Moody's affirms BOCOM BBM's Ba1 deposit ratings; outlook stable

New York, October 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all ratings and assessments assigned to Banco BOCOM BBM S.A. (BOCOM BBM), including the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of Ba1 and the long-term counterparty risk ratings, of Baa3. Moody's also affirmed the bank's ba2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and ba1 adjusted BCA, and its long-term counterparty risk assessment (CR assessment) of Baa3(cr). The short-term ratings and CR assessment were also affirmed. The rating outlook remains stable.

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of BOCOM BBM's ba2 BCA reflects bank's long track record of disciplined risk management, supporting low levels of problem loans and resilient earnings throughout the economic cycles, which mitigates the high borrower concentration risk that is intrinsic to its business model. The bank has a well-established franchise focused on lending to large and upper-middle market companies, where it has been expanding above industry level since the acquisition of its control by the Chinese bank, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd (BoCom, A2 stable, baa3), in 2016. The ba2 BCA also acknowledges BOCOM BBM's consistent profitability fundamentals based on low cost of credit and strong contribution of fee-based income, as well as its conservative liquidity management, that helps to mitigate risks arising from a largely wholesale funding structure.

Since 2016, BOCOM BBM has expanded its credit portfolio by a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30%, increasing business volume with Chinese corporates and also taking advantage of lower cost funding, including lines provided by the parent bank. Between 2016 and June 2022, the bank reported low problem loan ratio that averaged 0.7% of gross loans, reflecting the acceleration in loan growth as well as a robust collateral structure on loans, which will continue to help mitigate risks amid a challenging operating environment over the next 12-18 months.

As BOCOM BBM increases its customer base, the bank has been also focusing on complementary products, including asset and wealth under management businesses as well as local debt capital markets structuring and derivative sales, with non-interest income expanding by more than 50% per year, on average, since 2016 and contributing to nearly 30% of total net revenues as of June 2022. BOCOM BBM has reported stable net income to tangible banking asset ratio of 1% since 2016, supported by consistent earnings recurrence.

Conversely, this strong growth strategy has rapidly consumed capitalization that declined to 6.4% in June 2022, considering Moody's preferred measure of tangible common equity to risk weighted assets, from 14% in 2016. Growth has been supported by the issuance of capital instruments since 2019, a plan that is largely aligned to capital efficiency. In 2021, the Chinese parent BoCom announced its intention to acquire the remaining 20% of total shares at the Brazilian bank, a transaction that is pending regulatory approval. Following the completion of the deal, we expect capital to be increased by the parent, which will support the continued higher-than-industry expansion.

The affirmation of BOCOM BBM's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's financial profile will remain roughly stable over the next 12-18 months and the willingness and capacity of the parent BoCom in China to support the bank will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12-18 months. The Ba1 long term deposit ratings incorporate one notch of uplift to reflect our assessment of high probability of affiliate support from China-based parent Bank of Communications Co., Ltd., which has a baa3 BCA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

At the moment, there is no upward pressure on BOCOM BBM's BCA of ba2 because the assessment is constrained by the Government of Brazil's sovereign bond rating of Ba2, with stable outlook. However, a multi-notch upgrade at the parent bank's BCA could lead to an upgrade of BOCOM BBM's deposit ratings.

BOCOM BBM's BCA, and ratings, could experience downward pressure if its asset quality deteriorates rapidly exerting pressures on earnings generation, and on its capital position. In addition, a multi-notch BCA downgrade of its parent bank could lead to a downgrade of BOCOM BBM's deposit ratings.

METHODOLOGY USED

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Banco BOCOM BBM S.A.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-3(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-3

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa3

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed NP

.... LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba1, Stable

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba1, Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Banco BOCOM BBM S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

