Moody's affirms B3's ratings; stable outlook

New York, March 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão's (B3) ratings including its local currency issuer rating of Ba1 and its long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating of Ba1. At the same time, the rating agency assigned a Corporate Family Rating of Ba1. The outlook on B3's ratings remains stable.

The following ratings assigned to B3 S.A. -- Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão were affirmed:

- Long term local currency issuer rating of Ba1

- Long term foreign senior unsecured debt rating of Ba1

New assignment:

- Corporate Family Rating of Ba1

Outlook: Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of B3's ratings reflects Moody's unchanged assessment of the company's strong creditworthiness that incorporates the firm's increasing scale, robust profitability and high pre-tax margins. The Ba1 rating acknowledges the diversity of B3's revenue sources, which will continue to support its recurring profitability over the next 12-18 months, as well as the company's well-established ´presence and systemic importance, operating Brazil`s only central clearing house and depository. B3's ratings also reflect its manageable leverage levels and its high dividend payout, which is compensated by its sound cash generation capacity.

B3's ratings are positioned one notch above the Government of Brazil's Ba2 government debt rating, reflecting its strong linkage with the Brazilian sovereign, given that its cash position and most of its settlement funds that safeguard it from counterparty default are invested in Brazilian government bonds. In addition, B3 has a vertically integrated business model and a dominant market position, which has and continues to contribute to the resiliency of its financial performance through economic cycles and changing interest rate environments.

B3 has reported consistent increase in business scale over the past three years, supporting strong performance with recurring pre-tax income of BRL6.4 billion ($1.2 billion) in the last twelve months to September 2021, 27% higher than the same period a year before. B3's profitability profile is a key credit strength for the Ba1 ratings, as evidenced by Moody's calculated pre-tax margin sitting at 63.6% over the first nine months of 2021, higher than the 56.3% a year earlier.

B3's scale and earnings have been supported by the steady expansion of capital market activities, particularly over the past three years, both in terms of issuances and growing numbers of investors. From 2019 to 2021, BRL338 billion of equities were issued in Brazil, 13% above the total amount issued between 2010-2018, and the number of customers at B3's depositary almost tripled to over 5 million. Moody's expects capital market volumes to reduce in 2022 as a result of a weaker economic activity and Brazil's higher interest rates environment which tends to favor fixed income investments. The rating agency notes that B3 also benefits from fees earned from interest rate and foreign exchange derivatives trading and post trading, as well as fixed income registry, which together represented 34% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 2021 and are important revenue sources during higher interest rate and more volatile environments.

In addition, B3 also operates Brazil's large and systemically important central counterparty clearing house (CCP), as well as the central securities depositary (CSD), which together have traditionally accounted for around 25% of the company's total revenues. The efficient functioning and risk management of these operations is the backbone of B3's effectiveness as a financial market infrastructure provider, and is key to B3's intrinsic creditworthiness.

In terms of leverage, Moody's expects B3's total debt/EBITDA to fall in line with its target of 1.6x for 2022, from levels of 1.7x as of September 2021. B3 has almost BRL3.0 billion of debt maturing in 2022, which is supported by a proprietary cash position of BRL 16.9 billion as of September 2021. B3's high levels of dividend payouts have weighted on Moody's cash flow coverage, defined as retained cash flow after dividends and capex as a percentage of debt, which for the first nine months of September 2021 was 6.4%, down from 27.7% in 2021. The lower debt level expected for 2022 and lower dividend distribution plans (between 110%-140%, from 120%-150%) will likely improve its retained cash flow coverage ratio. At the same time, EBITDA interest expense coverage remained strong, above 14x as of September 2021.

The stable outlook on B3`s ratings reflects Moody's expectations that B3's financial performance will remain solid over the next 12 to 18 months, supported by its well-established business diversification and market dominance. The outlook is in line with the stable outlook on Brazil's sovereign rating.

Moody's does not have any particular governance concerns for B3 and does not apply any corporate behavior adjustment in its standalone assessment of B3's creditworthiness.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

B3's corporate family and debt ratings of Ba1 currently do not face upward pressure because they are positioned one notch above Brazil's sovereign bond rating. A change in Brazil's creditworthiness leading to a downgrade though would lead to a downgrade of B3's Ba1 ratings.

A downgrade in B3`s foreign currency debt ratings could be driven by a deterioration in the company's financial fundamentals, which, in turn, could be triggered by lower retained cash flows that substantially reduces the company's debt-service capacity and leads its leverage to increase significantly. Negative pressure on the ratings could also arise from a deterioration in the company's risk management capabilities and execution effectiveness. A decline in Brazil's creditworthiness could also result in B3's ratings being downgraded.

