Moody's affirms B2 sr. secured debt ratings of Williams Scotsman International, Inc., assigns a Ba3 corporate family rating to WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.; outlook stable

New York, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) to WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WillScot). Concurrently, Moody's withdrew the Ba3 CFR and affirmed the B2 senior secured debt rating of WillScot's indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Williams Scotsman International Inc. (WS International), following the completion of its merger into Williams Scotsman, Inc. WillScot's outlook is stable.

WS International was merged with and into its direct wholly-owned subsidiary, Williams Scotsman, Inc. on 23 December 2021. As a result of the merger the rated debt obligations of WS International. were assumed by Williams Scotsman, Inc. The merger of the two indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of WillScot, a publicly traded entity, occurred as part of a tax-related corporate re-organization, as well as to reduce administrative costs and to simplify WillScot's subsidiary structure.

Assignments:

..Issuer: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Williams Scotsman International Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Williams Scotsman International Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Williams Scotsman International Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To No Outlook From Stable

..Issuer: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said that since the rated senior secured debt was previously guaranteed by Williams Scotsman, Inc., the internal merger has no impact on the credit profile of the rated debt and is the reason for the affirmation of the senior secured debt ratings.

The rating agency withdrew WS International's CFR and assigned a CFR at the same Ba3 level to WillScot to reflect the corporate reorganization. The Ba3 CFR reflects WillScot's solid and improving profitability and leverage. It also reflects the company's strong franchise position as the largest lessor for modular space and portable solutions in North America.

Moody's also assesses WillScot's asset quality as solid, with its fleet of modular space and portable storage units being long-lived assets with transparent contractual cash flows, and with limited technological obsolescence over time.

WillScot's liquidity profile benefits from the absence of near-term maturities, including for its asset-backed lending (ABL) credit facility and senior secured notes.

WS International's B2 senior secured notes' rating is two notches below WillScot's Ba3 CFR, because the preponderance of the group's borrowings are derived from its ABL credit facility, and this credit facility has first lien priority over its assets.

WillScot's stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that WillScot will maintain its solid profitability and likely will modestly improve its leverage over the next 12-18 months as the it pays-down debt and increases its EBITDA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's said the ratings could be upgraded if WillScot continues to demonstrate strong financial performance, including profitability (measured by net income to average assets) maintained through the cycle at an average of 4.0%. An upgrade would also likely be dependent upon the company improving and maintaining at below 3.0x its debt/EBITDA leverage and improving its liquidity and financial flexibility by diversifying its funding sources and reducing its reliance on secured debt, including through the issuance of senior unsecured debt.

Moody's said the ratings could be downgraded if the company's financial performance substantially deteriorates, such that its profitability (measured by net income to average assets) falls and remains below 2.0%, or if it increases debt/EBITDA leverage above 4.5x, for example due to additional borrowings, equity repurchases or debt-financed acquisitions.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

