Moody's affirms B3 CFR of BW Holding, Inc.; revises outlook to negative

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the B3 Corporate Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating of BW Holding, Inc. ("Brook+Whittle"). Moody's also affirmed the B2 rating of the first lien senior secured credit facilities, including the revolver, the first lien term loan and the delayed draw term loan, at Brook+Whittle. At the same time, Moody's revised the rating outlook to negative from stable.

The incremental first lien term loan, together with a delayed draw first lien term loan, delayed draw second lien term loan (unrated) and incremental second lien term loan (unrated), will be used to acquire the custom labels division of Cenveo Worldwide Limited and pay related fees and expenses.

Genstar Capital, the private-equity sponsor that controls Brook+Whittle, will also invest in this transaction in the form of cash and preferred equity, together with a minority investment by management, which finances about 35% of the acquisition funding.

"The negative outlook considers Brook+Whittle's aggressive financial policy to take on a largely debt-financed acquisition with a significant size within a few months after being acquired by a private equity sponsor, its limited free cash flow (FCF) generation we expect for the next 12-18 months, and adequate but reduced level of liquidity after delayed draw term loans are fully utilized," said Motoki Yanase, VP - Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

Moody's took the following actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: BW Holding, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan B, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BW Holding, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed Cenveo acquisition is the largest acquisition that Brook+Whittle has taken on to date. The acquisition increases the company's revenue by around 40%, bringing it closer to $500 million, but total debt will also increase by close to 60%. The Cenveo acquisition will enhance Brook+Whittle's customers base in the premium labels business, a credit positive, and the company could improve its leverage below Moody's down-trigger of 6.5x by year-end 2023, supported by high margin of the acquired business. Still, acquiring a sizable business shortly after its own LBO entails meaningful execution risk to integrate the businesses, attain synergies and maintain profitability.

The B3 corporate family rating reflects Brook+Whittle's focus on premium labels, which supports high margins. Brook+Whittle uses various printing technologies and know-how on finishing and cutting processes to manufacture customized labels with complex decoration. The company has high profitability - close to 20% EBITDA margin for the 12 months that ended in September 2021 - which Moody's expects to improve by 2-3 percentage points over the next several years, incorporating the proposed acquisition of the custom labels division of Cenveo. The credit profile also reflects the company's focus on increasing recyclable products, which helps differentiate its products and forge customer relationships.

These credit strengths are counterbalanced by the high leverage of 8.4x (pro forma for the company being acquired by Genstar Capital in December 2021, a few small tuck-in acquisitions after this, and the proposed Cenveo acquisition). Taking on a significant size of acquisition within a few months of LBO also represents an aggressive financial policy. The credit profile is further constrained by limited free cash flow (FCF) generation that Moody's expects for the next 12-18 months, small operational scale even after the acquisition, and limited geographic diversification given its US operations. The company's liquidity will also deteriorate after its delayed draw term loans are fully utilized for Cenveo acquisition.

Moody's expects the company to have adequate liquidity over the next 12 months. After the proposed LBO and Cenveo custom labels business acquisition, Moody's expects Brook+Whittle to have limited cash on hand. Reflecting elevated capital spending, Moody's also expects FCF to remain around break even for 2022, but liquidity will be supplemented with full availability on the $50 million revolver that expires in 2026. To acquire Cenveo business, the company is drawing full amount on $100 million first lien delayed draw term loan and $25 million second lien delayed draw term loan (unrated), which reduces liquidity.

The first-lien term loans, including delayed draw term loan, expire in 2028. The second-lien term loan will expire in 2029. Annual amortization on the first-lien term loan is $4 million a year. There is no amortization for the second-lien term loan.

The revolver has a springing covenant that will take effect from the second quarter of 2022. The covenant requires maximum first-lien net leverage ratio of 8.45x when utilization of the revolver exceeds 35%. There are no financial covenants for the term loans. Most of the assets are fully encumbered by the senior secured credit facilities, limiting alternative liquidity sources.

The second-lien term loans, including second-lien delayed draw term loan, expire in 2029. These loans have no amortization nor financial covenants.

The first-lien credit facilities, including the revolver, the term loan (including incremental amount) and the delayed draw term loan are rated B2, one notch above the corporate family rating. The higher ratings reflect the priority position of the debt in the capital structure and the loss absorption provided by the second-lien term loans. The borrower is BW Holding, Inc., which is also the reporting entity.

