Rating Action: Moody's affirms Banco BMG's B1 deposit rating; outlook stable Issuer Comment: Banco BMG S.A.: Banco BMG’s acquisition of electronic payment specialist Granito will strengthen fee income, a credit positive Rating Action: Moody's affirms BMG's global ratings, changes outlook to positive and upgrades NSR ratings 09 Mar 2020 New York, March 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Banco BMG S.A.'s (BMG) B1/Not Prime, respectively long-and short-term global local and foreign currency deposit ratings, following the affirmation of its b1 baseline credit assessment (BCA). The outlook on the deposits ratings was changed to positive, from stable. Moody's also affirmed BMG's Ba3/ Not Prime, respectively long and short-term global local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings. At the same time, Moody's upgraded to Baa1.br/BR-2, from Baa2.br/BR-3, respectively, the long- and short-term Brazilian national scale deposit ratings assigned to BMG, as well as long and short-term national scale counterparty risk ratings to A1.br/BR-1, from A3.br/BR-2. BMG's outlook has been revised to postive from stable. A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE: The affirmation of BMG's global ratings and assessments and the change in the outlook to positive, from stable, incorporate the bank's leading market position in the payroll-linked credit card business and the material improvement in the bank's capitalization following the BRL1.2 billion proceeds raised with the Initial Public Offering (IPO) in October 2019. The strengthened capital position is intended to support BMG's future growth plans, at the same time that provides additional cushion against credit losses that may derive from its rapid expansion into riskier asset classes. The rating action also reflects the challenges BMG will face to consolidate its strategy and sustain earnings generation in a more competitive business environment with record-low interest rates and fierce competition in its main product. BMG also faces the possibility that regulatory changes could affect the profitability of its business. The upgrade of BMG's long-term national scale rating incorporate the steady improvement in the bank's financial metrics over the past 12 months. It also reflects BMG's stronger capital base, that helps to enhance its position in payroll business and to enhance cross-selling opportunities in fee-based insurance and acquiring activities. BMG's asset quality is supported by its predominantly low risk and highly regulated payroll loans, which accounted for 70% of its loan book at 4Q2019. As of December 2019, problem loans stabilized at around 3.75%. However, BMG has been expanding into riskier unsecured consumer loans, which accounted for 7% of total loans in 2019, from 5% one year before. The bank's strategy to cross sell unsecured consumer loans to its customers base could weaken asset quality, despite BMG's stated intention to cap its unsecured exposures to 10% of its total loans. Problem loans at unsecured consumer loans was 28.8% of loans at year end-2019. BMG's profitability benefited from a 20% loan growth and lower funding costs that partially offset increased credit costs. Importantly, BMG's net income to tangible assets of 1.97% in December 2019, which was much higher than the 1.03% as of 2018, benefited from one-off gains related to revaluation of deferred tax assets and gains from the sale of 30% stake of its insurance company in November 2019. This windfall was in part used to reinforce its provisions. Going forward, the fierce competition from large banks and new entrants in its main business could squeeze margins, as interest rates remain at low levels. Regarding funding, BMG's predominantly deposit based funding profile has been a positive driver for profitability in a low interest rate environment. However, customer deposits are particularly reliant on the bank's relationship with brokers. The bank has been focusing on expanding its proprietary digital distribution platform and on diversifying its funding base to reduce this vulnerability, as well as to enhance the term structure of its balance sheet to support its long-term loan portfolio. The bank's improved capital position in the 4Q2019 reinforced its loss-absorption buffer to sustain expected business growth and as it expands in higher margin, high risk segments. BMG's capital ratio, measured by Moody's as tangible common equity as a percentage of adjusted risk weighted assets (TCE/RWA), increased to 19.2% in December 2019, from 7.9% at the end of 2018. Moody's expects capitalization to reduce as the bank pursues its 35% average target credit growth for 2020. The upgrade of BMG's NSR acknowledges the positive trends in its capitalization, which positions BMG well relative to peers. Moody's believes BMG's exposure to environmental risk is low, consistent with its general assessment for the global banking sector. The bank's exposure to social risk is moderate, consistent with Moody's general assessment for the global banking sector. As well, governance risks are largely internal rather than externally driven. Moody's does not have any particular concerns with BMG's governance. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN Upward pressure on BMG's BCA could result from material and sustainable generation of recurring earnings and further improvements in asset quality as the bank grows into riskier loans. Conversely, BMG's ratings could be downgraded if its profitability deteriorates. Changes in the regulatory framework for its core business or rapid growth to address competitive pressures could result in adverse selection and a sharp deterioration in asset quality, thereby straining the ratings METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796. BMG is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, with assets of BRL 18.9 Billion and shareholders' equity of BRL 4.0 Billion as of 31 December 2019. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS The following ratings and assessments assigned to Banco BMG S.A. were affirmed: Long-term global local currency bank deposit rating affirmed at B1, outlook change to positive, from stable Short-term global local currency bank deposit rating affirmed at Not Prime Long-term global foreign currency bank deposit rating affirmed at B1, outlook changed to positive, from stable Short-term global foreign currency bank deposit rating affirmed at Not Prime Foreign currency subordinate debt rating affirmed at B2 Long term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Ba3 Short-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Not Prime Long term foreign currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Ba3 Short term foreign currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at Not Prime Long-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Ba3(cr) Short-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Not Prime(cr) Baseline credit assessment affirmed at b1 ... Adjusted baseline credit assessment affirmed at b1 Outlook Actions: Outlook changed to positive, from stable The following ratings assigned to Banco BMG S.A. were upgraded: ...Long-term Brazilian local currency national scale deposit rating to Baa1.br, from Baa2.br Short-term Brazilian local currency national scale deposit rating to BR-2, from BR-3 Long term Brazilian local currency national scale counterparty risk rating to A1.br, from A3.br Short-term Brazilian local currency national scale counterparty risk rating to BR-1, from BR-2 REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. 