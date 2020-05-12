Moody's affirms BMC's B3 rating following proposed acquisition of Compuware

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed BOXER PARENT COMPANY INC. (BMC) B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") following plans to acquire Compuware Corp ("Compuware"). In addition, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to BMC's proposed 1st lien notes and affirmed the B2 rating on the upsized 1st lien senior secured debt facilities. Moody's also assigned a Caa2 rating to the proposed 2nd lien secured notes and affirmed the Caa2 rating on BMC's existing senior unsecured notes. The outlook is stable.

BMC's acquisition of Compuware is being funded with new $US and Euro 1st lien secured notes, new 2nd lien $US secured notes and new equity from KKR. The Compuware acquisition adds a complimentary set of mainframe software tools further strengthening BMC's mainframe software position versus industry leaders, IBM and Broadcom (formerly CA, Inc.). Though the combined companies' will face headwinds as a result of the economic recession driven by the COVID-19 outbreak, BMC is entering peak renewal years which should result in moderate overall growth in fiscal 2021 and 2022 (FYE March 31).

Pro forma leverage excluding certain one-time costs is over 8x based on December 31, 2019 trailing results (and over 9x including those costs). Moody's expects leverage to improve towards 7x over the next 18 months based on EBITDA growth as BMC enters the peak of its renewal cycle and the economy gradually recovers. FY 2020 (FYE March 31) was a trough year in BMC's renewal cycle.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects BMC's very high leverage as a result of the KKR buyout and Compuware acquisition, and aggressive financial policies. The credit profile also considers the strength of BMC's market position as a leading independent provider of IT systems management software solutions, the resiliency of its high-margin mainframe software business and resultant cash generating capabilities. BMC's mainframe business (including the mainframe portion of workload automation business) is estimated to generate close to half of the company's operating profit and cash flow, however it has limited growth prospects as a mature business.

BMC's revenues and free cash can swing significantly based on renewal cycles resulting in free cash flow to debt levels between 0% and 5%. Although Moody's expects flat to modest medium term growth, revenues and EBITDA are expected to demonstrate much higher volatility under accounting standard ASC 606. The ratings also reflect the challenges of navigating an evolving IT management market while continually restructuring the business. The IT management software industry is evolving to adapt to the growing complexity of cloud based, privately hosted, and on-premise IT environments. The established players such as BMC, CA (owned by Broadcom), IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise face tough competition from fast growing cloud players such as ServiceNow. While Moody's views the product portfolio as stronger than after the previous buyout (2013), BMC needs to continually introduce new products and features or risk declines in market share.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that BMC's operating performance will improve over the next two years, relatively in line with previous renewal cycles. The outlook accommodates typical cyclicality in revenues, EBITDA and free cash flow tied to peaks and troughs of the renewal cycle.

Ratings could be upgraded if BMC demonstrates modest growth, leverage declines to less than 7x and free cash flow to debt averages greater than 5% through the renewal cycle. The ratings could be downgraded if performance deteriorates (other than typical renewal cycle swings), leverage is expected to be sustained above 8.5x or free cash flow is negative on other than a temporary basis.

BMC's liquidity is considered good based on solid levels of cash at closing, a $475 million undrawn revolver and Moody's expectation of over $250 million of free cash flow over the next 12-18 months.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The weaknesses in BMC's credit profile, including its very high leverage and exposure to global economies have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and BMC remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Assignments:

..Issuer: BOXER PARENT COMPANY INC. (BMC)

....Senior Secured First Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: BOXER PARENT COMPANY INC. (BMC)

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6) from (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BOXER PARENT COMPANY INC. (BMC)

....Outlook, Remains Stable

BMC is a provider of a broad range of IT management software tools. The company is owned by private equity firm KKR. Pro forma for the Compuware acquisition, revenues were approximately $1.9 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthew B. Jones

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

