assets) falls and remains below 2.0%,
or if it increases debt/EBITDA leverage above 4.5x, for example
due to additional borrowings, equity repurchases or debt-financed
acquisitions.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
