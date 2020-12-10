Moody's affirms BTN's ratings; revises outlook to negative

Singapore, December 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed Bank Tabungan Negara (P.T.)'s (BTN) Baa2 long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings.

Moody's has also affirmed BTN's ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Ba3 (hyb) long-term foreign-currency subordinated debt rating.

At the same time, Moody's has revised BTN's rating outlook, as applicable, to negative from stable.

The full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of BTN's Baa2 deposit ratings incorporates Moody's assessment of a very high probability of support from the Government of Indonesia (Baa2 stable), which results in a two-notch uplift from the bank's ba1 BCA. The support assumption is underpinned by the government's majority stake in BTN, the bank's policy role in the national housing program, and its systemic importance to the financial system as one of the largest banks in Indonesia by deposits.

The change in outlook to negative reflects risks to the bank's asset quality, as the economic contraction caused by the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing weaknesses in its loan portfolio. The negative outlook also considers BTN's modest ability to absorb losses in the form of pre-provision income and capital when compared to its rated peers in Indonesia. In the event that the risk to asset quality materializes, resulting in a lowering of the bank's BCA, Moody's will re-assess the notches of government support uplift incorporated into the ratings.

The repayment capacity of a large number of BTN's borrowers has been affected by the coronavirus shock to the economy, as indicated by the substantial amount of restructured loans after the financial regulator relaxed the regulation on loan restructuring in March 2020. As of 30 September 2020, BTN had restructured more than 20% of its gross loans since the measure was introduced.

Moody's expects the bulk of the asset quality deterioration to be led by BTN's non-subsidized mortgages and construction loans, which accounted for 31.5% and 10.8% of the bank's gross loans as of 30 September 2020. Asset risk associated with subsidized mortgages, which constituted 45.6% of the bank's gross loans as of the same date, will however be mitigated by guarantees.

Further, the loan restructuring program and an interest subsidy scheme introduced by the government will provide relief to BTN's low-income mortgage borrowers. However, Moody's anticipates some of the restructured loans to become nonperforming. The extent of any slippage will depend on the speed of Indonesia's economic recovery.

BTN's ability to absorb losses, in terms of pre-provision income and capital, is modest when compared to its rated peers in Indonesia. The bank's pre-provision income as a percentage of average assets was 1.2% in the nine months ended 30 September 2020, while its tangible common equity over risk-weighted assets was 9.3% as of the same date.

Meanwhile, BTN's liquidity has improved amid easing liquidity conditions. The bank's liquidity coverage ratio was 178.4% as of 30 September 2020, up from 131.1% a year ago. BTN will continue to benefit from government-related deposits and borrowings, and is likely to receive more concessional funding from the government to expand its subsidized mortgages.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, Moody's is unlikely to upgrade BTN's BCA and long-term ratings. However, Moody's could revise the outlook to stable if the strain on the bank's asset quality eases, or if the bank's profitability and capital improve steadily.

A downgrade of Indonesia's sovereign rating could lead to a downgrade of BTN's long-term deposit ratings.

Moody's could also downgrade BTN's BCA and long-term ratings if the bank's asset quality and profitability weaken further. A decline in capitalization would also pressure the BCA and ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bank Tabungan Negara (P.T.) is headquartered in Jakarta and reported a consolidated assets of IDR357 trillion as of 30 September 2020.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Bank Tabungan Negara (P.T.)

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Bank Tabungan Negara (P.T.)

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba1

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed P-2

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Baa2

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed P-2

.... Long-term Foreign Currency Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3(hyb)

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Bank Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Baa2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

