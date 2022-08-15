Moody's affirms B3 rating on Limak Iskenderun's senior secured notes, stable outlook

London, August 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B3 rating on the senior secured notes issued by Limak Iskenderun Uluslararasi Liman Isletmeciligi A.S. (LimakPort), the concessionaire for the port of Iskenderun located in the south-east of Turkiye. The outlook remains stable.

Today's rating action follows the downgrade of the ratings of the Government of Turkiye to B3 from B2 with a stable outlook. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release dated 12 August 2022: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_468377.

RATINGS RATIONALE

LimakPort is exposed to the Turkish sovereign, given the location of the port, and vulnerable to developments in the domestic macroeconomic and operating environment.

The rating affirmation recognises LimakPort's solid financial performance, with revenue supported by demand in overseas markets, and strong liquidity in the context of its fully amortising debt structure. The company is not reliant on domestic bank market for funding, and it continues to have good access to foreign currency as 78% of its revenue is collected in US dollars.

In 2021, LimakPort's revenue was up 20% and EBITDA increased by 33% on the previous year. These results were achieved despite a 0.3% decline in container volumes, which was more than offset by the 16% growth in general cargo, and lower operating costs supported by depreciation of Turkish lira. The company's EBITDA of around USD53 million was, however, not sufficient to cover its financial expenses and capital expenditure. As a result, LimakPort reported a negative free cash flow of USD7.1 million. Nevertheless, the company's cash position was boosted by the proceeds from the issuance of the USD370 million notes. As of end-December 2021, LimakPort held USD42.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. Its liquidity was further supported by USD17.7 million in cash held in reserve accounts, as required by the terms of the debt documentation.

The port of Iskenderun's throughput has remained strong this year supporting the company's cash flow generation in the context of lower investments. As of end-March 2022, LimakPort's liquidity amounted to USD64.8 million. Scheduled debt repayments are very limited this year, but they will increase over time, which will require the company to deliver growth in cash flows to support these repayments.

Overall, the B3 rating continues to positively reflect (1) the port of Iskenderun's role as a gateway for Turkish international trade, with a balanced mix of imports and exports, and fairly good product diversification; (2) the port's proximity to some of the main industrial centres in the southeast of Turkiye; (3) the port's competitive tariffs and regular calls from major shipping lines; and (4) the significant element of LimakPort's revenue supported by demand in overseas markets, with 78% of revenue collected in US dollar. The rating is, however, constrained by (1) its exposure to Turkiye's political, legal, fiscal and regulatory environment; (2) a fairly high level of competition, including from Mersin port and Assan port, with potential for competitive dynamics to change as Mersin port seeks to expand its capacity; (3) the port's fairly small size and exposure to container volumes variations, albeit these have exhibited strong growth since the completion of the port's major investment programme; and (4) high financial leverage, which is partially offset by the terms of the senior secured notes.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that LimakPort will grow its volumes and earnings, improving its financial metrics and building financial flexibility ahead of the increasing scheduled debt repayments. It further reflects the stable outlook on the sovereign rating of Turkiye.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded if the sovereign rating of Turkiye was upgraded. Any upgrade would be also predicated on the visibility around LimakPort's financial flexibility in the context of the increasing scheduled debt repayments.

A downgrade of Turkiye's sovereign rating could put a downward pressure on LimakPort's rating. In addition, downward rating pressure could arise if container volume growth was to slow down materially from the historical levels, and the company had not built enough financial flexibility to accommodate this weaker performance in the context of its scheduled debt amortisation profile, or if government-imposed measures were to have an adverse impact on the company's operations.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Privately Managed Ports Methodology published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72199. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LimakPort is the concessionaire for the port of Iskenderun. The company was granted a 36-year concession for the operation, maintenance and development of the port in 2011. In 2021, its revenue amounted to USD80 million. LimakPort is 80% owned by the Limak Group, a Turkish conglomerate. The remaining 20% is held by InfraMed.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joanna Fic

Senior Vice President

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Neil Griffiths-Lambeth

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

