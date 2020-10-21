Moody's affirms BBVA USA's ratings (Baa2 long-term senior unsecured), outlook remains stable

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the ratings of BBVA USA
Bancshares, Inc. and its rated subsidiaries, including
the group's main bank operating entity BBVA USA (Baa2 Issuer rating).
Moody's has also affirmed the baa1 standalone baseline credit assessment
(BCA) of BBVA USA as well as the bank's A2 long-term deposit rating
and Baa2 long-term senior unsecured rating. The outlooks
on both BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. and BBVA USA remain stable.
List of affected ratings:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2,
Stable
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative,
Affirmed Ba1 (hyb)
..Issuer: Phoenix Loan Holdings
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative,
Affirmed Ba1 (hyb)
..Issuer: BBVA USA
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa1
....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa1
....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed A3(cr)
....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-2(cr)
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Baa1
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed Baa1
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-2
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-2
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2,
Stable
....LT Bank Deposits, Affirmed A2,
Stable
....ST Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Bank Note Program,
Affirmed (P)Baa2
....Subordinate Bank Note Program, Affirmed
(P)Baa2
....ST Bank Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-2
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2, Stable
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: BBVA USA
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of BBVA USA's BCA and of all ratings reflects Moody's
unchanged view of its good capitalization, solid asset risk management,
and strong deposit funding profile. The BCA also incorporates BBVA
USA's weaker profitability relative to the US regional bank peers
median, as a result of a higher cost structure, and elevated
loan loss provisions associated with non-residential unsecured
consumer lending and energy concentration.
Moody's views BBVA USA's risk governance and concentration limit framework
as mitigating asset quality concerns stemming from the bank's non-residential
consumer direct loan portfolio, which has grown rapidly in recent
years, and its energy concentration. BBVA USA's asset
risk indicator as measured by its problem loan ratio, has been strong
over the past several years, and the bank has shrunk its consumer
direct lending and energy portfolios. Moody's believes the
bank's relatively modest exposure to commercial real estate,
at 1.4 times its Moody's adjusted tangible common equity
(TCE) and 17% of total loans as at 30 June 2020, also supports
its asset risk profile.
BBVA USA's profitability has been consistently below similarly-rated
peers and well below the US regional bank peers median. Its high
cost structure contributes to weaker operating efficiency levels,
as evidenced by a relatively high average cost-to-income
ratio of 66% over the last 3 years. Additionally,
the continued lower interest rates environment has decreased the bank's
net interest margin to 2.66% in the first 6 months of 2020,
compared to 3.17% in 2019. BBVA USA is highly reliant
on net interest income, which has accounted for roughly 70%
of its revenue for the past three years. As a result, Moody's
expects its profitability will be further pressured from low interest
rates, over the next 12-18 months.
The affirmation of the BCA and ratings also reflects BBVA USA's
strong capital positioning, which has been historically built through
retained earnings as well as modest balance sheet growth. TCE relative
to risk-weighted assets remained strong at 11.7%
as of 30 June 2020, maintaining a three year average of 12.1%.
The bank has paid no dividends so far in 2020 and Moody's expects
BBVA USA's current capital position will be maintained over the
next 12-18 months.
BBVA USA's funding profile is a credit strength given the strong
core deposit base sourced from its strong deposit market position in Alabama
and good market positions in Texas and Arizona. The bank has also
continued to reduce its reliance on certificates of deposit, improving
the quality of its deposit base. BBVA USA's liquidity profile
has also improved in recent quarters, with liquid assets accounting
for 27.1% of its tangible banking assets at 30 June 2020,
up from 23.3% at year-end 2019. This increase
was partly driven by a concerted efforts by the Bank to reduce reliance
on brokered deposits as well as lower consumer spending alongside stimulus
checks and PPP deposits.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that BBVA will maintain
its current capital levels and asset quality will not weaken beyond its
expectations over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The BCA and ratings could be upgraded if the bank showed a sustainable
improvement in its funding profile and maintained its strong asset quality
and capital levels coupled with improved profitability without an increase
in the company's risk profile.
The BCA and ratings could be downgraded if the bank embarked on a growth
strategy that materially leveraged its balance sheet adding asset risk
and decreasing capitalization and liquid resources.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered
in Birmingham, Alabama and reported $102 billion of consolidated
assets as of 30 June 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sadia Nabi
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
