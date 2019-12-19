Moody's affirms B3's ratings, stable outlook

|
|
19 Dec 2019
NOTE: On December 20, 2019, the press release was corrected as follows: The methodology paragraph was changed to: “The methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.” Revised release follows.
New York, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed all of B3 S.A.
-- Brasil, Bolsa, Balcao's (B3) ratings including
its local currency issuer rating of Ba1 and its long term foreign currency
senior unsecured debt rating of Ba1. The outlook on B3's
ratings remains stable.
The ratings affirmed were:
- Long term local currency issuer rating of Ba1
- Long term foreign senior unsecured debt rating of Ba1
The outlook is Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of B3's ratings reflects Moody's unchanged
assessment of the company's creditworthiness, which incorporates
the benefits to creditors from its increasing earnings, high pretax
margins and cash flow generation, which will continue to be strong
over the next 12 -18 months, supported by the favorable operating
environment. Our assessment also takes into consideration B3's
rising but manageable leverage and the company's increased dividend
payout targets which will be maintained in 2020.
B3's ratings are positioned one notch above Government of Brazil's
Ba2 sovereign rating, reflecting its strong linkages with the Brazilian
sovereign. B3 has a fully vertically integrated business model
as the preeminent financial market infrastructure provider in Brazil and
earns revenues from a variety of sources including trading, clearing
and depository services in cash equities and derivatives, registration
and custody of over-the counter derivatives, fixed-income
securities, car liens and real estate financing registration,
as well as data services. Brazil's record low interest rate
environment has bolstered many of B3's businesses, leading to record
levels of equity and derivative trading volumes, as well as growth
in corporate debt issuances, outstanding credit and in vehicle financing.
Together with B3`s significant operating leverage that followed the completion
of the merger between BM&F Bovespa S.A. and Cetip S.A.
in 2017, the favorable operating environment has resulted in B3
reporting very strong and improved financial performance.
Following on from 2018`s record year, B3 reported revenue growth
of 23% and pre-tax income of BRL 3.1 billion (USD
732 million) in the twelve months to 3Q19, an increase of over 50%
versus a year earlier, illustrating its increased scale.
Pre-tax margins were 49.3%, up by almost 840
basis points from a year earlier. Moody's expects B3 to continue
to post strong financial results in 2020 as Brazil`s low interest rate
environment will continue to shift investor risk appetite toward equity
and other riskier investments, while capital market new issuances
will continue to be strong, following on from 2019`s record levels
of equity offerings. Moody`s also said that B3 offers services
for which it has no competition, particularly in cash equities trading
and post trading, and that its business model enables it to generate
increased revenue during periods of market volatility, when interest
rate and currency derivative volumes rise.
Moody's said it expects that B3's leverage, as measured
by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, will be maintained
at 1.5x, as aligned with B3's leverage target for 2020.
B3's actual Moody's-adjusted debt leverage ratio was
1.3x as of 3Q19, but this is expected to worsen following
incremental debt issuance. B3 has increased its dividend payout
ratio to a range of 120%-150% of 2019 net income,
including share repurchases and cash dividend payouts, versus its
previous range of 70%-80% in 2018.
Despite relatively higher debt leverage and a higher dividend payout ratio,
B3's cash flow coverage ratio will remain strong, defined
as retained cash flow after dividends minus capex, as a percentage
of debt. B3 reported cash flow coverage of 48.2%
in 2018 and as of 3Q19 the ratio was 43.2%. In addition,
Moody`s expects B3`s interest coverage to improve, even as more
debt is issued, because a combination of higher EBITDA and refinancing
at lower interest rates will more than offset the effect of higher debt.
B3 operates Brazil's large and systemically important central counterparty
clearing house (CCP), as well as the central securities depositary
(CSD), and acts between counterparties for financial securities
traded in Brazil's financial markets, becoming the buyer to every
seller and the seller to every buyer. The efficient functioning
and risk management of these operations is the backbone of B3's effectiveness
as a financial market infrastructure provider, and is key to B3's
intrinsic creditworthiness.
B3s ratings are positioned one notch above the Government of Brazil's
(Ba2 stable) rating. The one-notch differential from the
sovereign rating reflects B3's dominant market position, diverse
revenue base and resilient financial performance through Brazil`s recession
and tepid economic recovery. B3 has a strong credit linkage to
Brazilian sovereign risk through its collateral holdings of government
securities and the geographical concentration of its operations.
Its cash position and the majority of its settlement funds that safeguard
it from counterparty default are invested in Brazilian government bonds.
The stable outlook on B3`s ratings reflects the rating agency`s expectations
that B3's financial performance will remain strong. The outlook
is in line with the stable outlook on Brazil's sovereign rating.
Moody's does not have any particular governance concerns for B3
and does not apply any corporate behavior adjustment in its standalone
assessment of B3's creditworthiness.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
B3's issuer and debt ratings of Ba1 currently do not face upward pressure
because they are positioned one notch above Brazil's sovereign bond rating.
In the event Brazil's creditworthiness improved and the sovereign rating
is upgraded, that could lead to an upgrade of B3's Ba1 ratings.
A decline in Brazil's creditworthiness could result in B3's ratings being
downgraded. A downgrade in B3`s ratings could also be driven by
a significant and unexpected deterioration in the company's financial
profile, which, in turn, could be triggered by a decrease
in its operating margin that substantially reduces the company's debt-service
capacity and leads its leverage to increase significantly. Negative
pressure on the ratings could also arise from a deterioration in the company's
risk management capabilities and execution effectiveness.
The methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
