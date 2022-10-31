Moody's affirms BATA's (CA) Aa3 senior/A1 subordinate ratings; stable outlook

New York, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Bay Area Toll Authority's (CA) ("BATA's") approximately $6 billion of Aa3 senior lien revenue bonds and $3.6 billion of A1 subordinate lien revenue bonds. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 senior rating is based on the significant fundamental strengths of BATA. These include 1) a near monopoly on bridge crossings in the large, economically vibrant and affluent San Francisco Bay Area, 2) maintenance of a $1 billion liquidity reserve that provides substantial support relative to short-term operating and financing costs, and 3) the ability to independently increase toll rates, which we view as low relative to the area's wealth and willingness to pay for BATA's essential crossings, implying a material degree of rate-raising capacity for BATA.

Key rating challenges include a decrease in traffic and revenue resulting from COVID, which has eroded unrestricted cash on hand; BATA's high leverage, which is among the highest for Moody's-rated established toll roads; and a debt structure with elevated floating rate and market access risk relative to peers, although remarketing dates are staggered.

BATA's traffic and revenue are recovering but remain below pre-COVID levels. San Francisco Bay Area vehicle travel and commuting patterns were particularly affected owing to a combination of more stringent lockdowns and a higher percentage of jobs eligible for remote work than in comparable metropolitan regions. BATA's traffic has recovered from the depths of the pandemic with fiscal 2022 paid traffic and overall traffic having increased 10% and 8.7%, respectively over fiscal 2021 and revenues, adjusting for RM3 tolls, having increased by over 8% during the same period, with overall levels ranging between 80%-90% of pre-pandemic (i.e., fiscal 2019) activity. Due to the reduction in revenue and growth in rehab needs, BATA used capital reserves more quickly than anticipated to fund portions of the Rehabilitation Program. This reduced unrestricted cash by $700 million from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2022, although the $1 billion "hard deck" has remained intact. Debt raised in fiscal 2022, BATA's first new money transaction since January 2017, provided over $655 million of proceeds to finance certain capital spending over the next several years until a combination of traffic recovery and an anticipated toll rate increase in fiscal 2027 bolster the financial profile. The pandemic also necessitated a rapid shift to all-electronic tolling (AET) following the state's suspension of cash tolls in March 2020. BATA is now operating fully cashless tolling through a combination of transponder and pay-by-plate options, and it has significantly improved invoice and collection processes over the last year to minimize the potential impact of such a conversion on cash flow and revenue leakage.

BATA's substantial cash levels cushion revenue pressures and support its credit profile while traffic continues to recover. BATA generally has flexibility to call and otherwise refinance its short-term debt, which accounts for approximately 25% of total debt, and this provides another way to manage debt service costs if revenues recover slower than anticipated. However, the liquidity cushion has decreased over the last several years, and recent traffic trends indicate a plateauing activity level. Absent a more robust traffic recovery than the current trend, the tentatively planned toll rate increase in fiscal 2027 will be key to increasing debt service coverage and flexibility to fund a large and evolving rehabilitation program.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects BATA's satisfactory financial metrics despite pressure brought on by the pandemic as well as its strong liquidity position, which can support the credit profile through an extended recovery in traffic. The outlook incorporates our view that BATA's bridge traffic will continue a gradual recovery on track to reach 95% of fiscal 2019 level in fiscal 2024, which will support stability in coverage and liquidity growth in cash flow over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- A material decrease in leverage consistent with median debt to operating revenues for Aa-rated large established toll road systems

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Indications that BATA's market position has experienced a negative fundamental shift due to coronavirus

- Reduction of liquidity to less than $1 billion, particularly given the exposure to variable rate debt - Unforeseen increases in bridge maintenance or construction costs, or additional debt financing without maintaining the authority's financial profile

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior bonds are secured by net toll revenues collected on the seven Bay Area bridges operated by BATA. The senior bonds have a cash-funded debt service reserve fund (DSRF) equal to the lesser of maximum annual debt service and 125% of average annual debt service. The subordinate bonds are secured by a subordinate claim on net toll revenues and have a DSRF funded at maximum interest on the bonds at the option of BATA. All subordinate series currently have a DSRF equal to maximum interest.

The authority has independent rate-setting authority and no legislation or outside approval is required to adjust toll rates, though electronic and cash toll rates must be the same. The authority is required to increase tolls according to its adopted toll schedule to meet bond covenants, or for maintenance or construction. The authority must hold a public hearing and two public meetings 45 days before the toll increase and provide 30 days' notice to the legislature.

PROFILE

The Bay Area Toll Authority administers toll revenue collections and finances improvements for seven state-owned toll bridges in the San Francisco Bay Area: the Antioch Bridge, the Benicia-Martinez Bridge, the Carquinez Bridge, the Dumbarton Bridge, the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge.

BATA was created as a public agency in 1997 under California law. It operates pursuant to Chapters 4, 4.3 and 4.5 of Division 17 of the California Streets and Highways Code and the provisions of the Revenue Bond Law of 1941 made applicable to the authority by the California Streets and Highways Code Section 30961 (collectively, the Act). The Act provides BATA with broad toll-setting authority for the Bridges.

BATA's governing body has the same governing board members as the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), which consists of 18 voting members appointed by local agencies and three nonvoting members appointed by state and federal agencies. MTC is a public agency created in 1970 by California law to provide regional transportation planning and organization for the nine San Francisco Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma. Each commissioner's term of office is four years or until a successor is appointed.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/60219. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Moses Kopmar

Lead Analyst

Project Finance

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Kurt Krummenacker

Additional Contact

Project Finance

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

