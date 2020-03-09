Moody's affirms BMG's global ratings, changes outlook to positive and upgrades NSR ratings

New York, March 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed Banco BMG S.A.'s (BMG) B1/Not Prime,
respectively long-and short-term global local and foreign
currency deposit ratings, following the affirmation of its b1 baseline
credit assessment (BCA). The outlook on the deposits ratings was
changed to positive, from stable. Moody's also affirmed
BMG's Ba3/ Not Prime, respectively long and short-term
global local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings. At
the same time, Moody's upgraded to Baa1.br/BR-2,
from Baa2.br/BR-3, respectively, the long-
and short-term Brazilian national scale deposit ratings assigned
to BMG, as well as long and short-term national scale counterparty
risk ratings to A1.br/BR-1, from A3.br/BR-2.
BMG's outlook has been revised to postive from stable.
A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the
end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE:
The affirmation of BMG's global ratings and assessments and the
change in the outlook to positive, from stable, incorporate
the bank's leading market position in the payroll-linked
credit card business and the material improvement in the bank's
capitalization following the BRL1.2 billion proceeds raised with
the Initial Public Offering (IPO) in October 2019. The strengthened
capital position is intended to support BMG's future growth plans,
at the same time that provides additional cushion against credit losses
that may derive from its rapid expansion into riskier asset classes.
The rating action also reflects the challenges BMG will face to consolidate
its strategy and sustain earnings generation in a more competitive business
environment with record-low interest rates and fierce competition
in its main product. BMG also faces the possibility that regulatory
changes could affect the profitability of its business.
The upgrade of BMG's long-term national scale rating incorporate
the steady improvement in the bank's financial metrics over the
past 12 months. It also reflects BMG's stronger capital base,
that helps to enhance its position in payroll business and to enhance
cross-selling opportunities in fee-based insurance and acquiring
activities.
BMG's asset quality is supported by its predominantly low risk and
highly regulated payroll loans, which accounted for 70% of
its loan book at 4Q2019. As of December 2019, problem loans
stabilized at around 3.75%. However, BMG has
been expanding into riskier unsecured consumer loans, which accounted
for 7% of total loans in 2019, from 5% one year before.
The bank's strategy to cross sell unsecured consumer loans to its
customers base could weaken asset quality, despite BMG's stated
intention to cap its unsecured exposures to 10% of its total loans.
Problem loans at unsecured consumer loans was 28.8% of loans
at year end-2019.
BMG's profitability benefited from a 20% loan growth and lower
funding costs that partially offset increased credit costs. Importantly,
BMG's net income to tangible assets of 1.97% in December
2019, which was much higher than the 1.03% as of 2018,
benefited from one-off gains related to revaluation of deferred
tax assets and gains from the sale of 30% stake of its insurance
company in November 2019. This windfall was in part used to reinforce
its provisions. Going forward, the fierce competition from
large banks and new entrants in its main business could squeeze margins,
as interest rates remain at low levels.
Regarding funding, BMG's predominantly deposit based funding
profile has been a positive driver for profitability in a low interest
rate environment. However, customer deposits are particularly
reliant on the bank's relationship with brokers. The bank
has been focusing on expanding its proprietary digital distribution platform
and on diversifying its funding base to reduce this vulnerability,
as well as to enhance the term structure of its balance sheet to support
its long-term loan portfolio.
The bank's improved capital position in the 4Q2019 reinforced its loss-absorption
buffer to sustain expected business growth and as it expands in higher
margin, high risk segments. BMG's capital ratio, measured
by Moody's as tangible common equity as a percentage of adjusted risk
weighted assets (TCE/RWA), increased to 19.2% in December
2019, from 7.9% at the end of 2018. Moody's
expects capitalization to reduce as the bank pursues its 35% average
target credit growth for 2020. The upgrade of BMG's NSR acknowledges
the positive trends in its capitalization, which positions BMG well
relative to peers.
Moody's believes BMG's exposure to environmental risk is low,
consistent with its general assessment for the global banking sector.
The bank's exposure to social risk is moderate, consistent
with Moody's general assessment for the global banking sector.
As well, governance risks are largely internal rather than externally
driven. Moody's does not have any particular concerns with
BMG's governance.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Upward pressure on BMG's BCA could result from material and sustainable
generation of recurring earnings and further improvements in asset quality
as the bank grows into riskier loans. Conversely, BMG's
ratings could be downgraded if its profitability deteriorates.
Changes in the regulatory framework for its core business or rapid growth
to address competitive pressures could result in adverse selection and
a sharp deterioration in asset quality, thereby straining the ratings
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Banks Methodology published
in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
BMG is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, with assets
of BRL 18.9 Billion and shareholders' equity of BRL 4.0
Billion as of 31 December 2019.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS
The following ratings and assessments assigned to Banco BMG S.A.
were affirmed:
Long-term global local currency bank deposit rating affirmed
at B1, outlook change to positive, from stable
Short-term global local currency bank deposit rating affirmed
at Not Prime
Long-term global foreign currency bank deposit rating
affirmed at B1, outlook changed to positive, from stable
Short-term global foreign currency bank deposit rating
affirmed at Not Prime
Foreign currency subordinate debt rating affirmed at B2
Long term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed at
Ba3
Short-term local currency counterparty risk rating affirmed
at Not Prime
Long term foreign currency counterparty risk rating affirmed
at Ba3
Short term foreign currency counterparty risk rating affirmed
at Not Prime
Long-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Ba3(cr)
Short-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Not
Prime(cr)
Baseline credit assessment affirmed at b1
... Adjusted baseline credit assessment affirmed
at b1
Outlook Actions:
Outlook changed to positive, from stable
The following ratings assigned to Banco BMG S.A. were upgraded:
...Long-term Brazilian local currency national
scale deposit rating to Baa1.br, from Baa2.br
Short-term Brazilian local currency national scale deposit
rating to BR-2, from BR-3
Long term Brazilian local currency national scale counterparty
risk rating to A1.br, from A3.br
Short-term Brazilian local currency national scale counterparty
risk rating to BR-1, from BR-2
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Theresangela Araes
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
