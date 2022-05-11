Moody's affirms BNG Bank's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings at Aaa

Paris, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed the long-term deposit, issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings of BNG Bank N.V. (BNG Bank) at Aaa with a stable outlook, and its short-term deposit and Commercial Paper ratings at Prime-1. Moody's also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) at a1, as well as its long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) at Aaa(cr) and Prime-1(cr) respectively.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmation of BNG Bank's BCA of a1 reflects (1) the bank's role as the largest lender to the Dutch public sector with a market share of 69% based on the lending portfolio as of year-end 2021; (2) its entrenched franchise in a niche market which results in exceptional stability in its fundamentals, including modest but stable profitability; (3) its very high asset quality because its portfolio is mostly comprised of loans to Dutch public entities which are covered by a direct or indirect government guarantee; (4) its high risk-weighted solvency ratio, as above 90% of the bank's lending bears zero risk weighting; and (5) its modest but stable profitability, commensurate with the low asset risk; and (6) its adequate funding profile and liquidity position with limited maturity mismatches.

BNG Bank's Aaa long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflect (1) the bank's BCA of a1; (2) the application of our Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, resulting in a two-notch LGF uplift from the bank's Adjusted BCA of a1, given its significant volume of senior unsecured debt; and (3) government support uplift of two notches, reflecting a very high support probability from the government of the Netherlands (Aaa stable), in view of the bank's public ownership and its role as one of the main providers of financing to the Dutch public sector.

STABLE OUTLOOK

Moody's maintaned the stable outlook on BNG Bank's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings, reflecting the bank's stable financial metrics and its established franchise backed by a public policy mandate in the Netherlands, with a track record of stable market shares. Moody's view is also underpinned by a resilient economic environment in the Netherlands.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on BNG Bank's BCA could result from a lower reliance on wholesale funding, however this is unlikely given the bank's business model. An upgrade of the bank's BCA will not trigger any upgrade of the bank's deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings, which are already at Aaa.

Downward pressure on BNG Bank's BCA could result from (1) a deterioration in the creditworthiness of the Dutch public sector; (2) a significant increase in lending to borrowers not benefiting from a direct or indirect guarantee from the Dutch government; (3) a significant increase in its funding gaps; or (4) a significant deterioration in its solvency. A downward movement of the bank's BCA could result in downgrades of all ratings. BNG Bank's ratings could also be downgraded if the ratings of the government of the Netherlands were downgraded.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: BNG Bank N.V.

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Aaa

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Aaa, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Aaa(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed Aaa, outlook remains Stable

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed a1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Aaa, outlook remains Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Aaa

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

