Moody's affirms B3 CFR to Areas; changes outlook to stable

Paris, July 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the corporate family rating (CFR) of Pax Midco Spain (Areas or the company) at B3 and the probability of default rating (PDR) at B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the ratings on the senior secured bank credit facilities at Financiere Pax S.A.S. at B3. The outlook on both entities has been changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the CFR with a stable outlook reflects relatively solid performance in the first 6 months of the company's fiscal 2022, which will end 30 September. The positive momentum has been driven by progressive lifting of pandemic related travel restrictions and increasing passengers traffic in all transport hubs. Moody's expects that the credit metrics of Areas will significantly improve in fiscal 2022, relative to fiscal 2021, thanks also to the renegotiation of concession fees, including minimum annual guarantees (MAG).

Moody's expects the company's leverage, measured by adjusted gross debt to EBITDA to decrease to 5.4x in fiscal 2022 from 12.3x in fiscal 2021, albeit on a pro-forma basis (as if the MAG relief had been immediately applied once recognised) the improvement is less significant (decline to 8.3x in fiscal 2022 from 8.9x in fiscal 2021). Moody's expectation is that profitability will reach 2019 levels within the next 24-30 months.

Areas' CFR of B3 is supported by Moody's expectations that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and also by Areas' strong positioning in its core geographies (France, Spain, Italy). The industry features fairly high barriers to entry, underpinned by the significant capital requirements to win new contracts and the necessity to maintain a wide assortment of franchised brands as well as proprietary ones.

The B3 CFR is however still constrained by the company's leveraged financial structure, its negative free cash flow generation and weak credit metrics, which significantly deteriorated following the breakout of the pandemic.

LIQUIDITY

Areas' adequate liquidity profile is supported by €148 million cash on its balance sheet as of 31 March 2022, providing a cushion to negative free cash flow generation. Additionally, the company can rely on €125 million under the committed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). Moody's expects the springing net leverage covenant attached to the senior secured RCF to be complied with. Moody's also expects the company to receive total cash inflows of €71 million in fiscal 2022, €51 million of which relate to an additional French state-guaranteed loan and €20 million to equity injection from shareholders. Major cash outflows relate to capital spending, which averages around 4.5% of revenues a year, and debt repayments of €27 million in fiscal 2023 (state-guaranteed loans). Areas does not have meaningful debt maturities before 2025-2026, when the senior secured bank credit facilities and most of the state-guaranteed loans mature.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of significant improvements in credit metrics in fiscal 2022, supported by recovery in all transport hubs and particularly in airports, which represent around 44% of group revenues. Moody's expects adjusted debt/ EBITDA to end at 5.4x in fiscal 2022 (8.3x on a pro-forma basis for the MAG relief). Moody's expects free cash flow to be almost at 0 in the current fiscal year. The stable outlook also incorporates expectations that credit metrics will revert back to levels more commensurate with the current rating in the next 24-30 months.

Moody's might consider returning the outlook to negative in case Areas' traffic recovery is slower than expected or profitability significantly falls, thus amplifying the negative free cash flow generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely before a normalization of market conditions as well as our expectation of sustained organic growth in revenue and earnings. Over time, upward rating pressure could develop if Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA is sustainably below 5.0x, Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest is above 1.5x and the company maintains a solid liquidity profile, including positive free cash flow generation.

Downward rating pressure could arise if liquidity weakens or the capital structure becomes unsustainable. This could be evidenced by Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA above 5.5x on a sustained basis, or Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest below 1.0x beyond 2023 or persistently negative free cash flow generation.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Areas, headquartered in Spain, is a leading operator of food and beverage concessions in travel hubs such as airports, train stations, and motorway service areas. The company had revenue of €828 million in the fiscal year ended September 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eric Kang, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

