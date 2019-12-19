Moody's affirms B3's national scale debenture ratings

NOTE: On December 20, 2019, the press release was corrected as follows: The methodology paragraph was changed to: “The methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.” Revised release follows.
Sao Paulo, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's America Latina ("Moody's") has today affirmed B3 S.A.
-- Brasil, Bolsa, Balcao's (B3) Ba1 global local
currency senior unsecured debt rating and Aaa.br Brazilian national
scale senior unsecured debt rating assigned to B3's outstanding
local currency debentures
This action follows a related press release made by Moody's Investors
Service (MIS) that it had affirmed all ratings assigned to B3 S.A.
-- Brasil, Bolsa, Balcao ("Moody's affirms B3's ratings,
stable outlook " https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-affirms-B3s-ratings-stable-outlook--PR_414510)
published on 19 December 2019.
The following ratings assigned to B3 S.A. -- Brasil,
Bolsa, Balcao were affirmed:
- Local currency senior unsecured debt rating of Ba1;
- Brazilian long-term national scale senior unsecured debt
rating of Aaa.br
RATINGS RATIONALE
B3's global scale and national scale long term unsecured debenture
rating of Ba1 and Aaa.br respectively, stem from B3's long
term senior unsecured and issuer ratings of Ba1. B3 currently has
BRL 1.2 billion of local currency debentures outstanding.
B3's long term senior unsecured and issuer ratings reflect Moody's
unchanged assessment of the company's creditworthiness, which
incorporates the benefits to creditors from its increasing earnings,
high pretax margins and cash flow generation, which will continue
to be strong over the next 12 -18 months, supported by the
positive operating environment. Our assessment also takes into
consideration B3's rising but manageable leverage and the company's
increased dividend payout targets which will be maintained in 2020.
B3's ratings are positioned one notch above Brazil's Ba2 sovereign
rating, reflecting its strong linkages with the Brazilian sovereign.
Following on from 2018`s record year, B3 reported revenue growth
of 23% and pre-tax income of BRL 3.1 billion (US$
732 million) in the twelve months to 3Q19, an increase of over 50%
versus a year earlier, illustrating its increased scale.
Pre-tax margins were 49.3%, up by almost 840
basis points from a year earlier. Moody's expects B3 to continue
to post strong financial results in 2020 as Brazil`s low interest rate
environment will continue to shift investor risk appetite toward equity
and other riskier investments, while capital market new issuances
will continue to be strong, following on from 2019`s record levels
of equity issuance. Moody`s also said that B3 offers services for
which it has no competition, particularly in cash equities trading
and post trading, and that its business model enables it to generate
increased revenue during periods of market volatility, when interest
rate and currency derivative volumes rise.
Moody's said it expects that B3's leverage, as measured
by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, will be maintained
at 1.5x, as aligned with B3's leverage target.
B3's actual Moody's-adjusted debt leverage ratio was
1.3x as of 3Q19, but this is expected to worsen following
incremental debt issuance. B3 has increased its dividend payout
ratio to a range of 120%-150% of 2019 net income,
including share repurchases and cash dividend payouts, versus its
previous range of 70%-80% in 2018.
Despite relatively higher debt leverage and a higher new dividend payout
ratio, B3's cash flow coverage ratio will continue to remain
strong, defined as retained cash flow after dividends minus capex,
as a percentage of debt. B3 reported cash flow coverage of 48.2
% in 2018 and as of 3Q19 the ratio was 43.2%.
In addition, Moody`s expects B3`s interest coverage to improve,
even as more debt is issued, because a combination of higher EBITDA
and refinancing at lower interest rates will more than offset the effect
of higher debt.
Moody's does not have any particular governance concerns for B3,
and does not apply any corporate behavior adjustment in its standalone
assessment of B3's creditworthiness.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
The national scale debenture ratings are already at the highest level
on the national scale for Brazil. A downgrade in B3`s global and
national scale ratings could be driven by a deterioration in the company's
financial profile, which, in turn, could be triggered
by a decrease in its operating margin that substantially reduces the company's
debt-service capacity and leads its leverage to increase significantly.
Negative pressure on the ratings could also arise from a deterioration
in the company's risk management capabilities and execution effectiveness.
A decline in Brazil's creditworthiness could also result in B3's ratings
being downgraded.
The methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
Information type used to prepare the rating is the following: financial
data.
Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information
from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These
sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available
in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1188605.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br
for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests.
Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible
Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the
12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the
report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated
by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1204145
for detailed information.
Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities'
related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties
related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings
activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action.
Please go to the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1204144
for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related
entities and the products/services received.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 24 April 2019.
Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time
ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed
at least once during every 12-month period.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br
for further information.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions
page on www.moodys.com.br for further information
on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and
recovery.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
