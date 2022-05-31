Moody's affirms BPCL's Baa3 rating, changes outlook to stable

Singapore, May 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the following ratings:

- the ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)

- the Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of BPCL

- the (P)Baa3 senior unsecured rating on the medium-term note (MTN) program of BPCL and the (P)Baa3 backed senior unsecured rating on the medium-term note (MTN) program of BPRL International Singapore Pte. Ltd. (BPRL)

- the Baa3 backed senior unsecured rating of BPRL.

BPRL is a wholly owned subsidiary of BPCL and its bonds are guaranteed by BPCL.

Moody's has also changed the outlook on all ratings to stable from negative.

The change in BPCL's outlook to stable follows the Indian government's recent announcement to call off its proposed stake sale in the company.

"The government's decision to cancel the divestment eliminates the risk of a potential deterioration in BPCL's credit quality. If the divestment had occurred, we would have reassessed the sovereign support currently incorporated in BPCL's rating that results in a one-notch uplift," says Sweta Patodia, a Moody's Assistance Vice President and Analyst.

"The affirmation of BPCL's Baa3 issuer rating and ba1 BCA reflects its position as the second-largest state-owned refining and marketing company in India and our view that the company's credit metrics will recover over the next 12-18 months such that they will be more appropriately positioned for its current rating," adds Patodia, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for BPCL.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 26 May, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), announced that the government has called off the process for the strategic divestment of its 52.98% stake in the company [1].

The cancelation of the intended stake sale also alleviates concerns around the refinancing of BPCL's USD-denominated bonds, which could have become payable within 45 days if the government's stake in the company had reduced below 51%. The reduction in the government's shareholding below 51% is also an event of default under the terms of the bonds and could have led to an acceleration of payment under the bonds.

Moody's expects BPCL's operating performance to remain weak so long as its net realized prices for gasoline and gasoil are lower than international market prices.

Even though the Singapore benchmark refining margins have remained buoyant, BPCL, along with the other oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India, has not been able to reap the benefits of the high margins. This is because the increase in net realized prices of transportation fuel for the OMCs has been slower than the increase in international prices.

Moody's believes that the government will eventually allow downstream companies to adjust selling prices, but such price increases will be implemented gradually.

Consequently, Moody's expects BPCL's EBITDA to decline to around INR80 billion-INR85 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2023 (fiscal 2023) before recovering in fiscal 2024. For fiscal 2022, Moody's estimates BPCL's EBITDA, excluding inventory gains, to be around INR142 billion.

BPCL's working capital will also continue to be high so long as crude oil prices remain at elevated levels and its net realized prices are lower than international market prices.

Moody's expects BPCL to incur around INR100 billion-INR120 billion of annual capital expenditure over the next 1-2 years. High capital spending will also constrain free cash flow generation and result in incremental borrowings.

An increase in borrowings combined with lower earnings will keep BPCL's debt/EBITDA at elevated levels over the next 12-18 months. The agency expects BPCL's debt/EBITDA to recover to around 4.0x by fiscal 2024 once the company can increase fuel prices and working capital requirements moderate.

BPCL ratings incorporate Moody's expectation of a high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of India in times of need and a very high level of dependence between the government and BPCL, that results in a one-notch rating uplift.

Moody's support assessment reflects BPCL's vital role in India's oil and gas sector, given the company's position as the second-largest state-owned refining and marketing company in the country. BPCL accounted for 14.2% of total installed refining capacity and around 24% of the distribution of petroleum products consumed by volume in India.

Moody's support assessment also reflects the government's significant control of BPCL's business strategy through its ability to appoint all the company's board of directors, and its majority 52.98% equity ownership in BPCL.

BPCL will remain prone to any future divestments by the government. The support assessment incorporates Moody's expectation that until such divestment is more certain, the government will not differentiate between BPCL and other government owned oil marketing companies in providing extraordinary support in times of financial stress.

BPCL's environmental, social and governance (ESG) Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting Moody's assessment that ESG attributes on an overall basis do not have a material impact on the current rating. The high environmental and social risk exposures are mitigated by the expectation that the Government of India would support the company if this were to become necessary.

BPCL's cash and cash equivalents, as of March 31, 2022, of INR66.7 billion (including current investments) along with expected cash flow from operations, will remain inadequate to cover the company's capital spending, dividend payments, and debt maturities over the next 12 months.

However, Moody's remains comfortable with BPCL's liquidity position as the company maintains strong access to domestic and international funding markets owing to its status as a government-owned company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

BPCL's issuer rating can be upgraded if India's sovereign rating is upgraded.

BPCL's BCA can be upgraded if (1) there is a sustained improvement in the regional refining margin environment, (2) there is clarity around the government's policy regarding the oil and gas sector, and (3) BPCL's credit metrics improve because of a reduction in borrowings through free cash flow generation.

Credit metrics indicative of a higher BCA include retained cash flow (RCF)/debt above 15% and debt/EBITDA below 3.0x on a sustained basis.

An upgrade of BPCL's BCA to baa3 will not result in an upgrade of its issuer rating.

Moody's could also downgrade BPCL's issuer rating if (1) India's sovereign rating is downgraded; (2) the government makes adverse changes to the subsidy framework; (3) BPCL's BCA is downgraded to below ba3; or (4) government's stake in BPCL is reduced to below 51% or government control is reduced by some other means or if the government starts differentiating between BPCL and other government-owned oil marketing companies, which would require a reassessment of the level of support incorporated in the company's ratings.

Moody's would downgrade BPCL's BCA if the company's credit metrics fail to recover to levels more appropriate for its BCA. This may occur if (1) BPCL maintains or increases its high level of dividend payouts or (2) the government does not adjust excise duty or allows an increase in retail selling prices of its products such that the net realized price for the company is in line with international market prices. Its credit metrics may also weaken because of a large debt-funded expansion or acquisition, or a sustained weakness in refining and marketing margins or in the efficiency of its operations.

Credit metrics indicative of a lower BCA include RCF/adjusted debt below 10% and debt/EBITDA above 4.0x.

A BCA downgrade will not automatically result in a rating downgrade. BPCL's rating can be maintained at the current level (assuming no change in the sovereign rating) so long as its BCA does not fall below ba3.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is headquartered in Mumbai. The company is a leading downstream company, specializing in oil refining, marketing, distribution, and the retailing of petroleum products. As of 31 March 2022, the Indian government had a 52.98% stake in the company.

Press release dated 26 May 2022 from Department of Investment and Public Asset Management

