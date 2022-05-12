info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms BBVA México and BanBajío's ratings; assigns counterparty risk ratings

12 May 2022

New York, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the baseline credit assessments (BCAs), adjusted BCAs, deposit ratings and counterparty risk assessments (CR Assessments) assigned to BBVA México, S.A. (BBVA Mexico) and Banco del Bajío, S.A. (BanBajío). Moody's also affirmed the debt ratings of BBVA Mexico issued through its Houston agency, BBVA Mexico SA Ins Houston Agency (BBVA Houston Agency).



Moody's also assigned Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) to BBVA Mexico, BBVA Houston Agency and BanBajío.



All the remaining ratings of were unaffected by this action.



The outlook of BBVA Mexico and BBVA Houston Agency remains negative in line with the negative outlook on the Government of Mexico (Baa1 negative). The outlook on BanBajío remains stable.



A complete list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.



RATINGS RATIONALE



Moody's has affirmed the ratings and assessments of BBVA México and BanBajío in line with the rating agency's expectation that Mexican bank financial fundamentals will remain sound over the next 12 to 18 months, supported by their strict underwriting standards and well-diversified portfolios, which will reflect into stable asset quality performance in 2022. These banks' recurring earnings generation will continue to provide consistent capital replenishment supported by a more moderate loan growth, while the phase-in of new capital requirements will help to enhance loss absorption capacity. Mexican banks maintain ample pricing power and access to low-cost deposit funding, which will continue to result in strong net interest margins under a high interest rates environment. Strong liquidity and core deposit funding remain key credit strengths of Mexican banks.



The negative outlook on some of the largest Mexican banks' deposit ratings, including BBVA Mexico, reflects the Mexican government's deteriorating capacity to provide support to Mexico's largest banks, as indicated by the negative outlook on Mexico's Baa1 credit rating.



AFFIRMATION OF BBVA MEXICO'S RATINGS WITH NEGATIVE OUTOOK



The affirmation of BBVA Mexico's baa1 BCA reflects its strong earnings generation that derives from a diversified loan portfolio and leading market shares in various asset classes and banking products, coupled with its highly efficient operations. BBVA Mexico's standalone credit profile is also supported by a strong capitalization. Historically, the bank has presented solid asset quality that results from a conservative risk management and well-diversified loan book.



BBVA Mexico's Baa1 deposit ratings and BBVA Houston Agency's Baa1 senior unsecured debt ratings incorporate (1) BBVA Mexico's baa1 BCA, (2) Moody's view of a moderate probability of support from the bank's parent, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA Spain, A2 stable, baa2). The Baa1 rating also acknowledges a high likelihood of public support in line with BBVA Mexico's high systemic importance. However, the incorporation of affiliate and government support, does not result in any ratings uplift at for BBVA Mexico's ratings because its BCA is already at baa1.



Moody's also affirmed the Baa2 rating of the subordinated cumulative notes and the Baa3(hyb) ratings of the subordinated preferred capital notes and subordinated cumulative, nonconvertible capital notes, all issued through BBVA Houston Agency, in line with the affirmation of the bank's baa1 Adjusted BCA.



The negative outlook on BBVA Mexico's deposit and BBVA Houston Agency's senior debt ratings derives from the negative outlook on the Government of Mexico's rating. Because BBVA Mexico's BCA is at the same level as the sovereign rating, a downward pressure could emerge on the bank's ratings in case of a sovereign downgrade.



AFFIRMATION OF BANBAJÍO'S RATINGS WITH STABLE OUTLOOK



The affirmation of BanBajío's Baa2 local and foreign currency deposit ratings with a stable outlook reflects the bank's disciplined risk management, historic low delinquencies despite its exposure to high-risk agricultural sector in Mexico, strong capitalization and solid earnings generation through economic cycles. These drivers are supported by disciplined risk management, robust buffers for loan losses maintained by the bank and an important share of its operations covered by collaterals. The rating also incorporates recent improvements in the bank's funding base which have led to lower funding costs, although liquidity buffers remain below those of its peers in Mexico.



Although Moody's assesses a moderate probability of public support given BanBajío's regional importance and visibility in the states of the Bajío region in Mexico, it does not result in an uplift from its BCA of baa2.



ASSIGNMENT OF CRRs TO BBVA MEXICO, BBVA HOUSTON AGENCY AND BANBAJÍO



The CRRs assigned to BBVA Mexico and BBVA Houston Agency is in line with their CR Assessments of A3(cr)/P-2(cr). The CRRs assigned to BanBajío are aligned to its CR Asssessments of Baa1(cr)/P-2(cr).



In assigning CRRs to BBVA Mexico, BBVA Houston Agency and BanBajío, Moody's took into consideration the Adjusted BCAs of BBVA Mexico at baa1 and of BanBajío at baa2 and existing basic Loss-Given-Failure (LGF) approach, which provides one notch of uplift from the banks' Adjusted BCAs to reflect the lower probability of default of CRR liabilities.




FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS



BBVA MEXICO



A rating upgrade for BBVA Mexico is unlikely given its negative outlook. Moreover, BBVA Mexico's BCA is at the same level as the Baa1 Mexican government debt rating, which has a negative outlook.



The BCA of baa1 assigned to BBVA Mexico could face downward pressure in case of the downgrade at the sovereign debt rating. In addition, if Mexico's government bond rating is downgraded, BBVA Mexico's supported ratings would also be downgraded.



BANBAJÍO



Upward pressure on BanBajío's ratings would accumulate if the bank demonstrates increased sectoral and industry diversification, while maintaining low NPLs and strong capitalization. Additionally, better access to retail deposit funding would also be credit positive.



BanBajío's ratings could be downgraded if its capital were to fall substantially and looser origination practices were to lead to a deterioration in its asset quality and profitability.



Affirmations:


..Issuer: BBVA México, S.A.


.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1


.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1


.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)


.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)


.... ST Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2


.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2


.... LT Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1, Negative Outlook


.... LT Bank Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1, Negative Outlook



..Issuer: BBVA México SA Ins Houston Agency


.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)


.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)


.... Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa3 (hyb)


.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa3 (hyb)


.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2


.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1, Negative Outlook



..Issuer: Banco del Bajío, S.A.


.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2


.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2


.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa1(cr)


.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)


....ST Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2


....ST Bank Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2


....LT Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2, Stable Outlook


....LT Bank Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2, Stable Outlook



Assignments:


..Issuer: BBVA México, S.A.


LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned A3


ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency, Assigned P-2


LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned A3


ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned P-2



..Issuer: BBVA México SA Ins Houston Agency


LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned A3


ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency, Assigned P-2


LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned A3


ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned P-2



..Issuer: Banco del Bajío, S.A.


LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Assigned Baa1


ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency, Assigned P-2


LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned Baa1


ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Assigned P-2



Outlook Actions:


..Issuer: BBVA México, S.A.


....Outlook, Remains Negative



..Issuer: BBVA México SA Ins Houston Agency


....Outlook, Remains Negative



..Issuer: Banco del Bajío, S.A.


....Outlook, Remains Stable



The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.



REGULATORY DISCLOSURES



For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.



For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating.  For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.



For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.



The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.



These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.



Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.



Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.



The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.



The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.


Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Felipe Carvallo
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Marianna Waltz, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

