Moody's affirms BDO Unibank's Baa2 deposit ratings; outlook remains stable

Singapore, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed BDO Unibank, Inc.'s (BDO) Baa2/P-2 long-term (LT) and short-term (ST) local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings, Baa2 foreign currency senior unsecured rating, (P)Baa2/(P)P-2 foreign currency senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) and other ST program ratings, and baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA.

Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baa1/P-2 LT and ST local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, and Baa1(cr)/P-2(cr) LT and ST Counterparty Risk Assessments.

The outlook on the ratings, where applicable, remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of BDO's Baa2 deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects the bank's stabilizing asset quality, strong capital and adequate profitability. Funding will remain a key credit strength, underpinned by its extensive deposit franchise as the largest Philippine bank by deposits.

BDO's asset quality should continue to benefit from the strong post-pandemic economic recovery in the Philippines. Its gross non-performing loans (NPL) ratio at the end of 2022 declined to 2.0% from 2.9% a year earlier while other asset quality indicators such as net NPL formation and stage 2 loans ratio have also improved.

While the recent rapid increase in domestic interest rates to the highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis poses asset risks, the bank's strong loan loss buffers will cushion the impact. The bank's problem loan coverage was 138% as of the end of 2022, which is at a strong level. However, the bank's significant credit concentration to large domestic corporates, a structural feature of the Philippine banking system, remains a key asset risk.

Capital, with a common equity tier 1(CET1) ratio of 13.4% as of the end of 2022, will remain stable over the next 12-18 months as internal capital generation will likely keep pace with balance sheet growth and dividends. The bank's exposure to interest rate risk in its hold-to-collect securities is moderate, with the difference between the carrying value and fair value of these securities being around 10% of its CET1 capital as of the end of 2022.

Moody's expects the bank's profitability to remain stable over the next 12-18 months, driven by a stable net interest margin (NIM).

Funding is a key credit strength, as seen in a very high 79% ratio of low-cost current and savings deposits in total deposits as of the end of 2022, and will remain stable over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects the bank to benefit from a flight to quality during periods of market stress.

Liquidity is healthy, with a liquidity coverage ratio of 141% as of the end of 2022, and the bank is consistently a net lender in the interbank market. While around 71% of its investment securities are in the hold-to-collect category, Moody's expects that, during periods of market stress, the bank could obtain liquidity by pledging those securities before having to sell them at a loss.

Given BDO's systemic importance, Moody's continues to assume a very high level of public support in the bank's ratings. However, given the bank's BCA is at the same level as the Philippine government rating, the bank's deposit and issuer ratings do not benefit from any uplift.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP

The bank's deposit rating and BCA are at the same level as the Philippine sovereign rating; hence an upgrade is unlikely unless there is an upgrade in the sovereign rating.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS DOWN

BDO's BCA could be lowered if (a) its CET1 ratio declines to less than 11.5% or (b) there is a significant and sustained increase in its NPLs, such that its credit costs increase to more than 100 basis points of gross loans, which, in turn reduces its profitability and capital. Its deposit rating could be lowered if the BCA is lowered by more than one notch.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

BDO Unibank, Inc., headquartered in Manila, reported total assets of PHP4.1 trillion as of 31 December 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Srikanth Vadlamani

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Eugene Tarzimanov

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

