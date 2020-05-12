Moody's affirms BMC's B3 rating following proposed acquisition of Compuware

New York, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
BOXER PARENT COMPANY INC. (BMC) B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR")
and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") following
plans to acquire Compuware Corp ("Compuware"). In addition,
Moody's assigned a B2 rating to BMC's proposed 1st lien notes
and affirmed the B2 rating on the upsized 1st lien senior secured debt
facilities. Moody's also assigned a Caa2 rating to the proposed
2nd lien secured notes and affirmed the Caa2 rating on BMC's existing
senior unsecured notes. The outlook is stable.
BMC's acquisition of Compuware is being funded with new $US
and Euro 1st lien secured notes, new 2nd lien $US secured
notes and new equity from KKR. The Compuware acquisition adds a
complimentary set of mainframe software tools further strengthening BMC's
mainframe software position versus industry leaders, IBM and Broadcom
(formerly CA, Inc.). Though the combined companies'
will face headwinds as a result of the economic recession driven by the
COVID-19 outbreak, BMC is entering peak renewal years which
should result in moderate overall growth in fiscal 2021 and 2022 (FYE
March 31).
Pro forma leverage excluding certain one-time costs is over 8x
based on December 31, 2019 trailing results (and over 9x including
those costs). Moody's expects leverage to improve towards
7x over the next 18 months based on EBITDA growth as BMC enters the peak
of its renewal cycle and the economy gradually recovers. FY 2020
(FYE March 31) was a trough year in BMC's renewal cycle.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The B3 CFR reflects BMC's very high leverage as a result of the
KKR buyout and Compuware acquisition, and aggressive financial policies.
The credit profile also considers the strength of BMC's market position
as a leading independent provider of IT systems management software solutions,
the resiliency of its high-margin mainframe software business and
resultant cash generating capabilities. BMC's mainframe business
(including the mainframe portion of workload automation business) is estimated
to generate close to half of the company's operating profit and cash flow,
however it has limited growth prospects as a mature business.
BMC's revenues and free cash can swing significantly based on renewal
cycles resulting in free cash flow to debt levels between 0% and
5%. Although Moody's expects flat to modest medium
term growth, revenues and EBITDA are expected to demonstrate much
higher volatility under accounting standard ASC 606. The ratings
also reflect the challenges of navigating an evolving IT management market
while continually restructuring the business. The IT management
software industry is evolving to adapt to the growing complexity of cloud
based, privately hosted, and on-premise IT environments.
The established players such as BMC, CA (owned by Broadcom),
IBM and Hewlett Packard Enterprise face tough competition from fast growing
cloud players such as ServiceNow. While Moody's views the
product portfolio as stronger than after the previous buyout (2013),
BMC needs to continually introduce new products and features or risk declines
in market share.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that BMC's
operating performance will improve over the next two years, relatively
in line with previous renewal cycles. The outlook accommodates
typical cyclicality in revenues, EBITDA and free cash flow tied
to peaks and troughs of the renewal cycle.
Ratings could be upgraded if BMC demonstrates modest growth, leverage
declines to less than 7x and free cash flow to debt averages greater than
5% through the renewal cycle. The ratings could be downgraded
if performance deteriorates (other than typical renewal cycle swings),
leverage is expected to be sustained above 8.5x or free cash flow
is negative on other than a temporary basis.
BMC's liquidity is considered good based on solid levels of cash
at closing, a $475 million undrawn revolver and Moody's
expectation of over $250 million of free cash flow over the next
12-18 months.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The weaknesses in BMC's
credit profile, including its very high leverage and exposure to
global economies have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions and BMC remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Assignments:
..Issuer: BOXER PARENT COMPANY INC. (BMC)
....Senior Secured First Lien Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Second Lien Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: BOXER PARENT COMPANY INC. (BMC)
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6) from (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: BOXER PARENT COMPANY INC. (BMC)
....Outlook, Remains Stable
BMC is a provider of a broad range of IT management software tools.
The company is owned by private equity firm KKR. Pro forma for
the Compuware acquisition, revenues were approximately $1.9
billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The
company is headquartered in Houston, TX.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
