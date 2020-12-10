Moody's affirms BTN's ratings; revises outlook to negative

Singapore, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed Bank Tabungan Negara
(P.T.)'s (BTN) Baa2 long-term local and foreign
currency deposit ratings.
Moody's has also affirmed BTN's ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) and Ba3 (hyb) long-term foreign-currency subordinated
debt rating.
At the same time, Moody's has revised BTN's rating outlook,
as applicable, to negative from stable.
The full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of BTN's Baa2 deposit ratings incorporates Moody's
assessment of a very high probability of support from the Government of
Indonesia (Baa2 stable), which results in a two-notch uplift
from the bank's ba1 BCA. The support assumption is underpinned
by the government's majority stake in BTN, the bank's
policy role in the national housing program, and its systemic importance
to the financial system as one of the largest banks in Indonesia by deposits.
The change in outlook to negative reflects risks to the bank's asset
quality, as the economic contraction caused by the coronavirus pandemic
has exacerbated pre-existing weaknesses in its loan portfolio.
The negative outlook also considers BTN's modest ability to absorb
losses in the form of pre-provision income and capital when compared
to its rated peers in Indonesia. In the event that the risk to
asset quality materializes, resulting in a lowering of the bank's
BCA, Moody's will re-assess the notches of government
support uplift incorporated into the ratings.
The repayment capacity of a large number of BTN's borrowers has
been affected by the coronavirus shock to the economy, as indicated
by the substantial amount of restructured loans after the financial regulator
relaxed the regulation on loan restructuring in March 2020. As
of 30 September 2020, BTN had restructured more than 20%
of its gross loans since the measure was introduced.
Moody's expects the bulk of the asset quality deterioration to be
led by BTN's non-subsidized mortgages and construction loans,
which accounted for 31.5% and 10.8% of the
bank's gross loans as of 30 September 2020. Asset risk associated
with subsidized mortgages, which constituted 45.6%
of the bank's gross loans as of the same date, will however
be mitigated by guarantees.
Further, the loan restructuring program and an interest subsidy
scheme introduced by the government will provide relief to BTN's
low-income mortgage borrowers. However, Moody's
anticipates some of the restructured loans to become nonperforming.
The extent of any slippage will depend on the speed of Indonesia's
economic recovery.
BTN's ability to absorb losses, in terms of pre-provision
income and capital, is modest when compared to its rated peers in
Indonesia. The bank's pre-provision income as a percentage
of average assets was 1.2% in the nine months ended 30 September
2020, while its tangible common equity over risk-weighted
assets was 9.3% as of the same date.
Meanwhile, BTN's liquidity has improved amid easing liquidity
conditions. The bank's liquidity coverage ratio was 178.4%
as of 30 September 2020, up from 131.1% a year ago.
BTN will continue to benefit from government-related deposits and
borrowings, and is likely to receive more concessional funding from
the government to expand its subsidized mortgages.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, Moody's is unlikely to upgrade
BTN's BCA and long-term ratings. However, Moody's
could revise the outlook to stable if the strain on the bank's asset
quality eases, or if the bank's profitability and capital
improve steadily.
A downgrade of Indonesia's sovereign rating could lead to a downgrade
of BTN's long-term deposit ratings.
Moody's could also downgrade BTN's BCA and long-term ratings if
the bank's asset quality and profitability weaken further.
A decline in capitalization would also pressure the BCA and ratings.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Bank Tabungan Negara (P.T.) is headquartered in Jakarta
and reported a consolidated assets of IDR357 trillion as of 30 September
2020.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Bank Tabungan Negara (P.T.)
....Outlook, changed to Negative from
Stable
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Bank Tabungan Negara (P.T.)
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed ba1
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
ba1
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Baa2(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-2(cr)
.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency
Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-2
.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency
Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Baa2
.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency
Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-2
.... Long-term Foreign Currency Subordinate
Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3(hyb)
.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency
Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Baa2, outlook changed to Negative
from Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Tengfu Li
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Graeme Knowd
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077