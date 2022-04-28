Moody's affirms BHU's Baa2 deposit ratings and upgrades BCA to ba1; stable outlook

New York, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded the standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) and the adjusted BCA assigned to Banco Hipotecario del Uruguay (BHU) to ba1 from ba2. In addition, Moody's affirmed the bank's long- and short-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Baa2 and Prime 2, respectively, as well as its long- and short-term counterparty risk assessments of Baa2(cr) and Prime 2(cr). The outlook on ratings remains stable.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In upgrading BHU's BCA to ba1 from ba2, Moody's acknowledges the bank's consistent track record of good asset quality and profitability metrics over the past three years. In December 2021, BHU's profitability measured as net income to tangible assets was 3.25%, close to the average ratio of 3.5% for the past four years, hence, showing a steady performance despite modest loan growth in 2021, the weak economic activity during the Covid-19 pandemic and the persistently high inflation during this period.

The ba1 BCA reflects the low level of the bank's problem loan ratio, which has remained below the system's average loan delinquency ratio during the past five years. BHU's ratio of 90 days past due loans to gross loans was 1.47% in December 2021, showing improvement compared with 1.64% one year prior, but still above 1.22% in year-end 2019, reflecting the bank's consistent conservative underwriting standards. We expect BHU's asset quality will normalize returning to pre-pandemic levels between 1.2% and 1.3% over the next 12 months, in line with an expected favorable scenario for economic activity in Uruguay in 2022. In addition, the bank's high volume of reserves for loan losses, which covered 268% of problem loans and accounted for 3.93% of gross loans in December 2021, will mitigate negative pressures arising from higher inflation and higher interest rates that will likely affect borrowers' repayment capacity over the next 12 months.

The upgrade of BHU's BCA to ba1 also incorporates the bank's long track record of strong capital position and steady access to stable, low-cost core funding. The bank's steady access to granular and cheap demand and saving deposits is positive for its credit profile. In December 2021, core deposits accounted for roughly 87.6% of total funding. These funding instruments have been largely sticky in past years, although they are inherently of short-term nature, as 52% matured in less than 30 days as of December 2021, while 99% of its loan book is made of long-term mortgages. This difference in tenor exposes the bank's liquidity profile to risks stemming from term mismatches between its deposits and loans; although no past incidents of a liquidity distress have occurred to BHU.

BHU continues to report a robust capitalization, with Moody's preferred tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (TCE/RWA) ratio of 58.2% in December 2021. In the past years, although the bank has maintained its capital position by refraining from distributing dividends to the government, it has paid to the government a significant amount of the tax on equity levied on Uruguayan banks. Despite that, consistent internal earnings generation and more moderate growth has supported capital ratio at high levels, well above minimum requirement and above other banks in the country.

The ba1 BCA also reflects the lack of business diversification in the bank's operation, comprised exclusively of mortgage financing. BHU originates about 79% of its earnings from mortgage financing, which leaves the bank more susceptible to larger changes in profitability compared to other Uruguayan banks in periods of weak market conditions in the real estate industry. BHU is the largest bank in mortgage financing in Uruguay, with a market share of roughly 51% in February 2022.

Moody's assessment of BHU as government-backed entity considers the government's full and unconditional guarantee of all of the bank's obligations. However, Moody's does not apply credit substitution as the guarantee does not explicitly assure timely payment. Given the government backing for the bank, the stable outlook on BHU's deposit ratings is in line with the stable outlook on the Government of Uruguay's sovereign bond rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upgrade pressure on BHU's BCA is less likely to happen in the next 12 to 18 months, as the bank's BCA will likely stabilize at the ba1 level for period longer than the outlook horizon. Over the long-term, should the bank report strong and consistent improvement in profitability, while also maintaining good asset quality metrics, its BCA could move upwards. BHU's BCA could also face upward pressure if the bank strengthens the management of its liability tenors. The global scale deposit ratings benefit from government support and would be upgraded if the sovereign rating is upgraded.

Downward pressure on BHU's BCA could arise if its asset quality or profitability were to deteriorate significantly in the next 12 to 18 months. The global scale deposit ratings would be hurt by a downgrade of the sovereign debt rating.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Banco Hipotecario del Uruguay

Upgraded assessments:

.. Baseline credit assessment upgraded to ba1 from ba2

.. Adjusted baseline credit assessment upgraded to ba1 from ba2

Affirmed ratings and assessments:

.. Long-term local currency bank deposit rating of Baa2, outlook stable

.. Short-term local currency bank deposit rating of Prime 2

.. Long-term foreign currency bank deposit rating of Baa2, outlook stable

.. Short-term foreign currency bank deposit rating of Prime 2

.. Long-term counterparty risk assessment of Baa2(cr)

.. Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Prime 2(cr)

Issuer level outlook action

.. Outlook remains stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alexandre Albuquerque

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ceres Lisboa

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

