Moody's affirms BMO Financial Corp. and BMO Harris Bank's ratings; outlook stable

Toronto, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings of BMO Financial Corp. and its main operating subsidiary BMO Harris Bank National Association (BMO Harris Bank, Baa1 issuer rating) collectively referred to as "BMO Financial".

Moody's has also affirmed the a3 standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) of BMO Harris Bank as well as its A1/Prime-1 long-term deposit rating and its Baa1 issuer rating. The outlook on both BMO Financial Corp. and BMO Harris Bank remains stable.

List of affected ratings:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: BMO Financial Corp.

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1, Stable

..Issuer: BMO Harris Bank National Association

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A3

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

....LT Bank Deposits, Affirmed A1, Stable

....ST Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-1

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1, Stable

.Subordinate, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: BMO Financial Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: BMO Harris Bank National Association

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of BMO Harris Bank's a3 BCA and of the ratings for BMO Financial and BMO Harris Bank reflects the bank's strong U.S. Midwest franchise focused on retail, small business and commercial banking services, its healthy balance sheet and solid liquidity, asset quality and capital. The U.S. personal and commercial banking operations contributed approximately 25% to parent Bank of Montreal's (BMO, LT deposits Aa2 stable/LT junior senior unsecured debt A2 stable, BCA a3) operating group earnings in the last twelve months.

The BCA also reflects Moody's assessment of the bank's profitability, which has long been a comparative weakness in its rating assessment, also relative to US banking peers with similar BCAs, and recently worsened due to higher performing loan loss provisions on pandemic-related concerns. Profitability declined to 0.4% in the first six months of 2020 from 0.6% in 2019 as the bank reported $409 million in provisions year-to- date prompted by revisions in macroeconomic assumptions related to the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, net interest margin has declined due to the impact of the lower rate environment in the US. Moody's expects profitability will continue to be pressured over the next 12-18 months, given the prospects for prolonged low interest rates and likely additional asset risk pressure as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Moody's expects these negative profitability pressures to be mitigated by the effect from ongoing efficiency measures and investment in digitalization. However, the low interest rate environment will make it difficult for the bank to return to pre-coronavirus profitability.

Moody's expects capital preservation measures, encouraged by the bank's poor results of the 2020 Federal Reserve's Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test severely adverse scenario, to persist, a credit positive. Although BMO Financial passed the stress test, further capital support from the parent may be required. BMO Financial's results include some of parent BMO's US activities beyond direct retail and commercial banking, such as its US broker dealer, which reduces return metrics.

The ratings do not include any affiliate support uplifts given that its BCA is currently positioned at the same level as that of its parent.

BMO Financial Corp.'s Baa1 issuer rating and the ratings of subsidiaries, including the A1 deposit rating of BMO Harris Bank NA (BMO Harris Bank) reflect the application of Moody's advanced loss given failure analysis to its assumed liabilities at failure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The BCA and ratings could be upgraded if there is a material improvement in profitability beyond historical levels, or if the BCA of the parent BMO improves.

The ratings could be downgraded if asset quality deteriorated beyond Moody's current expectations and if profitability and capitalization do not recover once the operating environment improves. A lower rating at parent BMO would also have negative implications for BMO Harris' ratings, absent any offsetting factors

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

