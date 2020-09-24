Moody's affirms BMO Financial Corp. and BMO Harris Bank's ratings; outlook stable

Toronto, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings of BMO Financial Corp. and its main operating
subsidiary BMO Harris Bank National Association (BMO Harris Bank,
Baa1 issuer rating) collectively referred to as "BMO Financial".
Moody's has also affirmed the a3 standalone baseline credit assessment
(BCA) of BMO Harris Bank as well as its A1/Prime-1 long-term
deposit rating and its Baa1 issuer rating. The outlook on both
BMO Financial Corp. and BMO Harris Bank remains stable.
List of affected ratings:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: BMO Financial Corp.
....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1,
Stable
..Issuer: BMO Harris Bank National Association
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed a3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
a3
....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed A2(cr)
....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed A3
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-2
....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed A3
....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed P-2
....LT Bank Deposits, Affirmed A1,
Stable
....ST Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-1
....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1,
Stable
.Subordinate, Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: BMO Financial Corp.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: BMO Harris Bank National Association
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of BMO Harris Bank's a3 BCA and of the ratings for
BMO Financial and BMO Harris Bank reflects the bank's strong U.S.
Midwest franchise focused on retail, small business and commercial
banking services, its healthy balance sheet and solid liquidity,
asset quality and capital. The U.S. personal and
commercial banking operations contributed approximately 25% to
parent Bank of Montreal's (BMO, LT deposits Aa2 stable/LT
junior senior unsecured debt A2 stable, BCA a3) operating group
earnings in the last twelve months.
The BCA also reflects Moody's assessment of the bank's profitability,
which has long been a comparative weakness in its rating assessment,
also relative to US banking peers with similar BCAs, and recently
worsened due to higher performing loan loss provisions on pandemic-related
concerns. Profitability declined to 0.4% in the first
six months of 2020 from 0.6% in 2019 as the bank reported
$409 million in provisions year-to- date prompted
by revisions in macroeconomic assumptions related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Additionally, net interest margin has declined due to the impact
of the lower rate environment in the US. Moody's expects
profitability will continue to be pressured over the next 12-18
months, given the prospects for prolonged low interest rates and
likely additional asset risk pressure as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
Moody's expects these negative profitability pressures to be mitigated
by the effect from ongoing efficiency measures and investment in digitalization.
However, the low interest rate environment will make it difficult
for the bank to return to pre-coronavirus profitability.
Moody's expects capital preservation measures, encouraged
by the bank's poor results of the 2020 Federal Reserve's Dodd-Frank
Act Stress Test severely adverse scenario, to persist, a credit
positive. Although BMO Financial passed the stress test,
further capital support from the parent may be required. BMO Financial's
results include some of parent BMO's US activities beyond direct
retail and commercial banking, such as its US broker dealer,
which reduces return metrics.
The ratings do not include any affiliate support uplifts given that its
BCA is currently positioned at the same level as that of its parent.
BMO Financial Corp.'s Baa1 issuer rating and the ratings of subsidiaries,
including the A1 deposit rating of BMO Harris Bank NA (BMO Harris Bank)
reflect the application of Moody's advanced loss given failure analysis
to its assumed liabilities at failure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The BCA and ratings could be upgraded if there is a material improvement
in profitability beyond historical levels, or if the BCA of the
parent BMO improves.
The ratings could be downgraded if asset quality deteriorated beyond Moody's
current expectations and if profitability and capitalization do not recover
once the operating environment improves. A lower rating at parent
BMO would also have negative implications for BMO Harris' ratings,
absent any offsetting factors
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
