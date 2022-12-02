Moody's affirms BPHC's A1 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Beijing Public Housing Center's (BPHC) A1 issuer rating. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the A1 senior unsecured rating on the USD bonds issued by Yan Gang Limited and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by BPHC.

The rating outlook is stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects BPHC's strategically important role as the national capital city's dominant platform to develop and manage public housing projects. These activities are crucial to Beijing's public housing policy targets and supported by strong and predictable government payments from the Beijing municipal government's fiscal budget," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BPHC's A1 issuer rating incorporates the Beijing municipal government's capacity to support (GCS) score of a1; and Moody's assessment of how BPHC's company-specific characteristics affect the Beijing municipal government's propensity to provide support, resulting in no notching adjustment.

Beijing's GCS score reflects the capital city's status as a municipality in China (A1 stable); its position at the top of the administrative structure, with direct reporting lines to the central government; and its relatively strong credit profile.

BPHC's A1 rating reflects the Beijing municipal government's propensity to support the company, considering its strategic role as the government's dominant and primary platform for implementing its public housing policy, including developing and operating highly visible public rental housing projects in the national capital. The company is the largest public rental housing owner and operator in the capital, owning over 70% of total public rental housing stock in the city. BPHC is wholly owned and closely managed by the Beijing municipal government and has close integration with the government on public housing development, debt levels and debt-financing decisions, and has a track record of receiving consistent government payments.

Beijing's 14th Five Year Plan calls for the municipal government to increase public housing supply, particularly affordable rental housing for young people and new urban residents. This will reinforce BPHC's strategic role and business position as it is the key entity supporting the government's public housing policy.

The rating also considers the company's strong access to funding, with most of its funding consisting of long tenor loans from low-cost policy banks and large commercial bank loans, as well as public bond issuance. BPHC receives consistent payments from the Beijing municipal government's fiscal budget.

Moody's expects BPHC to continue receiving timely and sufficient government cash payments to support its rising investments in public housing projects, considering its capital spending plans and debt profile are tightly integrated with the municipal government's plans and direction, and that the company is under the government's close monitoring and control.

BPHC received around RMB1.2 billion from the government in 2021. Moody's expects government cash payments to the company in 2022-23 to be around RMB2.5 billion per year to fund the public housing development targets outlined in the 14th Five Year Plan.

Given the relatively high level of government funding support, Moody's forecasts BPHC's funding gap for next two years will be moderate and that its annual debt growth rate will remain at a low level of less than 10%.

BPHC's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

The company has neutral to low environmental risks and governance risks, along with moderately negative social risks. The likelihood of support from Beijing municipal government when needed mitigates the impact of these risks.

The company's exposure to environmental risks is neutral to low, because its housing projects are located within Beijing where its exposure to physical climate risks, carbon transition, water management, waste and pollution and natural capital are neutral to low.

The company's moderately negative social risk mainly reflects risks from responsible production and demographic and societal trends. Responsible production risks include the regulatory requirement to improve the quality of its housing projects, which will increase expenditure over the medium term. Demographic and societal trends such as an increasingly aging and a low-income population can influence the policy on home selling prices and rent rates.

The company's governance risk exposure is neutral to low, supported by its neutral to low risk exposure related to financial strategy and risk management, management creditability and track record, and compliance and reporting. The company has moderately negative risk exposure to board structure, policies and procedures, considering its concentrated ownership and board structure. Strong support mechanisms for public housing projects in Beijing temper these risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on BPHC reflects the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; Moody's expectation that the Beijing municipal government's capacity to support will remain stable; and that the municipal government's control and oversight of the company will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Given that the company's A1 rating is on par with the sovereign rating, an upgrade of the company's issuer rating is unlikely unless China's sovereign rating is upgraded, which could strengthen the Beijing municipal government's capacity to support.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or Beijing's capacity to support weakens, which could arise from a significant weakening in Beijing's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in Chinese government's policies prevent regional and local governments from providing financial support to local government financing vehicles; or (3) BPHC's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Beijing municipal government's propensity to support, such as:

- its core businesses undergo material changes, including a substantial expansion into commercial activities that lack a policy mandate, resulting in substantial losses or at the cost of public services; or

- its debt and leverage rapidly increase without a corresponding rise in government payments, leaving the company reliant on high-cost financing, including through non-standard channels.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Beijing Public Housing Center (BPHC) was established in 2011. It is fully owned by the Beijing State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and functions as a policy arm of the Beijing municipal government to provide public housing services. The company reported total assets of RMB116.0 billion and a total revenue of RMB4.1 billion in 2021.

BPHC implements public housing policies as prescribed by the Beijing municipal government. It is Beijing's largest public housing platform, with core businesses in the development and operation of public rental housing, as well as the development and sale of resettlement apartments.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Yubin Fu, +86 (21) 2057-4067.

