Moody's affirms B3 ratings of FIS, changes outlook to negative

Frankfurt am Main, September 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A. (FIS) (the "Issuer", "FIS", "the company"). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B3 rating of the €350 million Sustainability-Linked Senior Secured Notes due 2027. Moody's also changed the outlook to negative from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of outlook to negative reflects weak liquidity due to the reliance on external funding to cover working capital and capital spending requirements. FIS has limited liquidity available to manage through the current economic weakness and uncertainty. The company drew around €28 million (as of June 2022) of its €50 million revolving credit facility (RCF) and uses two factoring programmes with an estimated combined utilisation of around €70 million, in addition to €9 million drawings of other short-term facilities. These sources primarily funded a material increase in inventories, which grew at a significantly higher rate than revenue. Inventory rose around €95 million, or 31%, to around €397 million in the first six months of 2022 from FYE21, while revenues for the last twelve months (LTM) per June 2022 grew by only 13%.

FIS attributes the inventory build primarily to €38.5 million of customer advances to cover additional safety stock. Higher valuation of inventories on the back of input cost increases and seasonal effects also played a role. Management expects to release up to €50 million of inventory by year end 2022 to levels of around €340 million to €350 million.

FIS also invested around €21 million in 1H22, which, combined with the working capital usage and weak operating results as input costs climbed, strained its already tight liquidity. Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) for the last twelve months (LTM) ending 30 June 2022 was negative €89 million and the debt increase resulted in an increase of Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to 6.3x from 4.9x as of FYE21.

The company has been renegotiating most of its contracts to pass on higher input costs, primarily for energy, but its ability to receive revenue reflecting higher prices generally lags behind payment of higher costs by around one to two quarters, which constrains EBITDA generation. Consequently, Moody's expects gross leverage for 2022 to remain at levels of around 6.2x.

The affirmation of ratings considers (1) FIS' underlying growth potential from rising demand for health-related goods and services and continued outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies; (2) high barriers to entry from stringent regulation and strong and long-standing relationship with key customers in the pharmaceutical industry; and (3) the ongoing focus on efficiency.

The B3 ratings also take into account (1) high product, customer, geographic and supplier concentration and the expected patent expiry of FIS' most significant (by revenue) molecule in mid-2024; (2) small scale with around €614 million of annual revenues (2021); and (3) a low EBITDA margin compared to peers; operating margins have weakened owing to supply chain constraints and higher input costs.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

FIS' liquidity profile is weak. Moody's now expects negative FCF of €121 million in 2022, largely as a result of working capital outflows of €70 million and capital investments of around €65 million, compared to initial expectation of negative FCF of €57 million. Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 June 2022 amounted to €46.7 million. The company has access to two factoring programme, one of which is a reverse factoring programme. Moody's assumes combined utilization of around €70 million.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Relevant governance considerations include the company's concentrated ownership and decision making, its limited disclosure relative to publicly listed companies and to many privately held companies that Moody's rates, its lack of consistent track record given management turnover within the past several years, and a somewhat aggressive financial policy. FIS is wholly-owned by the Ferrari Family. FIS' management is led by operative CEO Michele Gavino, who is the third external (non-family member) CEO since 2018. Three branches of the Ferrari family have consolidated their FIS holding in Nine Trees Group S.p.A. (NTG). NTG holds other assets related to the CDMO sector, with which FIS has limited commercial links. Moody's understands that FIS is the main asset that NTG holds. FIS wholly-owns two subsidiaries, one each in Japan and the US. Although FIS owns these entities, they are consolidated in NTG's financial statements pursuant to an exemption under Italian law.

In conjunction with the refinancing in February 2022, FIS paid a one-off €26.5 million dividend. The restricted payments covenant limits further material dividends beyond the greater of the €26.5 million dividend payment or 30% of consolidated EBITDA.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects weak liquidity due to the reliance on external funding to cover working capital and capital spending requirements. It also takes into account the challenges to pass through rising input costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While unlikely given the weak positioning relative to its B3 rating, Moody's could upgrade the rating if FIS had (i) Debt to EBITDA sustained below 4.5x; (ii) EBITDA margin sustainably in the high-teens (%); (iii) evidence of ability to pass on higher input costs to customers to protect margins; and (iv) a stronger liquidity profile with sustained positive FCF. An upgrade would also require greater diversification of revenues to offset expected revenue and EBITDA losses from the patent expiry of its top-selling molecule in mid-2024.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings with (i) Debt to EBITDA sustained above 6.0x; (ii) EBITDA margin in the low teens (%) on a sustained basis; (iii) further weakening of liquidity, such as persistent negative free cash flow, unexpected unwinding of factoring programmes or the inability to unwind trade working capital.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A. (FIS), based in Montecchio Maggiore/Italy, is a contract development and manufacturing company (CDMO) that specializes in the production and development of small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). FIS' businesses are organised in four divisions: Custom (1H22: 73% of net sales); Generic (25%); R&D Services (2%); and Animal Health (less than 1%). The company has approximately 1,900 employees and operates three production facilities in Italy. FIS is wholly owned by Nine Trees Group S.p.A., the holding company of the Ferrari family. In 2021 (2020), FIS recorded production revenues of around €614 million (€572 million) and reported EBITDA of €81 million (€80 million).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Martin Kohlhase

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Karen Berckmann, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

