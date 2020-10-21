Moody's affirms BBVA USA's ratings (Baa2 long-term senior unsecured), outlook remains stable

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the ratings of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. and its rated subsidiaries, including the group's main bank operating entity BBVA USA (Baa2 Issuer rating).

Moody's has also affirmed the baa1 standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) of BBVA USA as well as the bank's A2 long-term deposit rating and Baa2 long-term senior unsecured rating. The outlooks on both BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. and BBVA USA remain stable.

List of affected ratings:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2, Stable

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Affirmed Ba1 (hyb)

..Issuer: Phoenix Loan Holdings

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative, Affirmed Ba1 (hyb)

..Issuer: BBVA USA

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

....Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2, Stable

....LT Bank Deposits, Affirmed A2, Stable

....ST Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Bank Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Subordinate Bank Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....ST Bank Note Program, Affirmed (P)P-2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2, Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BBVA USA

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of BBVA USA's BCA and of all ratings reflects Moody's unchanged view of its good capitalization, solid asset risk management, and strong deposit funding profile. The BCA also incorporates BBVA USA's weaker profitability relative to the US regional bank peers median, as a result of a higher cost structure, and elevated loan loss provisions associated with non-residential unsecured consumer lending and energy concentration.

Moody's views BBVA USA's risk governance and concentration limit framework as mitigating asset quality concerns stemming from the bank's non-residential consumer direct loan portfolio, which has grown rapidly in recent years, and its energy concentration. BBVA USA's asset risk indicator as measured by its problem loan ratio, has been strong over the past several years, and the bank has shrunk its consumer direct lending and energy portfolios. Moody's believes the bank's relatively modest exposure to commercial real estate, at 1.4 times its Moody's adjusted tangible common equity (TCE) and 17% of total loans as at 30 June 2020, also supports its asset risk profile.

BBVA USA's profitability has been consistently below similarly-rated peers and well below the US regional bank peers median. Its high cost structure contributes to weaker operating efficiency levels, as evidenced by a relatively high average cost-to-income ratio of 66% over the last 3 years. Additionally, the continued lower interest rates environment has decreased the bank's net interest margin to 2.66% in the first 6 months of 2020, compared to 3.17% in 2019. BBVA USA is highly reliant on net interest income, which has accounted for roughly 70% of its revenue for the past three years. As a result, Moody's expects its profitability will be further pressured from low interest rates, over the next 12-18 months.

The affirmation of the BCA and ratings also reflects BBVA USA's strong capital positioning, which has been historically built through retained earnings as well as modest balance sheet growth. TCE relative to risk-weighted assets remained strong at 11.7% as of 30 June 2020, maintaining a three year average of 12.1%. The bank has paid no dividends so far in 2020 and Moody's expects BBVA USA's current capital position will be maintained over the next 12-18 months.

BBVA USA's funding profile is a credit strength given the strong core deposit base sourced from its strong deposit market position in Alabama and good market positions in Texas and Arizona. The bank has also continued to reduce its reliance on certificates of deposit, improving the quality of its deposit base. BBVA USA's liquidity profile has also improved in recent quarters, with liquid assets accounting for 27.1% of its tangible banking assets at 30 June 2020, up from 23.3% at year-end 2019. This increase was partly driven by a concerted efforts by the Bank to reduce reliance on brokered deposits as well as lower consumer spending alongside stimulus checks and PPP deposits.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that BBVA will maintain its current capital levels and asset quality will not weaken beyond its expectations over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The BCA and ratings could be upgraded if the bank showed a sustainable improvement in its funding profile and maintained its strong asset quality and capital levels coupled with improved profitability without an increase in the company's risk profile.

The BCA and ratings could be downgraded if the bank embarked on a growth strategy that materially leveraged its balance sheet adding asset risk and decreasing capitalization and liquid resources.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and reported $102 billion of consolidated assets as of 30 June 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

