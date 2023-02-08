Moody's affirms B3 CFR for Women's Care; outlook changed to negative

Toronto, February 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the B3 corporate family rating and B3-PD probability of default rating of Women's Care Holdings, Inc. ("Women's Care"). Moody's also affirmed the B2 rating of the company's senior secured first lien term loan and revolving credit facility and Caa2 rating of the second lien term loan. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

"The negative outlook reflects the weaker interest coverage in the face of higher interest rates, and challenges on costs that has led to lower EBITDA than we anticipated", said Jason Mercer. "The affirmation reflects a stable recurring revenue base and adequate liquidity."

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Women's Care Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Women's Care Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Women's Care's B3 corporate family rating is constrained by: (1) elevated debt to EBITDA of about 7x through 2023 (about 7.5x estimated as at Dec-22) and weak interest coverage of just over 1x; (2) small scale with revenue of under $500 million; (3) high geographic concentration with Florida accounting for around 80% of revenues; (4) risks inherent to the execution of its active acquisition growth strategy and private equity ownership; and (5) social risks including political pressure to address the affordability of healthcare services, which could impact growth and profitability. The rating benefits from: (1) a strong market position in four core metropolitan areas; (2) a recurring patient base and stable demand characteristics associated with OB/GYN services; (3) long-term growth prospects supported by the early stage of consolidation in the fragmented OB/GYN market and the expansion of ancillary services; and (4) a solid payor profile, with the majority of revenues sourced from commercial reimbursements (about 80%).

Women's Care has adequate liquidity. Sources total about $100 million, consisting of unrestricted cash of $35 million and full availability under a $70 million committed revolving credit facility (due 2025). Moody's expects about $18 million of negative free cash flow through to the end of 2023. As well, there is a mandatory $7 million payment to the promissory note and about $4 million of mandatory debt amortizations, prior to the consideration of the excess cash flow sweep, which we expect to be minimal. The secured revolver is subject to a springing first lien net leverage covenant of 8.15x when more than 35% drawn. The company would have a comfortable covenant cushion if triggered. The company has limited capacity to sell assets to raise cash.

Women's Care's first lien facilities ($70 million revolver due 2025 and $360 million term loan due 2028) are rated B2, one notch above the B3 CFR given higher recovery and priority ranking within the capital structure. The $120 million second lien term loan due 2029 is rated two notches below the CFR at Caa2, reflecting its subordination to the first lien debt. The debt is guaranteed by the holding company Women's Care (Women's Care Investments, Inc.) and select operating subsidiaries limited to Women's Care Kentucky, LLC. and Physician Business Services, LLC, which controls all practice management service agreements, including centralized cash management for non-guarantor practice subsidiaries.

The negative outlook reflects the company's weakening interest coverage in a rising rate environment and high financial leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Women's Care successfully executes its growth strategy, evidenced by expanded scale and geographic diversity. A demonstrated track record of positive free cash flow and sustained Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 6x would also support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if there was a deterioration of operating performance, weakening liquidity, negative free cash flow before acquisitions, or interest coverage (EBITA to interest) falling below 1x.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Women's Care is a provider of a variety of women's health services, including obstetrics and gynecology, fertility care and genetic counseling, among others.