The revolver and the term loans are secured by a first-priority lien on substantially all the company's assets and stock of the borrower, its direct and indirect parents (Merion Rose Holdings, Inc. and Merion Rose, Inc., respectively), and its guarantor subsidiaries, subject to certain exceptions. The first lien facilities are guaranteed by the direct and indirect parent companies and the borrower's existing and subsequently acquired material and wholly owned domestic subsidiaries.

As for the environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors considered in the rating, the ratings reflect high governance risk because of Brook+Whittle's private-equity ownership, which entails an aggressive financial policy, evidenced by a sizable acquisition shortly after the initial LBO, and reduced financial disclosure requirements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Brook+Whittle's ratings if the company expands its customer base and operations, continues to improve its profitability, and pay down debt. Specifically, Moody's could upgrade the ratings if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 5.5x and free cash flow/debt is sustained above 3.5%, while maintaining good liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if the company loses its customers and fails to expand its business, leading to weaker credit metrics and liquidity. Specifically, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if debt/EBITDA rises above 6.5x, EBITDA/interest coverage is below 2.0x, or liquidity deteriorates.

As proposed, the incremental first lien term loans provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. Notable terms include the following:

• Incremental debt capacity for the first lien facilities up to the greater of the provided amount of EBITDA and 100% of consolidated EBITDA on a pro forma basis for the most recently ended period, plus unlimited amounts up to the first lien net leverage ratio at closing (if pari passu secured), up to the secured net leverage ratio at closing (if secured on a junior basis), and 0.25x outside secured net leverage at closing or interest coverage ratio of 2.0x (if unsecured), all calculated on a pro forma basis for the most recently ended period.

• Amounts up to the greater of the provided amount of EBITDA and 50% of consolidated EBITDA may be incurred for the first lien debt with an earlier maturity date than the initial term loans, together with customary bridge loans and customary term A loans.

• The credit agreement permits the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, up to the carve-out capacities, subject to "blocker" provisions which restricts the investments in unrestricted subsidiaries to the greater of the provided amount of EBITDA and 50% of consolidated EBITDA calculated on a pro forma basis for the most recently ended test period.

• Non-wholly-owned subsidiaries are not required to provide guarantees; dividends or transfers resulting in partial ownership of subsidiary guarantors could jeopardize guarantees subject to protective provisions which only permit guarantee releases if subsidiary guarantor ceases to be a restricted subsidiary (including pursuant to a permitted merger with a subsidiary that is not a loan party) or becomes an excluded subsidiary as a result of a single transaction or series of related permitted transactions, in each case, other than as a result of such subsidiary guarantor ceasing to be a wholly owned restricted subsidiary by virtue of a disposition of less than all of its equity Interests owned by the borrower or any of its restricted subsidiaries (unless such disposition is a good faith disposition to a bona fide third party that is not an affiliate of the borrower, for fair market value and for a bona fide business purpose), (i) such subsidiary guarantor shall automatically be released from its obligations under the loan documents, (ii) all security interests created by the security documents in collateral owned by such subsidiary shall be automatically released and (iii) in the case of such subsidiary guarantor becoming an excluded subsidiary, all security interests created by the security documents in the equity interests of such subsidiary shall be automatically released.

• The credit agreement provides some limitations on up-tiering transactions, including no agreement shall without the consent of each lender directly and adversely affected thereby contractually subordinate the liens on all or substantially all of the collateral securing the loans to any lien securing any other indebtedness for borrowed money or to any other indebtedness for borrowed money, in each case, other than in connection with (I) any indebtedness that is expressly permitted by the loan documents as in effect on the effective date (or as later amended in connection with an unrelated transaction) to either be senior in right of payment to the applicable loans or be secured by a lien on collateral that is senior to the lien securing the loans, (II) any "debtor-in-possession" facility or the use of collateral in any insolvency proceeding, (III) the implementation of an "asset-based" revolving credit facility or similar financing or (IV) any indebtedness with respect to which each then-existing lender with respect to the applicable class of loans is offered the opportunity (on a ratable basis) to provide such financing on the same terms and conditions.

Headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, Brook+Whittle is a manufacturer of premium pressure sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, flexible packaging, and heat transfer labels in the United States. Brook+Whittle is controlled by Genstar Capital after the fund acquired most of the shareholdings from another private equity sponsor in December 2021. Pro forma the acquisition of custom labels business of Cenveo, the company's revenue will be close to $500 million based on 2021 numbers.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

